Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|17
|7
|2
|0
|54
|97
|61
|18
|12
|3
|Canisius
|13
|11
|2
|0
|42
|76
|67
|16
|14
|3
|Army
|12
|11
|3
|0
|41
|75
|68
|14
|15
|4
|Sacred Heart
|11
|11
|3
|0
|40
|71
|65
|14
|16
|4
|Mercyhurst
|10
|12
|4
|0
|37
|75
|79
|12
|18
|4
|Air Force
|11
|12
|3
|0
|36
|76
|80
|13
|16
|3
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|11
|10
|4
|0
|36
|64
|81
|16
|14
|4
|Niagara
|10
|13
|3
|0
|34
|70
|79
|11
|20
|3
|Boston U.
|10
|14
|2
|0
|34
|70
|78
|12
|18
|2
|Holy Cross
|10
|14
|2
|0
|29
|56
|72
|12
|21
|2
