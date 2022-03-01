Austin Peay Governors and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles meet in OVC Tournament

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-20, 7-10 OVC) vs. Austin Peay Governors (12-16, 8-10 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles square off in the OVC Tournament.

The Governors are 6-5 in home games. Austin Peay is 8-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 7-10 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Tennessee Tech won the last matchup 73-69 on Feb. 19. John Pettway scored 22 to help lead Tennessee Tech to the victory, and Tariq Silver scored 15 points for Austin Peay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hutchins-Everett is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Governors. Silver is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Jr. Clay is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

