Austria coach stepping down after failing to reach World Cup

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 8:15 am
VIENNA, Austria (AP) — Austria coach Franco Foda will leave his position after the friendly match against Scotland on Tuesday after failing to lead his team to the World Cup.

Foda used a news conference on Monday to suddenly announce his imminent departure, saying the time was right because “we couldn’t fulfill our big dream.”

Austria lost 2-1 to Wales in the semifinals of the World Cup playoffs on Thursday.

“I’ve had a lot of thoughts over the past few days,” Foda said, “and I take full responsibility for the fact that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup. So my job as team manager ends after the Scotland game.”

The 55-year-old Foda was hired as Austria coach at the end of 2017. The team played at Euro 2020.

“My successor can look forward to a team with impeccable character that has a lot of potential for development,” he said. “I am convinced that we will have a lot of fun with the national team in the years to come.”

