Ball St. 64, W. Michigan 63

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 8:01 pm
BALL ST. (14-16)

Thomas 3-8 2-4 10, Sparks 5-12 3-4 13, Bumbalough 2-8 0-0 5, Cochran 1-4 0-0 2, Jacobs 4-8 4-6 13, Sellers 5-7 4-5 16, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Jihad 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-19 64.

W. MICHIGAN (8-23)

Kolp 0-0 0-0 0, McMillan 3-11 2-2 9, Artis White 1-7 0-2 2, Martin 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 6-8 1-2 16, Hastings 4-6 5-7 13, Norman 4-14 0-0 10, Wright 2-3 0-0 4, Freeman 2-5 0-0 6, Etchison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 8-13 63.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 7-25 (Sellers 2-4, Thomas 2-7, Brown 1-2, Jacobs 1-4, Bumbalough 1-7, Cochran 0-1), W. Michigan 9-29 (Smith 3-5, Freeman 2-4, Norman 2-10, Martin 1-2, McMillan 1-4, Hastings 0-1, Artis White 0-3). Rebounds_Ball St. 36 (Sparks 10), W. Michigan 30 (Hastings 12). Assists_Ball St. 12 (Sparks, Bumbalough 3), W. Michigan 13 (Artis White, Norman 4). Total Fouls_Ball St. 16, W. Michigan 16.

