Bannan leads Montana against Northern Colorado after 23-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (17-13, 12-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (18-11, 11-7 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the Northern Colorado Bears after Josh Bannan scored 23 points in Montana’s 80-74 victory against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-1 at home. Montana has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 12-6 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Colorado won the last matchup 78-75 on Dec. 5. Daylen Kountz scored 18 points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is averaging 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

Kountz is averaging 20.3 points for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.