Battey leads Colorado against Oregon after 27-point game

Oregon Ducks (19-13, 11-9 Pac-12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (20-10, 12-8 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Oregon Ducks after Evan Battey scored 27 points in Colorado’s 84-71 win over the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 12-5 on their home court. Colorado is third in the Pac-12 with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jabari Walker averaging 7.4.

The Ducks are 11-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is ninth in the Pac-12 giving up 69.2 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Oregon won 66-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Jacob Young led Oregon with 21 points, and Keeshawn Barthelemy led Colorado with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 7.2 points for the Buffaloes. Walker is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Will Richardson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

