Battle, Montana St. beat Weber St. 69-66 in Big Sky tourney

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 10:39 pm
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — RaeQuan Battle came off the bench to score 17 points to lead Montana State to a 69-66 win over Weber State in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Friday.

Battle hit 13 of 14 from the free throw line.

Amin Adamu had 15 points for Montana State (26-7). Xavier Bishop added 14 points. Great Osobor had 10 points.

Dillon Jones had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (21-12). Koby McEwen added 17 points. Dontay Bassett had 11 points and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

