Baylor 89, Hawaii 49

HAWAII (20-10)
Atwell 8-20 7-7 29, Davies 0-12 0-0 0, Spiller 4-10 0-0 10, Imai 1-4 0-0 2, Phillips 1-8 0-0 2, Orji 2-8 2-3 6, Calhoun 0-2 0-0 0, McBee 0-1 0-0 0, Thoms 0-2 0-0 0, David 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 16-72 9-10 49
BAYLOR (28-6)
Smith 9-13 2-2 21, Egbo 4-10 2-4 10, Andrews 7-12 0-0 16, Asberry 2-10 0-0 6, Lewis 7-8 7-11 23, Bickle 3-6 1-2 7, Owens 2-4 0-0 4, Gillispie 1-3 0-0 2, Katramados 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-66 12-19 89
|Hawaii
|12
|17
|8
|12
|—
|49
|Baylor
|16
|22
|34
|17
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_Hawaii 8-34 (Atwell 6-15, Davies 0-6, Spiller 2-4, Imai 0-1, Phillips 0-2, Orji 0-2, McBee 0-1, Thoms 0-1, David 0-2), Baylor 7-21 (Smith 1-1, Andrews 2-6, Asberry 2-8, Lewis 2-3, Bickle 0-1, Owens 0-2). Assists_Hawaii 9 (Phillips 3), Baylor 21 (Andrews 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Hawaii 35 (Atwell 13), Baylor 56 (Egbo 14, Smith 14). Total Fouls_Hawaii 14, Baylor 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,855.
