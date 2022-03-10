Baylor Bears face the Oklahoma Sooners in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (26-5, 14-4 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Baylor Bears square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bears are 15-2 on their home court. Baylor is second in the Big 12 shooting 35.2% from deep, led by Kijana Love shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Sooners are 7-11 against conference opponents. Oklahoma ranks sixth in the Big 12 giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Baylor won 65-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Adam Flagler led Baylor with 16 points, and Umoja Gibson led Oklahoma with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bears. James Akinjo is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Tanner Groves is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Sooners. Gibson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Sooners: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

