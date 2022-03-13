Baylor is No. 1 seed in East as it opens title defense

Baylor shook off an early loss in last season’s Big 12 Tournament to race to a national championship.

The Bears can only hope they can do it again.

Baylor’s repeat bid for a national title starts in the East Region against Norfolk State. The Bears are the top seed in the East and open the tournament Thursday close to home in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Bears (26-6) are a No. 1 seed for the second straight season and only the second time in program history. Their potential path out of the region — which plays Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in Philadelphia — includes No. 8 North Carolina, No. 4 UCLA and No. 2 Kentucky.

Baylor, which still has never won a Big 12 Tournament men’s title, won six straight games last season and beat Gonzaga in Indianapolis to win the school’s first national championship.

Baylor won five straight games before it was upset by Oklahoma in the Big 12 tourney quarterfinals.

“I think first nobody likes losing, and when you lose it recalibrates you, makes you hungrier,” coach Scott Drew said after the loss. “We had a nice run, so that will be the first thing. Second thing is, it will be different from the standpoint, last year we were coming off an extended three-week pause, and we needed to get back practicing hard, we needed to get back to the basics. This year rotation wise, injury wise, we haven’t had a pause.”

TOUGH CLIMB

Norfolk State won the MEAC regular-season and tournament championships and is making its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. NSU, which beat Coppin State in the MEAC Tournament final, defeated Appalachian State in the First Four last season before losing to Gonzaga in the first round. The win was NSU’s first in the NCAA Tournament since it beat Missouri in 2012.

BLUE BLOOD BATTLES

Second-seeded Kentucky is back in the tournament for the first time since 2019.

The Wildcats were 9-16 last season but coach John Calipari got a quick turnaround going and they put the smack down this season on tournament teams Tennessee (28-point win), Kansas (18 points) and North Carolina (29 points).

The Wildcats play No. 15 seed St. Peter’s in the first round.

North Carolina is in the bracket as the eighth seed and plays Marquette. The Tar Heels won 12 of their final 15 games, with the biggest a win over Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. UNC lost in the first round last season.

PURDUE POWER

Purdue failed to win the Big Ten title on Sunday but the Boilermakers earned a stout No. 3 seed in the East. The Boilermakers play Yale and here’s one reason to think Purdue could be a contender: It’s back to playing nonconference teams. All seven of Purdue’s losses came in conference play. Purdue earned it’s first No. 1 ranking in The AP Top 25 poll in December.

Jaden Ivey is likely lottery pick and Matt Painter is regarded as one of the best coaches in the country. But Purdue was upset last season as the No. 4 seed and the Boilermakers have never made a Final Four under Painter.

ROAD TO NEW ORLEANS

When it doubt, go with No. 1. Baylor faces a long haul to win another championship — no team has won back-to-back titles since Florida in 2005–06, and 2006–07 under Billy Donovan. But playing close to home early should help the Bears, and they could roll that early success all the way to New Orleans.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.