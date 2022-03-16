On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bears agree to deals with LS Scales, OL Simmons

The Associated Press
March 16, 2022 1:47 pm
< a min read
      

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year extension and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Scales has played in 88 games over six seasons with the Bears and one with the Baltimore Ravens. He made a career-high four special teams tackles in 2021.

Simmons, a 2020 seventh-round pick out of Tennessee State, played in his first two career games last season.

The Bears went 6-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, replacing them with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|23 Peterson Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|23 All About OpenFlows WaterGEMS
3|23 Armis Demo Desk: Detect and Protect
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ever Grounded?