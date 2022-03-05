On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bedoya, Gazdag score in Union’s 2-1 victory over Montreal

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 6:43 pm
< a min read
      

MONTREAL (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag scored in a three-minute span early in the second half to help the Philadelphia Union beat Montreal 2-1 on Saturday

Bedoya tied it in the 53rd minute and Gazdag gave Philadelphia (1-0-1) the lead in the 56th.

Lassi Lappalainen opened the scoring for Montreal’s (0-0-2) in the 32nd.

Philadelphia was reduced to 10 men in the 71st when Julián Carranza received his second yellow card for a studs-up tackle on Zachary Brault-Guillard.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News