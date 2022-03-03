Trending:
Bell scores 16 to carry North Texas over UTSA 59-48

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 10:21 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Thomas Bell registered 16 points and seven rebounds as North Texas extended its winning streak to 15 games, defeating UTSA 59-48 on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry had 12 points for North Texas (23-4, 16-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 11 points.

Jacob Germany had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (9-21, 2-15). Darius McNeill added 14 points. Dhieu Deing had six rebounds.

The Mean Green improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners this season. North Texas defeated UTSA 69-45 on Feb. 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

