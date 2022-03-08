Bellarmine 77, Jacksonville 72

JACKSONVILLE (21-10)
Marsh 4-5 0-0 8, Osifo 4-5 3-4 11, T.Davis 3-8 4-4 11, J.Davis 8-14 3-3 22, Nolan 2-11 2-3 7, Powell 3-8 0-0 7, R.Brown 1-3 0-1 2, Workman 1-2 2-2 4, Pridgett 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 14-17 72.
BELLARMINE (20-13)
Claycomb 1-4 1-3 3, Hopf 1-2 0-0 3, Betz 3-5 0-0 8, Fleming 6-16 11-11 27, Penn 9-15 3-3 22, Tipton 2-2 0-0 5, Devault 3-6 0-0 9, Wieland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 15-17 77.
Halftime_Bellarmine 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 6-24 (J.Davis 3-6, Powell 1-4, T.Davis 1-5, Nolan 1-7, R.Brown 0-1, Pridgett 0-1), Bellarmine 12-25 (Fleming 4-11, Devault 3-5, Betz 2-2, Hopf 1-1, Tipton 1-1, Penn 1-2, Claycomb 0-3). Fouled Out_Betz. Rebounds_Jacksonville 33 (Workman 7), Bellarmine 25 (Betz 9). Assists_Jacksonville 12 (Nolan 5), Bellarmine 10 (Penn 4). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 17, Bellarmine 17.
