Bellarmine 81, Florida Gulf Coast 68

FLORIDA GULF COAST (21-11)
Samuel 5-13 0-2 10, Catto 1-3 0-0 3, Dunn-Martin 9-19 6-6 27, Largie 3-3 2-2 10, Richie 5-12 0-0 13, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Rivers 2-3 0-0 4, Weir 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-55 9-12 68.
BELLARMINE (18-13)
Claycomb 6-13 0-0 16, Hopf 4-9 0-0 11, Betz 5-6 0-0 10, Fleming 6-10 3-4 19, Penn 8-14 0-0 17, Tipton 2-4 0-0 5, Devault 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-58 3-4 81.
Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 9-23 (Dunn-Martin 3-8, Richie 3-9, Largie 2-2, Catto 1-3, Rivers 0-1), Bellarmine 14-31 (Fleming 4-7, Claycomb 4-10, Hopf 3-6, Devault 1-2, Penn 1-2, Tipton 1-3, Betz 0-1). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 31 (Samuel 10), Bellarmine 20 (Betz 7). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 10 (Dunn-Martin 4), Bellarmine 17 (Penn 10). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 12, Bellarmine 9.
