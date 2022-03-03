Trending:
Bellarmine tops Florida Gulf Coast 81-68 in ASUN quarters

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:38 pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — CJ Fleming had 19 points as Bellarmine got past Florida Gulf Coast 81-68 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. Dylan Penn added 17 points for the Knights, while Ethan Claycomb chipped in 16. Penn also had 10 assists.

Curt Hopf had 11 points for Bellarmine (18-13).

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 27 points for the Eagles (21-11). Austin Richie added 13 points. Cyrus Largie had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

