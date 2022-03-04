Belmont takes on Morehead State following Sheppard’s 24-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (22-10, 13-5 OVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (25-6, 15-3 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Ben Sheppard scored 24 points in Belmont’s 87-67 victory against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Bruins are 13-1 on their home court. Belmont scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Eagles are 13-5 in OVC play. Morehead State ranks fourth in the OVC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 3.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bruins won 48-47 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Will Richard led the Bruins with 16 points, and Broome led the Eagles with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheppard is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bruins. Nick Muszynski is averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 64.2% over the past 10 games for Belmont.

Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.1 points and six assists for the Eagles. Broome is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.