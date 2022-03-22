On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Beverley, Hill fined for roles in Bucks-Wolves incident

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 2:48 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley $20,000 and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation during a matchup between the teams over the weekend.

The league announced the fines Tuesday.

The incident happened with 2:11 left in the first quarter of what became Minnesota’s 138-119 victory on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns was shooting a free throw for Minnesota when the Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince and the Bucks’ Serge Ibaka began jostling for rebounding position.

Beverley, the NBA said, “escalated the altercation” by shoving Ibaka from behind. Hill continued the altercation by shoving Beverley, the league said.

Beverley and Hill each received a technical foul and were ejected.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

