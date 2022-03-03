Big Ten Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota 18 6 0 0 55 90 50 23 11 0 Michigan 16 8 0 0 51 91 59 25 9 1 Notre Dame 17 7 0 0 47 74 55 25 9 0 Ohio St. 13 9 2 0 42 76 59 21 11 2 Penn St. 6 17 1 0 20 63 92 15 18 1 Wisconsin 6 17 1 0 20 53 96 9 22 3 Michigan St. 6 18 0 0 17 51 87 12 21 1

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.