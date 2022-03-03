Big Ten Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|18
|6
|0
|0
|55
|90
|50
|23
|11
|0
|Michigan
|16
|8
|0
|0
|51
|91
|59
|25
|9
|1
|Notre Dame
|17
|7
|0
|0
|47
|74
|55
|25
|9
|0
|Ohio St.
|13
|9
|2
|0
|42
|76
|59
|21
|11
|2
|Penn St.
|6
|17
|1
|0
|20
|63
|92
|15
|18
|1
|Wisconsin
|6
|17
|1
|0
|20
|53
|96
|9
|22
|3
|Michigan St.
|6
|18
|0
|0
|17
|51
|87
|12
|21
|1
