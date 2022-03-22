On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bills restock WR depth by signing Crowder to 1-year deal

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 3:38 pm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills restocked their veteran depth at receiver by signing Jamison Crowder to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

The seventh-year player joins the Bills after spending the past three seasons with the AFC East rival New York Jets.

At 5-foot-9, Crowder primarily has been used as a slot receiver and will be given the opportunity to replace Cole Beasley, who was released last week. Buffalo also has not re-signed Emmanuel Sanders.

Crowder’s addition fills out a group of receivers in a Josh Allen-led passing attack behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, with recently re-signed Isaiah McKenzie also in the mix.

Crowder has topped 50 catches six times and 600 yards receiving five times. His numbers dropped last season, when he finished with 51 catches for 447 yards while scoring two touchdowns in a Zach Wilson-led Jets offense that ranked 20th in the NFL in yards passing.

Overall, Crowder has 409 catches for 4,607 yards and 28 TDs in 96 career games, including 51 starts.

He spent his first four seasons in Washington.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

