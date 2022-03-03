Trending:
Bishop, Battle lead Montana State past Sac State 75-69

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 11:55 pm
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop totaled 18 points and seven assists and RaeQuan Battle scored 17 as Montana State defeated Sacramento State 75-69 on Thursday night.

Amin Adamu had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats (23-7, 15-4 Big Sky Conference). Jubrile Belo added 11 points and three blocks.

Zach Chappell had 22 points for the Hornets (9-17, 5-14). William FitzPatrick and Bryce Fowler scored 15 apiece.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Montana State defeated Sacramento State 68-66 on Dec. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

