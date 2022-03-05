Bizot makes great saves as Brest stuns Lens 1-0 in Ligue 1

LENS, France (AP) — Marco Bizot pulled off outstanding saves as Brest edged Lens 1-0 to earn its first away win since December and inch closer to safety in the French league on Saturday.

Brest remained in 12th place while Lens lost ground in the race for European spots by dropping to seventh place. Last season, Brest had to fight until the final round to stay in the top division.

Franck Honorat scored the only goal in the 59th minute by outpacing Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure before chipping goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca.

Lens dominated ball possession but struggled to break down a Brest side playing with a medium defensive scheme and hoping to hit the hosts on the fast break.

Bizot parried a low drive from Arnaud Kalimuendo in the 20th and pushed behind an angled effort from Gael Kakuta in the 42nd. Lens midfielder Seko Fofana created the best chance in the first half, feeding Kakuta, who dragged his shot wide in the 34th.

Lens pushed harder in the second half but was denied by Bizot again. The Dutch goalkeeper palmed away a curling free kick from Jonathan Clauss in the 51st and made a reflex save in the 56th, stopping with his leg a close-range volley from Florian Sotoca.

Against the run of play, Brest capitalized on a moment of brilliance from Honorat, who notched his ninth goal this season.

Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain played Nice late.

On Friday, Lyon won at Lorient 4-1 to move into sixth place.

