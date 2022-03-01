Trending:
The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 16 2 .889 26 3 .897
Southern Cal 14 5 .737 25 5 .833
UCLA 14 5 .737 22 6 .786
Oregon 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
Colorado 11 8 .579 19 10 .655
Washington St. 9 9 .500 16 13 .552
Washington 9 9 .500 14 14 .500
Stanford 8 10 .444 15 13 .536
Arizona St. 8 10 .444 12 16 .429
California 5 13 .278 12 17 .414
Utah 4 15 .211 11 18 .379
Oregon St. 1 17 .056 3 25 .107

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona 91, Southern Cal 71

Thursday’s Games

California at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 16 2 .889 20 11 .645
Navy 12 6 .667 19 10 .655
Boston U. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Lehigh 10 8 .556 12 18 .400
Army 9 9 .500 15 15 .500
Loyola (Md.) 8 10 .444 14 15 .483
Lafayette 7 11 .389 10 20 .333
Holy Cross 7 11 .389 9 22 .290
American 5 13 .278 10 21 .323
Bucknell 5 13 .278 9 22 .290

___

Tuesday’s Games

American 69, Holy Cross 63

Bucknell 82, Lafayette 81, OT

Thursday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 13 3 .813 25 4 .862
Kentucky 13 4 .765 24 6 .800
Tennessee 13 4 .765 22 7 .759
Arkansas 12 4 .750 23 6 .793
Alabama 9 7 .563 19 10 .655
Florida 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
South Carolina 9 8 .529 18 11 .621
LSU 8 8 .500 20 9 .690
Mississippi St. 8 8 .500 17 12 .586
Texas A&M 7 9 .438 18 11 .621
Vanderbilt 6 11 .353 14 15 .483
Mississippi 4 13 .235 13 17 .433
Missouri 4 13 .235 10 20 .333
Georgia 1 16 .059 6 24 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee 75, Georgia 68

Kentucky 83, Mississippi 72

South Carolina 73, Missouri 69

Florida 82, Vanderbilt 78

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Furman 12 6 .667 20 11 .645
Samford 10 8 .556 20 10 .667
Wofford 10 8 .556 18 12 .600
UNC-Greensboro 9 9 .500 17 13 .567
VMI 9 9 .500 16 14 .533
Mercer 8 10 .444 15 16 .484
ETSU 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
The Citadel 6 12 .333 12 17 .414
W. Carolina 5 13 .278 11 20 .355

___

Friday’s Games

The Citadel vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 9 3 .750 19 10 .655
New Orleans 9 3 .750 16 11 .593
SE Louisiana 9 4 .692 17 13 .567
Texas A&M-CC 6 6 .500 19 10 .655
Houston Baptist 5 7 .417 9 16 .360
Northwestern St. 5 8 .385 9 21 .300
McNeese St. 4 9 .308 10 20 .333
Incarnate Word 3 10 .231 7 23 .233

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston Baptist at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alcorn St. 12 4 .750 13 15 .464
Texas Southern 12 5 .706 14 12 .538
Southern U. 10 5 .667 16 12 .571
Grambling St. 8 7 .533 11 17 .393
Prairie View 8 7 .533 8 17 .320
Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 11 .313 7 22 .241

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 10 7 .588 12 16 .429
Alabama A&M 9 7 .563 10 16 .385
Jackson St. 7 9 .438 9 18 .333
Bethune-Cookman 7 10 .412 9 20 .310
Alabama St. 6 10 .375 7 21 .250
MVSU 2 14 .125 2 24 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 18 0 1.000 27 4 .871
N. Dakota St. 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
UMKC 12 6 .667 19 11 .633
Oral Roberts 12 6 .667 18 11 .621
South Dakota 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
W. Illinois 7 11 .389 16 14 .533
Denver 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
St. Thomas (MN) 4 14 .222 10 20 .333
Omaha 4 14 .222 5 24 .172
North Dakota 2 16 .111 6 25 .194

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 12 3 .800 21 6 .778
Appalachian St. 12 6 .667 18 13 .581
Georgia St. 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
Troy 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
South Alabama 9 7 .563 19 10 .655
Arkansas St. 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
Coastal Carolina 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 9 .471 13 14 .481
Texas-Arlington 7 10 .412 11 17 .393
Georgia Southern 5 11 .313 12 15 .444
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 13 17 .433
UALR 3 11 .214 8 18 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas-Arlington vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

UALR vs. South Alabama at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 1 .929 24 3 .889
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 12 3 .800 24 6 .800
Santa Clara 10 5 .667 20 10 .667
San Francisco 10 6 .625 23 8 .742
BYU 9 6 .600 21 9 .700
Portland 7 7 .500 17 13 .567
San Diego 7 9 .438 14 15 .483
Pacific 3 11 .214 8 21 .276
Loyola Marymount 3 12 .200 10 17 .370
Pepperdine 1 15 .063 7 24 .226

___

Thursday’s Games

Pacific vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Seattle 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
Stephen F. Austin 12 4 .750 20 8 .714
Sam Houston St. 12 5 .706 17 13 .567
Grand Canyon 10 5 .667 20 7 .741
Utah Valley St. 10 6 .625 19 9 .679
Abilene Christian 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Tarleton St. 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
Dixie St. 6 10 .375 13 16 .448
Cal Baptist 5 11 .313 15 14 .517
Chicago St. 3 13 .188 7 22 .241
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 14 .125 7 21 .250
Lamar 0 14 .000 2 25 .074

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Dixie St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

