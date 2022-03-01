Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 17 1 .944 25 5 .833
UMBC 11 7 .611 16 13 .552
Stony Brook 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
New Hampshire 10 8 .556 15 12 .556
Hartford 9 8 .529 11 18 .379
Albany (NY) 9 9 .500 13 17 .433
Binghamton 8 10 .444 11 16 .407
Mass.-Lowell 6 11 .353 14 15 .483
NJIT 6 12 .333 11 17 .393
Maine 3 15 .167 6 23 .207

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford 67, Albany (NY) 55

Vermont 75, Maine 56

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

New Hampshire 64, Mass.-Lowell 48

Stony Brook 87, NJIT 68

UMBC 78, Binghamton 68

Thursday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 14 2 .875 25 4 .862
SMU 11 4 .733 20 7 .741
Memphis 11 5 .688 17 9 .654
Temple 9 6 .600 16 10 .615
UCF 9 7 .563 17 9 .654
Tulane 9 7 .563 12 13 .480
Cincinnati 7 10 .412 17 13 .567
East Carolina 6 10 .375 15 13 .536
Wichita St. 4 9 .308 13 12 .520
Tulsa 3 13 .188 9 18 .333
South Florida 3 13 .188 8 20 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 71, Cincinnati 53

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Cincinnati at SMU, 7 p.m.

UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 14 2 .875 24 4 .857
VCU 14 3 .824 21 7 .750
Dayton 13 4 .765 21 9 .700
St. Bonaventure 11 5 .688 19 8 .704
Saint Louis 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Richmond 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
George Mason 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
George Washington 7 8 .467 11 16 .407
Fordham 7 9 .438 14 14 .500
Rhode Island 5 10 .333 14 13 .519
UMass 5 11 .313 12 16 .429
Saint Joseph’s 4 12 .250 10 17 .370
La Salle 3 13 .188 8 18 .308
Duquesne 1 14 .067 6 21 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton 55, Richmond 53

VCU 74, St. Bonaventure 51

Wednesday’s Games

George Mason at Davidson, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Duquesne at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 16 3 .842 26 4 .867
Notre Dame 14 4 .778 21 8 .724
North Carolina 14 5 .737 22 8 .733
Miami 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Wake Forest 12 7 .632 22 8 .733
Virginia Tech 11 8 .579 19 11 .633
Virginia 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Syracuse 9 10 .474 15 15 .500
Florida St. 8 10 .444 15 13 .536
Clemson 6 12 .333 14 15 .483
Boston College 6 12 .333 11 17 .393
Louisville 6 13 .316 12 17 .414
Pittsburgh 6 13 .316 11 19 .367
Georgia Tech 4 14 .222 11 18 .379
NC State 4 14 .222 11 18 .379

___

Tuesday’s Games

Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56

Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 43

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston College, 9 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 13 3 .813 20 9 .690
Bellarmine 11 5 .688 17 13 .567
Cent. Arkansas 7 9 .438 11 19 .367
Lipscomb 6 10 .375 14 18 .438
E. Kentucky 5 11 .313 13 18 .419
North Alabama 2 14 .125 9 21 .300

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 12 4 .750 21 10 .677
Jacksonville 11 5 .688 19 9 .679
Florida Gulf Coast 10 6 .625 21 10 .677
Kennesaw St. 7 9 .438 13 17 .433
North Florida 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
Stetson 5 11 .313 11 19 .367

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 74, Stetson 73

Florida Gulf Coast 81, North Alabama 72

Kennesaw St. 82, E. Kentucky 73

Lipscomb 74, North Florida 65

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 13 4 .765 25 5 .833
Kansas 12 4 .750 23 6 .793
Texas Tech 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
Texas 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
TCU 8 8 .500 19 9 .679
Iowa St. 7 9 .438 20 9 .690
Oklahoma St. 6 10 .375 13 15 .464
Oklahoma 6 11 .353 16 14 .533
Kansas St. 6 11 .353 14 15 .483
West Virginia 3 14 .176 14 16 .467

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 59

TCU 74, Kansas 64

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Villanova 15 4 .789 22 7 .759
UConn 12 5 .706 21 7 .750
Creighton 11 6 .647 19 9 .679
Marquette 10 7 .588 18 10 .643
Seton Hall 9 8 .529 18 9 .667
Xavier 7 10 .412 17 11 .607
St. John’s 7 10 .412 15 13 .536
Butler 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
DePaul 5 13 .278 14 14 .500
Georgetown 0 17 .000 6 22 .214

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 76, Providence 74

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

UConn at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 14 4 .778 22 7 .759
Weber St. 13 6 .684 20 10 .667
S. Utah 12 6 .667 18 10 .643
N. Colorado 12 6 .667 17 13 .567
Montana 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
E. Washington 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
Portland St. 9 9 .500 11 15 .423
Sacramento St. 5 13 .278 9 16 .360
N. Arizona 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
Idaho 5 13 .278 8 20 .286
Idaho St. 5 14 .263 7 21 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Montana St. 69, S. Utah 53

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 15 1 .938 23 6 .793
Campbell 8 8 .500 15 12 .556
High Point 7 9 .438 13 17 .433
Radford 7 9 .438 11 17 .393
NC A&T 6 10 .375 11 19 .367
Hampton 5 11 .313 9 18 .333

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 14 2 .875 21 8 .724
Gardner-Webb 11 5 .688 17 12 .586
SC-Upstate 10 6 .625 13 15 .464
UNC-Asheville 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Presbyterian 4 12 .250 12 19 .387
Charleston Southern 1 15 .063 5 24 .172

___

Wednesday’s Games

NC A&T vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Southern vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.

Hampton vs. High Point at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Campbell at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon

TBD vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Winthrop at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 15 4 .789 24 5 .828
Illinois 13 5 .722 20 8 .714
Purdue 13 6 .684 24 6 .800
Iowa 11 7 .611 21 8 .724
Ohio St. 11 7 .611 18 9 .667
Michigan St. 10 8 .556 19 10 .655
Michigan 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Rutgers 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Indiana 9 9 .500 18 10 .643
Penn St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
Maryland 6 12 .333 14 15 .483
Northwestern 6 13 .316 13 15 .464
Minnesota 4 14 .222 13 14 .481
Nebraska 3 16 .158 9 21 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska 78, Ohio St. 70

Michigan 87, Michigan St. 70

Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 3 .769 17 9 .654
Long Beach St. 10 3 .769 16 11 .593
Hawaii 9 4 .692 15 9 .625
UC Irvine 8 4 .667 14 8 .636
UC Riverside 8 5 .615 15 10 .600
UC Santa Barbara 7 5 .583 15 10 .600
UC Davis 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
CS Northridge 3 12 .200 7 21 .250
CS Bakersfield 2 11 .154 7 16 .304
Cal Poly 1 12 .077 5 20 .200
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 12 15 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 70, CS Northridge 61

Thursday’s Games

UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony