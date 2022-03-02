All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|16
|2
|.889
|26
|3
|.897
|Southern Cal
|14
|5
|.737
|25
|5
|.833
|UCLA
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|6
|.786
|Oregon
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|Colorado
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|10
|.655
|Washington St.
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Washington
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Stanford
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|13
|.536
|Arizona St.
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|16
|.429
|California
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
|Utah
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|18
|.379
|Oregon St.
|1
|17
|.056
|3
|25
|.107
___
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona 91, Southern Cal 71
Thursday’s Games
California at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 10 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|16
|2
|.889
|20
|11
|.645
|Navy
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Boston U.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Lehigh
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|18
|.400
|Army
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Holy Cross
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|22
|.290
|American
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|Bucknell
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
___
Tuesday’s Games
American 69, Holy Cross 63
Bucknell 82, Lafayette 81, OT
Thursday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
American at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|13
|3
|.813
|25
|4
|.862
|Kentucky
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Tennessee
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|7
|.759
|Arkansas
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|Florida
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|South Carolina
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|11
|.621
|LSU
|8
|8
|.500
|20
|9
|.690
|Mississippi St.
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|Texas A&M
|7
|9
|.438
|18
|11
|.621
|Vanderbilt
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|Mississippi
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|17
|.433
|Missouri
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|20
|.333
|Georgia
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|24
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tennessee 75, Georgia 68
Kentucky 83, Mississippi 72
South Carolina 73, Missouri 69
Florida 82, Vanderbilt 78
Wednesday’s Games
Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m.
LSU at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Furman
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Samford
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|10
|.667
|Wofford
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|12
|.600
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|VMI
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Mercer
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|16
|.484
|ETSU
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|The Citadel
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|W. Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
___
Friday’s Games
The Citadel vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|10
|.655
|New Orleans
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|11
|.593
|SE Louisiana
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|13
|.567
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|6
|.500
|19
|10
|.655
|Houston Baptist
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Northwestern St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|21
|.300
|McNeese St.
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|20
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|23
|.233
___
Wednesday’s Games
Houston Baptist at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|12
|4
|.750
|13
|15
|.464
|Texas Southern
|12
|5
|.706
|14
|12
|.538
|Southern U.
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|12
|.571
|Grambling St.
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|17
|.393
|Prairie View
|8
|7
|.533
|8
|17
|.320
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|22
|.241
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|10
|7
|.588
|12
|16
|.429
|Alabama A&M
|9
|7
|.563
|10
|16
|.385
|Jackson St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|18
|.333
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|20
|.310
|Alabama St.
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|21
|.250
|MVSU
|2
|14
|.125
|2
|24
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|27
|4
|.871
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|UMKC
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|Oral Roberts
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|11
|.621
|South Dakota
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|W. Illinois
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|14
|.533
|Denver
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|20
|.333
|Omaha
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|24
|.172
|North Dakota
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|25
|.194
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|6
|.778
|Appalachian St.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|Georgia St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|Troy
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|South Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|Arkansas St.
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|14
|.481
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|17
|.393
|Georgia Southern
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|15
|.444
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|17
|.433
|UALR
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|18
|.308
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas-Arlington vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
UALR vs. South Alabama at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|3
|.889
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|6
|.800
|Santa Clara
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|10
|.667
|San Francisco
|10
|6
|.625
|23
|8
|.742
|BYU
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|9
|.700
|Portland
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|San Diego
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|Pacific
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|21
|.276
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|17
|.370
|Pepperdine
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|24
|.226
___
Thursday’s Games
Pacific vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Friday’s Games
TBD vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
TBD vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Seattle
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Stephen F. Austin
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|8
|.714
|Sam Houston St.
|12
|5
|.706
|17
|13
|.567
|Grand Canyon
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|7
|.741
|Utah Valley St.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|9
|.679
|Abilene Christian
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Dixie St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Cal Baptist
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Chicago St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|14
|.125
|7
|21
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|25
|.074
___
Wednesday’s Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Chicago St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Dixie St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.