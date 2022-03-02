All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|8
|.724
|Hofstra
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|14
|.533
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|26
|.161
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
___
CONFERENCE USA West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|15
|1
|.938
|22
|4
|.846
|UAB
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|UTEP
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|12
|.571
|Rice
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|13
|.536
|UTSA
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
|Southern Miss.
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|23
|.207
___
CONFERENCE USA East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|W. Kentucky
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|FAU
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Charlotte
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Old Dominion
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|FIU
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Marshall
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
___
Wednesday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UAB at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|19
|9
|.679
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|10
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|11
|.621
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|18
|13
|.581
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|11
|.645
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|14
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|14
|.563
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|15
|.483
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|22
|.313
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|8
|23
|.258
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|25
|.167
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|26
|.103
___
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 79, Green Bay 62
Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73
Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69
Oakland 69, IUPUI 58
Thursday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Yale
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|14
|.462
|Cornell
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Harvard
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Brown
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|16
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|21
|.160
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|5
|.828
|St. Peter’s
|13
|6
|.684
|15
|11
|.577
|Siena
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Marist
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Quinnipiac
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Fairfield
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Niagara
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|15
|.444
|Rider
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|17
|.393
|Manhattan
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|14
|.500
|Canisius
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
___
Tuesday’s Games
St. Peter’s 73, Manhattan 51
Thursday’s Games
Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Iona at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Rider at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|3
|.842
|24
|6
|.800
|Kent St.
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|9
|.690
|Ohio
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|7
|.767
|Buffalo
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Akron
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|9
|.690
|Ball St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|16
|.448
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|17
|.433
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|21
|.250
|Bowling Green
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|E. Michigan
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|20
|.333
|N. Illinois
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|21
|.276
|W. Michigan
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|22
|.267
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 79, Ball St. 60
Bowling Green 80, Ohio 77
Toledo 92, Buffalo 76
Miami (Ohio) 75, Cent. Michigan 61
W. Michigan 71, E. Michigan 60
Kent St. 63, N. Illinois 55
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Howard
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|11
|.593
|NC Central
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|14
|.500
|SC State
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Coppin St.
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|21
|.250
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|14
|.417
|Delaware St.
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|10
|.643
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|7
|.759
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|17
|.433
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|19
|.367
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|23
|.207
___
Thursday’s Games
Indiana St. vs. Illinois St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
TBD vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Drake at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|6
|.800
|Colorado St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|4
|.852
|Wyoming
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|San Diego St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|UNLV
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Fresno St.
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Utah St.
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Nevada
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|New Mexico
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|18
|.400
|Air Force
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|San Jose St.
|1
|16
|.059
|8
|21
|.276
___
Tuesday’s Games
Air Force 58, San Jose St. 54
Boise St. 73, Nevada 67
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fresno St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Utah St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|19
|9
|.679
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|5
|.792
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|13
|.536
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|15
|.464
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|19
|.345
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|22
|.154
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|23
|.258
___
Wednesday’s Games
CCSU at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|28
|2
|.933
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|17
|.433
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|17
|.433
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|20
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
___
Wednesday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
TBD vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
TBD vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.
TBD vs. Belmont at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.
