Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Towson 15 3 .833 24 7 .774
UNC-Wilmington 15 3 .833 21 8 .724
Hofstra 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Delaware 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Drexel 10 8 .556 15 13 .536
Coll. of Charleston 8 10 .444 16 14 .533
Elon 7 11 .389 10 21 .323
James Madison 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
William & Mary 4 14 .222 5 26 .161
Northeastern 2 16 .111 8 21 .276

___

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 15 1 .938 22 4 .846
UAB 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Louisiana Tech 11 5 .688 20 8 .714
UTEP 9 7 .563 16 12 .571
Rice 7 9 .438 15 13 .536
UTSA 2 14 .125 9 20 .310
Southern Miss. 1 15 .063 6 23 .207

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 13 3 .813 22 7 .759
W. Kentucky 9 7 .563 17 12 .586
FAU 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
Charlotte 8 8 .500 15 13 .536
Old Dominion 7 9 .438 12 17 .414
FIU 5 11 .313 15 14 .517
Marshall 4 12 .250 11 18 .379

___

Wednesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UAB at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 6 .714 19 9 .679
Fort Wayne 15 6 .714 20 10 .667
N. Kentucky 14 6 .700 18 11 .621
Wright St. 15 7 .682 18 13 .581
Oakland 12 7 .632 20 11 .645
Detroit 10 7 .588 14 14 .500
Youngstown St. 12 9 .571 18 14 .563
Ill.-Chicago 9 10 .474 14 15 .483
Milwaukee 8 14 .364 10 22 .313
Robert Morris 5 16 .238 8 23 .258
Green Bay 4 16 .200 5 25 .167
IUPUI 1 16 .059 3 26 .103

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 79, Green Bay 62

Robert Morris 77, Youngstown St. 73

Ill.-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69

Oakland 69, IUPUI 58

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Yale 10 3 .769 16 11 .593
Penn 9 4 .692 12 14 .462
Cornell 6 7 .462 14 10 .583
Harvard 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
Brown 5 8 .385 13 15 .464
Dartmouth 5 8 .385 8 16 .333
Columbia 1 12 .077 4 21 .160

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 16 2 .889 24 5 .828
St. Peter’s 13 6 .684 15 11 .577
Siena 12 6 .667 15 11 .577
Monmouth (NJ) 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
Marist 9 9 .500 14 13 .519
Quinnipiac 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
Fairfield 7 11 .389 13 16 .448
Niagara 7 11 .389 12 15 .444
Rider 7 11 .389 11 17 .393
Manhattan 7 12 .368 14 14 .500
Canisius 5 13 .278 9 20 .310

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Peter’s 73, Manhattan 51

Thursday’s Games

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Iona at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 16 3 .842 24 6 .800
Kent St. 15 4 .789 20 9 .690
Ohio 14 5 .737 23 7 .767
Buffalo 13 5 .722 19 9 .679
Akron 13 6 .684 20 9 .690
Ball St. 8 10 .444 13 16 .448
Miami (Ohio) 7 12 .368 13 17 .433
Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 7 21 .250
Bowling Green 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
E. Michigan 5 14 .263 10 20 .333
N. Illinois 5 14 .263 8 21 .276
W. Michigan 4 15 .211 8 22 .267

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 79, Ball St. 60

Bowling Green 80, Ohio 77

Toledo 92, Buffalo 76

Miami (Ohio) 75, Cent. Michigan 61

W. Michigan 71, E. Michigan 60

Kent St. 63, N. Illinois 55

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
Howard 9 4 .692 16 11 .593
NC Central 7 5 .583 14 14 .500
SC State 7 6 .538 15 14 .517
Morgan St. 6 6 .500 11 13 .458
Coppin St. 6 7 .462 7 21 .250
Md.-Eastern Shore 5 8 .385 10 14 .417
Delaware St. 0 13 .000 2 24 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 18 10 .643
Loyola Chicago 13 5 .722 22 7 .759
Drake 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Missouri St. 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Bradley 11 7 .611 17 13 .567
S. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 14 .533
Valparaiso 6 12 .333 13 17 .433
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 12 19 .387
Indiana St. 4 14 .222 11 19 .367
Evansville 2 16 .111 6 23 .207

___

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. vs. Illinois St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Drake at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 15 2 .882 24 6 .800
Colorado St. 13 4 .765 23 4 .852
Wyoming 12 4 .750 23 6 .793
San Diego St. 11 4 .733 19 7 .731
UNLV 9 7 .563 17 12 .586
Fresno St. 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Utah St. 7 10 .412 16 14 .533
Nevada 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
New Mexico 4 12 .250 12 18 .400
Air Force 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
San Jose St. 1 16 .059 8 21 .276

___

Tuesday’s Games

Air Force 58, San Jose St. 54

Boise St. 73, Nevada 67

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Utah St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 15 2 .882 19 9 .679
Wagner 13 3 .813 19 5 .792
LIU 12 6 .667 15 13 .536
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 13 15 .464
Merrimack 9 8 .529 14 16 .467
St. Francis (NY) 7 11 .389 10 19 .345
Sacred Heart 6 10 .375 10 19 .345
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 11 .267 4 22 .154
CCSU 4 13 .235 8 23 .258

___

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 18 0 1.000 28 2 .933
Belmont 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
Morehead St. 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
SE Missouri 8 9 .471 13 17 .433
Tennessee St. 8 10 .444 13 17 .433
Austin Peay 8 10 .444 12 16 .429
Tennessee Tech 7 10 .412 10 20 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 11 20 .355
UT Martin 4 14 .222 8 22 .267
E. Illinois 3 15 .167 5 26 .161

___

Wednesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.

TBD vs. Belmont at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.

