All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|17
|1
|.944
|25
|5
|.833
|UMBC
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|13
|.552
|Stony Brook
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|New Hampshire
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|12
|.556
|Hartford
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|18
|.379
|Albany (NY)
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Binghamton
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|16
|.407
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|NJIT
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Maine
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
___
Hartford 67, Albany (NY) 55
Vermont 75, Maine 56
New Hampshire 64, Mass.-Lowell 48
Stony Brook 87, NJIT 68
UMBC 78, Binghamton 68
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|4
|.862
|SMU
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|Memphis
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|9
|.654
|Temple
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Tulane
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|13
|.480
|Cincinnati
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|13
|.567
|East Carolina
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Wichita St.
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Tulsa
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|18
|.333
|South Florida
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|20
|.286
___
Houston 71, Cincinnati 53
Wichita St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 7 p.m.
UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Florida, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|4
|.857
|VCU
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|7
|.750
|Dayton
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Saint Louis
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Richmond
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|George Mason
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|George Washington
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|16
|.407
|Fordham
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|Rhode Island
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|UMass
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|16
|.429
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|17
|.370
|La Salle
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|18
|.308
|Duquesne
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|21
|.222
___
Dayton 55, Richmond 53
VCU 74, St. Bonaventure 51
George Mason at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|3
|.842
|26
|4
|.867
|Notre Dame
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Miami
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Wake Forest
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Virginia Tech
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Florida St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|13
|.536
|Clemson
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Boston College
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Louisville
|6
|13
|.316
|12
|17
|.414
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Georgia Tech
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
___
Duke 86, Pittsburgh 56
Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 43
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Miami at Boston College, 9 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|9
|.690
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|13
|.567
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|19
|.367
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|18
|.438
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|18
|.419
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|21
|.300
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|10
|.677
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|19
|.367
___
Cent. Arkansas 74, Stetson 73
Florida Gulf Coast 81, North Alabama 72
Kennesaw St. 82, E. Kentucky 73
Lipscomb 74, North Florida 65
Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Kansas
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Texas Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Texas
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|TCU
|8
|8
|.500
|19
|9
|.679
|Iowa St.
|7
|9
|.438
|20
|9
|.690
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|15
|.464
|Oklahoma
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Kansas St.
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|West Virginia
|3
|14
|.176
|14
|16
|.467
___
Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 59
TCU 74, Kansas 64
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|7
|.759
|UConn
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|7
|.750
|Creighton
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|10
|.643
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|9
|.667
|Xavier
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|11
|.607
|St. John’s
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|DePaul
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|14
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|17
|.000
|6
|22
|.214
___
Villanova 76, Providence 74
Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
UConn at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|7
|.759
|Weber St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|S. Utah
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|N. Colorado
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Montana
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|E. Washington
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Portland St.
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Sacramento St.
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|16
|.360
|N. Arizona
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Idaho
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|20
|.286
|Idaho St.
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|21
|.250
___
Montana St. 69, S. Utah 53
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|6
|.793
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|17
|.393
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|19
|.367
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|21
|8
|.724
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|15
|.464
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|19
|.387
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|24
|.172
___
NC A&T vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 11:30 a.m.
Charleston Southern vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.
Hampton vs. High Point at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.
Presbyterian vs. Campbell at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon
TBD vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Winthrop at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.
TBD vs. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|8
|.714
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|24
|6
|.800
|Iowa
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Ohio St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Michigan
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Rutgers
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Indiana
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|10
|.643
|Penn St.
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Maryland
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|14
|.222
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
___
Nebraska 78, Ohio St. 70
Michigan 87, Michigan St. 70
Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67
Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Long Beach St.
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Hawaii
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Riverside
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Davis
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|CS Northridge
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|16
|.304
|Cal Poly
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|20
|.200
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|15
|.444
___
UC Santa Barbara 70, CS Northridge 61
UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 11 p.m.
