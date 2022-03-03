On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 16 2 .889 26 3 .897
Southern Cal 14 5 .737 25 5 .833
UCLA 14 5 .737 22 6 .786
Oregon 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
Colorado 11 8 .579 19 10 .655
Washington St. 9 9 .500 16 13 .552
Washington 9 9 .500 14 14 .500
Stanford 8 10 .444 15 13 .536
Arizona St. 8 10 .444 12 16 .429
California 5 13 .278 12 17 .414
Utah 4 15 .211 11 18 .379
Oregon St. 1 17 .056 3 25 .107

___

Thursday’s Games

California at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.

California at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 16 2 .889 20 11 .645
Navy 12 6 .667 19 10 .655
Boston U. 11 7 .611 20 11 .645
Lehigh 10 8 .556 12 18 .400
Army 9 9 .500 15 15 .500
Loyola (Md.) 8 10 .444 14 15 .483
Lafayette 7 11 .389 10 20 .333
Holy Cross 7 11 .389 9 22 .290
American 5 13 .278 10 21 .323
Bucknell 5 13 .278 9 22 .290

___

Thursday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 14 3 .824 26 4 .867
Arkansas 13 4 .765 24 6 .800
Kentucky 13 4 .765 24 6 .800
Tennessee 13 4 .765 22 7 .759
Alabama 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
Florida 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
South Carolina 9 8 .529 18 11 .621
LSU 8 9 .471 20 10 .667
Texas A&M 8 9 .471 19 11 .633
Mississippi St. 8 9 .471 17 13 .567
Vanderbilt 6 11 .353 14 15 .483
Mississippi 4 13 .235 13 17 .433
Missouri 4 13 .235 10 20 .333
Georgia 1 16 .059 6 24 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas A&M 87, Alabama 71

Arkansas 77, LSU 76

Auburn 81, Mississippi St. 68, OT

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at LSU, Noon

Arkansas at Tennessee, Noon

South Carolina at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Furman 12 6 .667 20 11 .645
Samford 10 8 .556 20 10 .667
Wofford 10 8 .556 18 12 .600
UNC-Greensboro 9 9 .500 17 13 .567
VMI 9 9 .500 16 14 .533
Mercer 8 10 .444 15 16 .484
ETSU 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
The Citadel 6 12 .333 12 17 .414
W. Carolina 5 13 .278 11 20 .355

___

Friday’s Games

The Citadel vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TBD vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., Noon

VMI vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 10 3 .769 20 10 .667
New Orleans 10 3 .769 17 11 .607
SE Louisiana 9 4 .692 17 13 .567
Texas A&M-CC 6 7 .462 19 11 .633
Houston Baptist 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
Northwestern St. 5 8 .385 9 21 .300
McNeese St. 4 9 .308 10 20 .333
Incarnate Word 3 10 .231 7 23 .233

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans 75, Houston Baptist 74

Nicholls 86, Texas A&M-CC 75

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alcorn St. 12 4 .750 13 15 .464
Texas Southern 12 5 .706 14 12 .538
Southern U. 10 5 .667 16 12 .571
Grambling St. 8 7 .533 11 17 .393
Prairie View 8 7 .533 8 17 .320
Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 11 .313 7 22 .241

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 10 7 .588 12 16 .429
Alabama A&M 9 7 .563 10 16 .385
Jackson St. 7 9 .438 9 18 .333
Bethune-Cookman 7 10 .412 9 20 .310
Alabama St. 6 10 .375 7 21 .250
MVSU 2 14 .125 2 24 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 18 0 1.000 27 4 .871
N. Dakota St. 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
UMKC 12 6 .667 19 11 .633
Oral Roberts 12 6 .667 18 11 .621
South Dakota 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
W. Illinois 7 11 .389 16 14 .533
Denver 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
St. Thomas (MN) 4 14 .222 10 20 .333
Omaha 4 14 .222 5 24 .172
North Dakota 2 16 .111 6 25 .194

___

Saturday’s Games

Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Denver vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 12 3 .800 21 6 .778
Appalachian St. 12 6 .667 18 13 .581
Georgia St. 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
Troy 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
South Alabama 9 7 .563 19 10 .655
Arkansas St. 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
Coastal Carolina 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 9 .471 13 14 .481
Texas-Arlington 7 10 .412 11 17 .393
Georgia Southern 5 11 .313 12 15 .444
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 13 17 .433
UALR 3 11 .214 8 18 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas-Arlington vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

UALR vs. South Alabama at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TBD vs. Texas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

TBD vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Appalachian St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 1 .929 24 3 .889
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 12 3 .800 24 6 .800
Santa Clara 10 5 .667 20 10 .667
San Francisco 10 6 .625 23 8 .742
BYU 9 6 .600 21 9 .700
Portland 7 7 .500 17 13 .567
San Diego 7 9 .438 14 15 .483
Pacific 3 11 .214 8 21 .276
Loyola Marymount 3 12 .200 10 17 .370
Pepperdine 1 15 .063 7 24 .226

___

Thursday’s Games

Pacific vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TBD vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
Stephen F. Austin 13 4 .765 21 8 .724
New Mexico St. 12 4 .750 23 6 .793
Sam Houston St. 12 5 .706 17 13 .567
Grand Canyon 10 5 .667 20 7 .741
Utah Valley St. 10 6 .625 19 9 .679
Abilene Christian 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Tarleton St. 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
Dixie St. 6 10 .375 13 16 .448
Cal Baptist 6 11 .353 16 14 .533
Texas Rio Grande Valley 3 14 .176 8 21 .276
Chicago St. 3 14 .176 7 23 .233
Lamar 0 15 .000 2 26 .071

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley 67, Lamar 63

Stephen F. Austin 73, New Mexico St. 71

Cal Baptist 62, Chicago St. 53

Thursday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Dixie St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

