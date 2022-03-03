On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Towson 15 3 .833 24 7 .774
UNC-Wilmington 15 3 .833 21 8 .724
Hofstra 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Delaware 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Drexel 10 8 .556 15 13 .536
Coll. of Charleston 8 10 .444 16 14 .533
Elon 7 11 .389 10 21 .323
James Madison 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
William & Mary 4 14 .222 5 26 .161
Northeastern 2 16 .111 8 21 .276

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern vs. William & Mary at Washington, 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 15 1 .938 22 4 .846
UAB 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Louisiana Tech 12 5 .706 21 8 .724
UTEP 9 7 .563 16 12 .571
Rice 7 9 .438 15 13 .536
UTSA 2 14 .125 9 20 .310
Southern Miss. 1 16 .059 6 24 .200

___

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
W. Kentucky 10 7 .588 18 12 .600
FAU 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
Charlotte 9 8 .529 16 13 .552
Old Dominion 7 10 .412 12 18 .400
FIU 5 11 .313 15 14 .517
Marshall 4 13 .235 11 19 .367

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 60, Middle Tennessee 56

Louisiana Tech 67, Old Dominion 54

W. Kentucky 86, Marshall 72

UAB 81, Southern Miss. 68

Thursday’s Games

FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday’s Games

FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 6 .714 19 9 .679
Fort Wayne 15 6 .714 20 10 .667
N. Kentucky 14 6 .700 18 11 .621
Wright St. 15 7 .682 18 13 .581
Oakland 12 7 .632 20 11 .645
Detroit 10 7 .588 14 14 .500
Youngstown St. 12 9 .571 18 14 .563
Ill.-Chicago 9 10 .474 14 15 .483
Milwaukee 8 14 .364 10 22 .313
Robert Morris 5 16 .238 8 23 .258
Green Bay 4 16 .200 5 25 .167
IUPUI 1 16 .059 3 26 .103

___

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Yale 10 3 .769 16 11 .593
Penn 9 4 .692 12 14 .462
Cornell 6 7 .462 14 10 .583
Harvard 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
Brown 5 8 .385 13 15 .464
Dartmouth 5 8 .385 8 16 .333
Columbia 1 12 .077 4 21 .160

___

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 6 p.m.

Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 16 2 .889 24 5 .828
St. Peter’s 13 6 .684 15 11 .577
Siena 12 6 .667 15 11 .577
Monmouth (NJ) 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
Marist 9 9 .500 14 13 .519
Quinnipiac 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
Fairfield 7 11 .389 13 16 .448
Niagara 7 11 .389 12 15 .444
Rider 7 11 .389 11 17 .393
Manhattan 7 12 .368 14 14 .500
Canisius 5 13 .278 9 20 .310

___

Thursday’s Games

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Iona at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.

Marist at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.

Siena at Canisius, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 16 3 .842 24 6 .800
Kent St. 15 4 .789 20 9 .690
Ohio 14 5 .737 23 7 .767
Buffalo 13 5 .722 19 9 .679
Akron 13 6 .684 20 9 .690
Ball St. 8 10 .444 13 16 .448
Miami (Ohio) 7 12 .368 13 17 .433
Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 7 21 .250
Bowling Green 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
E. Michigan 5 14 .263 10 20 .333
N. Illinois 5 14 .263 8 21 .276
W. Michigan 4 15 .211 8 22 .267

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
Howard 9 4 .692 16 11 .593
NC Central 7 5 .583 14 14 .500
SC State 7 6 .538 15 14 .517
Morgan St. 6 6 .500 11 13 .458
Coppin St. 6 7 .462 7 21 .250
Md.-Eastern Shore 5 8 .385 10 14 .417
Delaware St. 0 13 .000 2 24 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 18 10 .643
Loyola Chicago 13 5 .722 22 7 .759
Drake 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Missouri St. 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Bradley 11 7 .611 17 13 .567
S. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 14 .533
Valparaiso 6 12 .333 13 17 .433
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 12 19 .387
Indiana St. 4 14 .222 11 19 .367
Evansville 2 16 .111 6 23 .207

___

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. vs. Illinois St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Drake at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 15 2 .882 24 6 .800
Colorado St. 13 4 .765 23 4 .852
San Diego St. 11 4 .733 19 7 .731
Wyoming 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
UNLV 10 7 .588 18 12 .600
Fresno St. 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Utah St. 7 10 .412 16 14 .533
Nevada 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
New Mexico 4 12 .250 12 18 .400
Air Force 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
San Jose St. 1 16 .059 8 21 .276

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNLV 64, Wyoming 57

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Utah St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 15 2 .882 20 9 .690
Wagner 13 3 .813 20 5 .800
LIU 12 6 .667 16 13 .552
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
Merrimack 9 8 .529 14 16 .467
St. Francis (NY) 7 11 .389 10 20 .333
Sacred Heart 6 10 .375 10 20 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 9 21 .300
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 11 .267 4 22 .154
CCSU 4 13 .235 8 24 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bryant 73, CCSU 59

LIU 82, Sacred Heart 75

Mount St. Mary’s 78, St. Francis (NY) 48

Wagner 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 6 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 18 0 1.000 28 2 .933
Belmont 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
Morehead St. 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
SE Missouri 8 9 .471 13 17 .433
Tennessee St. 8 10 .444 14 17 .452
Austin Peay 8 10 .444 12 17 .414
Tennessee Tech 7 10 .412 11 20 .355
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 11 21 .344
UT Martin 4 14 .222 8 22 .267
E. Illinois 3 15 .167 5 26 .161

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 62

Tennessee Tech 78, Austin Peay 51

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.

TBD vs. Belmont at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address