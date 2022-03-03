Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|8
|.724
|Hofstra
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|14
|.533
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|26
|.161
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
___
Northeastern vs. William & Mary at Washington, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|15
|1
|.938
|22
|4
|.846
|UAB
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|8
|.724
|UTEP
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|12
|.571
|Rice
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|13
|.536
|UTSA
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
|Southern Miss.
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|24
|.200
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|W. Kentucky
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|FAU
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Charlotte
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|Old Dominion
|7
|10
|.412
|12
|18
|.400
|FIU
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Marshall
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
___
Charlotte 60, Middle Tennessee 56
Louisiana Tech 67, Old Dominion 54
W. Kentucky 86, Marshall 72
UAB 81, Southern Miss. 68
FAU at FIU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 9 p.m.
FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.
North Texas at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|19
|9
|.679
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|10
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|11
|.621
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|18
|13
|.581
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|11
|.645
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|14
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|14
|.563
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|15
|.483
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|22
|.313
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|8
|23
|.258
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|25
|.167
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|26
|.103
___
Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Yale
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|14
|.462
|Cornell
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Harvard
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Brown
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|16
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|21
|.160
___
Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Princeton at Penn, 6 p.m.
Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|5
|.828
|St. Peter’s
|13
|6
|.684
|15
|11
|.577
|Siena
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Marist
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Quinnipiac
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Fairfield
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Niagara
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|15
|.444
|Rider
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|17
|.393
|Manhattan
|7
|12
|.368
|14
|14
|.500
|Canisius
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
___
Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Iona at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Rider at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.
Marist at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.
Siena at Canisius, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|3
|.842
|24
|6
|.800
|Kent St.
|15
|4
|.789
|20
|9
|.690
|Ohio
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|7
|.767
|Buffalo
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Akron
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|9
|.690
|Ball St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|16
|.448
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|12
|.368
|13
|17
|.433
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|21
|.250
|Bowling Green
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|E. Michigan
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|20
|.333
|N. Illinois
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|21
|.276
|W. Michigan
|4
|15
|.211
|8
|22
|.267
___
Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Howard
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|11
|.593
|NC Central
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|14
|.500
|SC State
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|Coppin St.
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|21
|.250
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|14
|.417
|Delaware St.
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|10
|.643
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|7
|.759
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|17
|.433
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|19
|.367
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|23
|.207
___
Indiana St. vs. Illinois St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Evansville vs. Valparaiso at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
TBD vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Drake at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|6
|.800
|Colorado St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|4
|.852
|San Diego St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|Wyoming
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|UNLV
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Fresno St.
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Utah St.
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Nevada
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|New Mexico
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|18
|.400
|Air Force
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|San Jose St.
|1
|16
|.059
|8
|21
|.276
___
UNLV 64, Wyoming 57
Fresno St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Utah St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|20
|9
|.690
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|5
|.800
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|13
|.552
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|20
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|21
|.300
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|22
|.154
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|24
|.250
___
Bryant 73, CCSU 59
LIU 82, Sacred Heart 75
Mount St. Mary’s 78, St. Francis (NY) 48
Wagner 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 53
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 6 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|28
|2
|.933
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|17
|.433
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|17
|.452
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|20
|.355
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|21
|.344
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
___
Tennessee St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 62
Tennessee Tech 78, Austin Peay 51
Tennessee St. vs. SE Missouri at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead St. at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.
TBD vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.
TBD vs. Belmont at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.
