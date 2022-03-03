Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|17
|1
|.944
|25
|5
|.833
|UMBC
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|13
|.552
|Stony Brook
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|New Hampshire
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|12
|.556
|Hartford
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|18
|.379
|Albany (NY)
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Binghamton
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|16
|.407
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|NJIT
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Maine
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
___
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|14
|2
|.875
|25
|4
|.862
|SMU
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|Memphis
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|9
|.654
|Temple
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Tulane
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|13
|.480
|Cincinnati
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|13
|.567
|East Carolina
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Wichita St.
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|12
|.538
|South Florida
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|20
|.286
|Tulsa
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|19
|.321
___
Wichita St. 72, Tulsa 62
Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 7 p.m.
UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Florida, 9 p.m.
East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|15
|2
|.882
|25
|4
|.862
|VCU
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|7
|.750
|Dayton
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Saint Louis
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Richmond
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|George Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|George Mason
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Fordham
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|15
|.483
|UMass
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Rhode Island
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|18
|.357
|La Salle
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|18
|.333
|Duquesne
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|22
|.214
___
Davidson 73, George Mason 62
George Washington 98, Duquesne 93, 3OT
La Salle 49, Saint Joseph’s 48
Saint Louis 80, Rhode Island 74
UMass 81, Fordham 73
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.
La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m.
UMass at George Mason, 4 p.m.
VCU at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|3
|.842
|26
|4
|.867
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Notre Dame
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|9
|.700
|Miami
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Wake Forest
|13
|7
|.650
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia Tech
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Florida St.
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|13
|.552
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Clemson
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Louisville
|6
|13
|.316
|12
|17
|.414
|Boston College
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|18
|.379
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Georgia Tech
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
|NC State
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
___
Clemson 68, Georgia Tech 65
Florida St. 74, Notre Dame 70
Miami 81, Boston College 70
Wake Forest 101, NC State 76
Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon
Virginia at Louisville, Noon
Miami at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.
NC State at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|9
|.690
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|13
|.567
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|19
|.367
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|18
|.438
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|18
|.419
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|21
|.300
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|10
|.677
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|19
|.367
___
Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Kansas
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Texas Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Texas
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|TCU
|8
|8
|.500
|19
|9
|.679
|Iowa St.
|7
|10
|.412
|20
|10
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|15
|.483
|Oklahoma
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Kansas St.
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|West Virginia
|3
|14
|.176
|14
|16
|.467
___
Oklahoma St. 53, Iowa St. 36
TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|7
|.759
|UConn
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|St. John’s
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Xavier
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|12
|.586
|DePaul
|6
|13
|.316
|15
|14
|.517
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|Georgetown
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
___
St. John’s 81, Xavier 66
Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 68
Creighton 64, UConn 62
DePaul 91, Marquette 80
Villanova at Butler, Noon
Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at UConn, 5 p.m.
Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|7
|.759
|Weber St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|S. Utah
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|N. Colorado
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Montana
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|E. Washington
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Portland St.
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Sacramento St.
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|16
|.360
|N. Arizona
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Idaho
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|20
|.286
|Idaho St.
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|21
|.250
___
N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|6
|.793
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|17
|.452
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|19
|.387
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|19
|.321
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|21
|8
|.724
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|15
|.464
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|20
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|24
|.200
___
NC A&T 78, Radford 71, OT
Charleston Southern 79, UNC-Asheville 78
High Point 84, Hampton 77, OT
Campbell 75, Presbyterian 72, 2OT
NC A&T vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon
Charleston Southern vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
High Point vs. Winthrop at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.
Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|8
|.714
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|24
|6
|.800
|Iowa
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Ohio St.
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|9
|.667
|Rutgers
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Michigan St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Michigan
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Indiana
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|11
|.621
|Penn St.
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Maryland
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|15
|.464
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
___
Rutgers 66, Indiana 63
Maryland 84, Minnesota 73
Penn St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Long Beach St.
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Hawaii
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Riverside
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Davis
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|CS Northridge
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|16
|.304
|Cal Poly
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|20
|.200
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|15
|.444
___
UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 11 p.m.
UC Irvine at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
