The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 17 1 .944 25 5 .833
UMBC 11 7 .611 16 13 .552
Stony Brook 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
New Hampshire 10 8 .556 15 12 .556
Hartford 9 8 .529 11 18 .379
Albany (NY) 9 9 .500 13 17 .433
Binghamton 8 10 .444 11 16 .407
Mass.-Lowell 6 11 .353 14 15 .483
NJIT 6 12 .333 11 17 .393
Maine 3 15 .167 6 23 .207

___

Thursday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 14 2 .875 25 4 .862
SMU 11 4 .733 20 7 .741
Memphis 11 5 .688 17 9 .654
Temple 9 6 .600 16 10 .615
UCF 9 7 .563 17 9 .654
Tulane 9 7 .563 12 13 .480
Cincinnati 7 10 .412 17 13 .567
East Carolina 6 10 .375 15 13 .536
Wichita St. 5 9 .357 14 12 .538
South Florida 3 13 .188 8 20 .286
Tulsa 3 14 .176 9 19 .321

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. 72, Tulsa 62

Thursday’s Games

Temple at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU, 7 p.m.

UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 15 2 .882 25 4 .862
VCU 14 3 .824 21 7 .750
Dayton 13 4 .765 21 9 .700
St. Bonaventure 11 5 .688 19 8 .704
Saint Louis 11 6 .647 20 10 .667
Richmond 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
George Washington 8 8 .500 12 16 .429
George Mason 7 8 .467 14 14 .500
Fordham 7 10 .412 14 15 .483
UMass 6 11 .353 13 16 .448
Rhode Island 5 11 .313 14 14 .500
Saint Joseph’s 4 13 .235 10 18 .357
La Salle 4 13 .235 9 18 .333
Duquesne 1 15 .063 6 22 .214

___

Wednesday’s Games

Davidson 73, George Mason 62

George Washington 98, Duquesne 93, 3OT

La Salle 49, Saint Joseph’s 48

Saint Louis 80, Rhode Island 74

UMass 81, Fordham 73

Friday’s Games

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.

La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m.

UMass at George Mason, 4 p.m.

VCU at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 16 3 .842 26 4 .867
North Carolina 14 5 .737 22 8 .733
Notre Dame 14 5 .737 21 9 .700
Miami 13 6 .684 21 9 .700
Wake Forest 13 7 .650 23 8 .742
Virginia Tech 11 8 .579 19 11 .633
Virginia 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Florida St. 9 10 .474 16 13 .552
Syracuse 9 10 .474 15 15 .500
Clemson 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Louisville 6 13 .316 12 17 .414
Boston College 6 13 .316 11 18 .379
Pittsburgh 6 13 .316 11 19 .367
Georgia Tech 4 15 .211 11 19 .367
NC State 4 15 .211 11 19 .367

___

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson 68, Georgia Tech 65

Florida St. 74, Notre Dame 70

Miami 81, Boston College 70

Wake Forest 101, NC State 76

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon

Virginia at Louisville, Noon

Miami at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.

NC State at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 13 3 .813 20 9 .690
Bellarmine 11 5 .688 17 13 .567
Cent. Arkansas 7 9 .438 11 19 .367
Lipscomb 6 10 .375 14 18 .438
E. Kentucky 5 11 .313 13 18 .419
North Alabama 2 14 .125 9 21 .300

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 12 4 .750 21 10 .677
Jacksonville 11 5 .688 19 9 .679
Florida Gulf Coast 10 6 .625 21 10 .677
Kennesaw St. 7 9 .438 13 17 .433
North Florida 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
Stetson 5 11 .313 11 19 .367

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 13 4 .765 25 5 .833
Kansas 12 4 .750 23 6 .793
Texas Tech 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
Texas 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
TCU 8 8 .500 19 9 .679
Iowa St. 7 10 .412 20 10 .667
Oklahoma St. 7 10 .412 14 15 .483
Oklahoma 6 11 .353 16 14 .533
Kansas St. 6 11 .353 14 15 .483
West Virginia 3 14 .176 14 16 .467

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 53, Iowa St. 36

Thursday’s Games

TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TCU at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Texas at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Villanova 15 4 .789 22 7 .759
UConn 12 6 .667 21 8 .724
Creighton 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Seton Hall 10 8 .556 19 9 .679
Marquette 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
St. John’s 8 10 .444 16 13 .552
Xavier 7 11 .389 17 12 .586
DePaul 6 13 .316 15 14 .517
Butler 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
Georgetown 0 18 .000 6 23 .207

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s 81, Xavier 66

Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 68

Creighton 64, UConn 62

DePaul 91, Marquette 80

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Butler, Noon

Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at UConn, 5 p.m.

Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 14 4 .778 22 7 .759
Weber St. 13 6 .684 20 10 .667
S. Utah 12 6 .667 18 10 .643
N. Colorado 12 6 .667 17 13 .567
Montana 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
E. Washington 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
Portland St. 9 9 .500 11 15 .423
Sacramento St. 5 13 .278 9 16 .360
N. Arizona 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
Idaho 5 13 .278 8 20 .286
Idaho St. 5 14 .263 7 21 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 15 1 .938 23 6 .793
Campbell 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
High Point 7 9 .438 14 17 .452
Radford 7 9 .438 11 18 .379
NC A&T 6 10 .375 12 19 .387
Hampton 5 11 .313 9 19 .321

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 14 2 .875 21 8 .724
Gardner-Webb 11 5 .688 17 12 .586
SC-Upstate 10 6 .625 13 15 .464
UNC-Asheville 8 8 .500 16 14 .533
Presbyterian 4 12 .250 12 20 .375
Charleston Southern 1 15 .063 6 24 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

NC A&T 78, Radford 71, OT

Charleston Southern 79, UNC-Asheville 78

High Point 84, Hampton 77, OT

Campbell 75, Presbyterian 72, 2OT

Friday’s Games

NC A&T vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon

Charleston Southern vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

High Point vs. Winthrop at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 15 4 .789 24 5 .828
Illinois 13 5 .722 20 8 .714
Purdue 13 6 .684 24 6 .800
Iowa 11 7 .611 21 8 .724
Ohio St. 11 7 .611 18 9 .667
Rutgers 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Michigan St. 10 8 .556 19 10 .655
Michigan 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Indiana 9 10 .474 18 11 .621
Penn St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
Maryland 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Northwestern 6 13 .316 13 15 .464
Minnesota 4 15 .211 13 15 .464
Nebraska 3 16 .158 9 21 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers 66, Indiana 63

Maryland 84, Minnesota 73

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 3 .769 17 9 .654
Long Beach St. 10 3 .769 16 11 .593
Hawaii 9 4 .692 15 9 .625
UC Irvine 8 4 .667 14 8 .636
UC Riverside 8 5 .615 15 10 .600
UC Santa Barbara 7 5 .583 15 10 .600
UC Davis 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
CS Northridge 3 12 .200 7 21 .250
CS Bakersfield 2 11 .154 7 16 .304
Cal Poly 1 12 .077 5 20 .200
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 12 15 .444

___

Thursday’s Games

UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

