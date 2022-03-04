On Air: Cyber Chat
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Towson 15 3 .833 24 7 .774
UNC-Wilmington 15 3 .833 21 8 .724
Hofstra 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Delaware 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
Drexel 10 8 .556 15 13 .536
Coll. of Charleston 8 10 .444 16 14 .533
Elon 7 11 .389 10 21 .323
James Madison 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
William & Mary 4 14 .222 5 26 .161
Northeastern 2 16 .111 8 21 .276

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern vs. William & Mary at Washington, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

TBD vs. Towson at Washington, Noon

Delaware vs. Drexel at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Elon vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston vs. Hofstra at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 16 1 .941 23 4 .852
UAB 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Louisiana Tech 12 5 .706 21 8 .724
UTEP 10 7 .588 17 12 .586
Rice 7 10 .412 15 14 .517
UTSA 2 15 .118 9 21 .300
Southern Miss. 1 16 .059 6 24 .200

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
W. Kentucky 10 7 .588 18 12 .600
FAU 10 7 .588 17 13 .567
Charlotte 9 8 .529 16 13 .552
Old Dominion 7 10 .412 12 18 .400
FIU 5 12 .294 15 15 .500
Marshall 4 13 .235 11 19 .367

___

Thursday’s Games

FAU 71, FIU 51

North Texas 59, UTSA 48

UTEP 70, Rice 67

Saturday’s Games

FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UAB, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 6 .714 20 9 .690
Fort Wayne 15 6 .714 21 10 .677
N. Kentucky 14 6 .700 19 11 .633
Wright St. 15 7 .682 19 13 .594
Oakland 12 7 .632 20 12 .625
Detroit 10 7 .588 14 15 .483
Youngstown St. 12 9 .571 18 14 .563
Ill.-Chicago 9 10 .474 14 16 .467
Milwaukee 8 14 .364 10 22 .313
Robert Morris 5 16 .238 8 24 .250
Green Bay 4 16 .200 5 25 .167
IUPUI 1 16 .059 3 26 .103

___

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 78, Ill.-Chicago 72

N. Kentucky 77, Detroit 59

Wright St. 75, Oakland 63

Cleveland St. 83, Robert Morris 67

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Yale 10 3 .769 16 11 .593
Penn 9 4 .692 12 14 .462
Cornell 6 7 .462 14 10 .583
Harvard 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
Brown 5 8 .385 13 15 .464
Dartmouth 5 8 .385 8 16 .333
Columbia 1 12 .077 4 21 .160

___

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 6 p.m.

Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 16 3 .842 24 6 .800
St. Peter’s 13 6 .684 15 11 .577
Siena 12 7 .632 15 12 .556
Monmouth (NJ) 11 8 .579 19 11 .633
Marist 9 10 .474 14 14 .500
Fairfield 8 11 .421 14 16 .467
Niagara 8 11 .421 13 15 .464
Manhattan 8 12 .400 15 14 .517
Quinnipiac 7 12 .368 12 15 .444
Rider 7 12 .368 11 18 .379
Canisius 6 13 .316 10 20 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Canisius 78, Marist 67

Manhattan 74, Iona 72

Monmouth (NJ) 75, Quinnipiac 72

Niagara 74, Siena 52

Fairfield 65, Rider 59

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.

Marist at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 1 p.m.

Siena at Canisius, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rider, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 16 3 .842 24 6 .800
Kent St. 15 4 .789 20 9 .690
Ohio 14 5 .737 23 7 .767
Buffalo 13 5 .722 19 9 .679
Akron 13 6 .684 20 9 .690
Ball St. 8 10 .444 13 16 .448
Miami (Ohio) 7 12 .368 13 17 .433
Cent. Michigan 6 11 .353 7 21 .250
Bowling Green 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
E. Michigan 5 14 .263 10 20 .333
N. Illinois 5 14 .263 8 21 .276
W. Michigan 4 15 .211 8 22 .267

___

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 12 2 .857 21 6 .778
Howard 9 5 .643 16 12 .571
NC Central 8 5 .615 15 14 .517
Morgan St. 7 6 .538 12 13 .480
SC State 7 7 .500 15 15 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
Coppin St. 6 8 .429 7 22 .241
Delaware St. 0 14 .000 2 25 .074

___

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. 63, Coppin St. 59

Md.-Eastern Shore 63, Delaware St. 59

NC Central 67, SC State 62

Norfolk St. 83, Howard 61

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 18 10 .643
Loyola Chicago 13 5 .722 22 7 .759
Drake 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Missouri St. 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Bradley 11 7 .611 17 13 .567
S. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 14 .533
Valparaiso 6 12 .333 14 17 .452
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 13 19 .406
Indiana St. 4 14 .222 11 20 .355
Evansville 2 16 .111 6 24 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois St. 58, Indiana St. 53

Valparaiso 81, Evansville 59

Friday’s Games

Illinois St. vs. N. Iowa at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois vs. Drake at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 15 2 .882 24 6 .800
Colorado St. 13 4 .765 23 4 .852
San Diego St. 12 4 .750 20 7 .741
Wyoming 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
UNLV 10 7 .588 18 12 .600
Fresno St. 8 8 .500 18 11 .621
Utah St. 7 10 .412 16 14 .533
Nevada 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
New Mexico 4 12 .250 12 18 .400
Air Force 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
San Jose St. 1 16 .059 8 21 .276

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego St. 65, Fresno St. 64, 2OT

Friday’s Games

Utah St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 15 2 .882 20 9 .690
Wagner 13 3 .813 20 5 .800
LIU 12 6 .667 16 13 .552
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 14 15 .483
Merrimack 9 8 .529 14 16 .467
St. Francis (NY) 7 11 .389 10 20 .333
Sacred Heart 6 10 .375 10 20 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 9 21 .300
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 11 .267 4 22 .154
CCSU 4 13 .235 8 24 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 6 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 18 0 1.000 28 2 .933
Belmont 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
Morehead St. 13 5 .722 22 10 .688
SE Missouri 8 9 .471 14 17 .452
Tennessee St. 8 10 .444 14 18 .438
Austin Peay 8 10 .444 12 17 .414
Tennessee Tech 7 10 .412 11 21 .344
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 11 21 .344
UT Martin 4 14 .222 8 22 .267
E. Illinois 3 15 .167 5 26 .161

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Missouri 79, Tennessee St. 55

Morehead St. 73, Tennessee Tech 56

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.

Morehead St. vs. Belmont at Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.

