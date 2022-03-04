Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|17
|1
|.944
|25
|5
|.833
|UMBC
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|13
|.552
|Stony Brook
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|New Hampshire
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|12
|.556
|Albany (NY)
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|17
|.433
|Hartford
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|19
|.367
|Binghamton
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|16
|.407
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|15
|.500
|NJIT
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Maine
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
___
Mass.-Lowell 83, Hartford 73
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Vermont, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|15
|2
|.882
|26
|4
|.867
|SMU
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|7
|.750
|Memphis
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|9
|.667
|Tulane
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|13
|.500
|Temple
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|UCF
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|10
|.630
|Cincinnati
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|East Carolina
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Wichita St.
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|12
|.538
|Tulsa
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|19
|.321
|South Florida
|3
|14
|.176
|8
|21
|.276
___
Houston 84, Temple 46
SMU 76, Cincinnati 71
Tulane 82, UCF 67
Memphis 73, South Florida 64
East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, Noon
South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|15
|2
|.882
|25
|4
|.862
|VCU
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|7
|.750
|Dayton
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|9
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Saint Louis
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Richmond
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|George Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|George Mason
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Fordham
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|15
|.483
|UMass
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Rhode Island
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|18
|.357
|La Salle
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|18
|.333
|Duquesne
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|22
|.214
___
Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Davidson at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.
La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m.
UMass at George Mason, 4 p.m.
VCU at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|3
|.842
|26
|4
|.867
|North Carolina
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|8
|.733
|Notre Dame
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|9
|.700
|Miami
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|Wake Forest
|13
|7
|.650
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia Tech
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Florida St.
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|13
|.552
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Clemson
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Louisville
|6
|13
|.316
|12
|17
|.414
|Boston College
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|18
|.379
|Pittsburgh
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|19
|.367
|Georgia Tech
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
|NC State
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|19
|.367
___
Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon
Virginia at Louisville, Noon
Miami at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.
NC State at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|9
|.700
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|13
|.581
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|19
|.424
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|18
|.419
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|21
|.300
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|10
|.688
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|11
|.656
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|18
|.419
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|19
|.367
___
Bellarmine 81, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Jacksonville 79, Cent. Arkansas 69
Jacksonville St. 78, Kennesaw St. 67
Liberty 52, Lipscomb 47
Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Kansas
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Texas Tech
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|Texas
|10
|7
|.588
|21
|9
|.700
|TCU
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa St.
|7
|10
|.412
|20
|10
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|15
|.483
|Oklahoma
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Kansas St.
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|West Virginia
|3
|14
|.176
|14
|16
|.467
___
Kansas 72, TCU 68
TCU at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|15
|4
|.789
|22
|7
|.759
|UConn
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|St. John’s
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Xavier
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|12
|.586
|DePaul
|6
|13
|.316
|15
|14
|.517
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|Georgetown
|0
|18
|.000
|6
|23
|.207
___
Villanova at Butler, Noon
Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at UConn, 5 p.m.
Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|15
|4
|.789
|23
|7
|.767
|Weber St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|S. Utah
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|N. Colorado
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|13
|.581
|Montana
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|12
|.600
|E. Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|Portland St.
|10
|9
|.526
|12
|15
|.444
|Sacramento St.
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|17
|.346
|N. Arizona
|5
|14
|.263
|9
|21
|.300
|Idaho
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|21
|.276
|Idaho St.
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
___
E. Washington 69, N. Arizona 62
Portland St. 79, Idaho 68
S. Utah 79, Idaho St. 71
N. Colorado 75, Montana 66
Montana St. 75, Sacramento St. 69
Portland St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|6
|.793
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|17
|.452
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|19
|.387
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|19
|.321
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|21
|8
|.724
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|15
|.464
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|20
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|24
|.200
___
NC A&T vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon
Charleston Southern vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
High Point vs. Winthrop at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.
Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|4
|.789
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|8
|.724
|Purdue
|13
|6
|.684
|24
|6
|.800
|Iowa
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Ohio St.
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|9
|.679
|Rutgers
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Michigan St.
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Michigan
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|13
|.552
|Indiana
|9
|10
|.474
|18
|11
|.621
|Maryland
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Penn St.
|7
|12
|.368
|12
|15
|.444
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|15
|.464
|Nebraska
|3
|16
|.158
|9
|21
|.300
___
Illinois 60, Penn St. 55
Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 69
Iowa 82, Michigan 71
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Rutgers, Noon
Michigan at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|11
|.607
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|10
|.630
|UC Riverside
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Hawaii
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Irvine
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Davis
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|CS Northridge
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|21
|.250
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|17
|.292
|Cal Poly
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|20
|.231
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|15
|.464
___
UC San Diego 72, CS Bakersfield 70
Cal Poly 65, UC Irvine 54
Long Beach St. 68, UC Davis 65
UC Santa Barbara 67, Hawaii 60
UC Riverside 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 72
UC Irvine at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.