The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 17 1 .944 25 5 .833
UMBC 11 7 .611 16 13 .552
Stony Brook 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
New Hampshire 10 8 .556 15 12 .556
Albany (NY) 9 9 .500 13 17 .433
Hartford 9 9 .500 11 19 .367
Binghamton 8 10 .444 11 16 .407
Mass.-Lowell 7 11 .389 15 15 .500
NJIT 6 12 .333 11 17 .393
Maine 3 15 .167 6 23 .207

___

Thursday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 83, Hartford 73

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Vermont, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 15 2 .882 26 4 .867
SMU 12 4 .750 21 7 .750
Memphis 12 5 .706 18 9 .667
Tulane 10 7 .588 13 13 .500
Temple 9 7 .563 16 11 .593
UCF 9 8 .529 17 10 .630
Cincinnati 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
East Carolina 6 10 .375 15 13 .536
Wichita St. 5 9 .357 14 12 .538
Tulsa 3 14 .176 9 19 .321
South Florida 3 14 .176 8 21 .276

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 84, Temple 46

SMU 76, Cincinnati 71

Tulane 82, UCF 67

Memphis 73, South Florida 64

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Memphis, Noon

South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.

UCF at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 15 2 .882 25 4 .862
VCU 14 3 .824 21 7 .750
Dayton 13 4 .765 21 9 .700
St. Bonaventure 11 5 .688 19 8 .704
Saint Louis 11 6 .647 20 10 .667
Richmond 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
George Washington 8 8 .500 12 16 .429
George Mason 7 8 .467 14 14 .500
Fordham 7 10 .412 14 15 .483
UMass 6 11 .353 13 16 .448
Rhode Island 5 11 .313 14 14 .500
Saint Joseph’s 4 13 .235 10 18 .357
La Salle 4 13 .235 9 18 .333
Duquesne 1 15 .063 6 22 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.

La Salle at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m.

UMass at George Mason, 4 p.m.

VCU at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 16 3 .842 26 4 .867
North Carolina 14 5 .737 22 8 .733
Notre Dame 14 5 .737 21 9 .700
Miami 13 6 .684 21 9 .700
Wake Forest 13 7 .650 23 8 .742
Virginia Tech 11 8 .579 19 11 .633
Virginia 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Florida St. 9 10 .474 16 13 .552
Syracuse 9 10 .474 15 15 .500
Clemson 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Louisville 6 13 .316 12 17 .414
Boston College 6 13 .316 11 18 .379
Pittsburgh 6 13 .316 11 19 .367
Georgia Tech 4 15 .211 11 19 .367
NC State 4 15 .211 11 19 .367

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon

Virginia at Louisville, Noon

Miami at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.

NC State at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 13 3 .813 21 9 .700
Bellarmine 11 5 .688 18 13 .581
Cent. Arkansas 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
Lipscomb 6 10 .375 14 19 .424
E. Kentucky 5 11 .313 13 18 .419
North Alabama 2 14 .125 9 21 .300

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 12 4 .750 22 10 .688
Jacksonville 11 5 .688 20 9 .690
Florida Gulf Coast 10 6 .625 21 11 .656
Kennesaw St. 7 9 .438 13 18 .419
North Florida 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
Stetson 5 11 .313 11 19 .367

___

Thursday’s Games

Bellarmine 81, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Jacksonville 79, Cent. Arkansas 69

Jacksonville St. 78, Kennesaw St. 67

Liberty 52, Lipscomb 47

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 13 4 .765 25 5 .833
Kansas 13 4 .765 24 6 .800
Texas Tech 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
Texas 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
TCU 8 9 .471 19 10 .655
Iowa St. 7 10 .412 20 10 .667
Oklahoma St. 7 10 .412 14 15 .483
Oklahoma 6 11 .353 16 14 .533
Kansas St. 6 11 .353 14 15 .483
West Virginia 3 14 .176 14 16 .467

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 72, TCU 68

Saturday’s Games

TCU at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Texas at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Villanova 15 4 .789 22 7 .759
UConn 12 6 .667 21 8 .724
Creighton 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Seton Hall 10 8 .556 19 9 .679
Marquette 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
St. John’s 8 10 .444 16 13 .552
Xavier 7 11 .389 17 12 .586
DePaul 6 13 .316 15 14 .517
Butler 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
Georgetown 0 18 .000 6 23 .207

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Butler, Noon

Seton Hall at Creighton, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at UConn, 5 p.m.

Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 15 4 .789 23 7 .767
Weber St. 13 6 .684 20 10 .667
S. Utah 13 6 .684 19 10 .655
N. Colorado 13 6 .684 18 13 .581
Montana 11 8 .579 18 12 .600
E. Washington 10 9 .526 16 14 .533
Portland St. 10 9 .526 12 15 .444
Sacramento St. 5 14 .263 9 17 .346
N. Arizona 5 14 .263 9 21 .300
Idaho 5 14 .263 8 21 .276
Idaho St. 5 15 .250 7 22 .241

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Washington 69, N. Arizona 62

Portland St. 79, Idaho 68

S. Utah 79, Idaho St. 71

N. Colorado 75, Montana 66

Montana St. 75, Sacramento St. 69

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 15 1 .938 23 6 .793
Campbell 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
High Point 7 9 .438 14 17 .452
Radford 7 9 .438 11 18 .379
NC A&T 6 10 .375 12 19 .387
Hampton 5 11 .313 9 19 .321

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 14 2 .875 21 8 .724
Gardner-Webb 11 5 .688 17 12 .586
SC-Upstate 10 6 .625 13 15 .464
UNC-Asheville 8 8 .500 16 14 .533
Presbyterian 4 12 .250 12 20 .375
Charleston Southern 1 15 .063 6 24 .200

___

Friday’s Games

NC A&T vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., Noon

Charleston Southern vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

High Point vs. Winthrop at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 15 4 .789 24 5 .828
Illinois 14 5 .737 21 8 .724
Purdue 13 6 .684 24 6 .800
Iowa 12 7 .632 22 8 .733
Ohio St. 12 7 .632 19 9 .679
Rutgers 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Michigan St. 10 9 .526 19 11 .633
Michigan 10 9 .526 16 13 .552
Indiana 9 10 .474 18 11 .621
Maryland 7 12 .368 15 15 .500
Penn St. 7 12 .368 12 15 .444
Northwestern 6 13 .316 13 15 .464
Minnesota 4 15 .211 13 15 .464
Nebraska 3 16 .158 9 21 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois 60, Penn St. 55

Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 69

Iowa 82, Michigan 71

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Penn St. at Rutgers, Noon

Michigan at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 11 3 .786 17 11 .607
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 4 .714 17 10 .630
UC Riverside 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
Hawaii 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
UC Santa Barbara 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
UC Irvine 8 5 .615 14 9 .609
UC Davis 5 5 .500 12 9 .571
CS Northridge 3 12 .200 7 21 .250
CS Bakersfield 2 11 .154 7 17 .292
Cal Poly 2 12 .143 6 20 .231
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 13 15 .464

___

Thursday’s Games

UC San Diego 72, CS Bakersfield 70

Cal Poly 65, UC Irvine 54

Long Beach St. 68, UC Davis 65

UC Santa Barbara 67, Hawaii 60

UC Riverside 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 72

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

