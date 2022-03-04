Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|17
|2
|.895
|27
|3
|.900
|Southern Cal
|14
|5
|.737
|25
|5
|.833
|UCLA
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|6
|.786
|Colorado
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|10
|.655
|Oregon
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|12
|.600
|Washington St.
|10
|9
|.526
|17
|13
|.567
|Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|14
|.517
|Arizona St.
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|16
|.448
|Stanford
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|14
|.517
|California
|5
|14
|.263
|12
|18
|.400
|Utah
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|18
|.379
|Oregon St.
|1
|18
|.053
|3
|26
|.103
___
Arizona St. 71, California 44
Arizona 81, Stanford 69
Washington 78, Oregon 67
Washington St. 71, Oregon St. 67
Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.
California at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|16
|2
|.889
|21
|11
|.656
|Navy
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|10
|.667
|Boston U.
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|11
|.656
|Lehigh
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|18
|.419
|Army
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Loyola (Md.)
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|16
|.467
|Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Holy Cross
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|22
|.290
|American
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|Bucknell
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|23
|.281
___
Boston U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 64
Colgate 96, Bucknell 68
Lehigh 91, Army 77
Navy 71, American 64
Lehigh at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Navy, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|14
|3
|.824
|26
|4
|.867
|Arkansas
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Kentucky
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Tennessee
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|7
|.759
|Alabama
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|Florida
|9
|8
|.529
|19
|11
|.633
|South Carolina
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|11
|.621
|LSU
|8
|9
|.471
|20
|10
|.667
|Texas A&M
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|11
|.633
|Mississippi St.
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|Vanderbilt
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|Mississippi
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|17
|.433
|Missouri
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|20
|.333
|Georgia
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|24
|.200
___
Alabama at LSU, Noon
Arkansas at Tennessee, Noon
South Carolina at Auburn, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Furman
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Samford
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|10
|.667
|Wofford
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|12
|.600
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|VMI
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Mercer
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|16
|.484
|ETSU
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|The Citadel
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|W. Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
___
The Citadel vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., Noon
VMI vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|10
|.667
|New Orleans
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|11
|.607
|SE Louisiana
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|13
|.567
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|7
|.462
|19
|11
|.633
|Houston Baptist
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Northwestern St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|21
|.300
|McNeese St.
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|20
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|23
|.233
___
SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Nicholls, 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|13
|4
|.765
|14
|15
|.483
|Texas Southern
|12
|5
|.706
|14
|12
|.538
|Southern U.
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Prairie View
|8
|7
|.533
|8
|17
|.320
|Grambling St.
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|23
|.233
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|10
|7
|.588
|12
|16
|.429
|Alabama A&M
|10
|7
|.588
|11
|16
|.407
|Jackson St.
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|18
|.357
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|20
|.310
|Alabama St.
|7
|10
|.412
|8
|21
|.276
|MVSU
|2
|15
|.118
|2
|25
|.074
___
Alabama A&M 71, Grambling St. 63
Alcorn St. 72, MVSU 69
Jackson St. 87, Ark.-Pine Bluff 79
Alabama St. 77, Southern U. 67
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|27
|4
|.871
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|UMKC
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|Oral Roberts
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|11
|.621
|South Dakota
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|W. Illinois
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|14
|.533
|Denver
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|20
|.333
|Omaha
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|24
|.172
|North Dakota
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|25
|.194
___
Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Denver vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
South Dakota vs. UMKC at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|6
|.778
|Appalachian St.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|Georgia St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|Troy
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|South Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|11
|.633
|Arkansas St.
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|18
|.379
|Georgia Southern
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|15
|.464
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|18
|.419
|UALR
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|18
|.333
___
Louisiana-Lafayette 67, Texas-Arlington 64
UALR 75, South Alabama 71
Arkansas St. 81, Louisiana-Monroe 77
Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 64
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Texas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
UALR vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|3
|.889
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|6
|.800
|Santa Clara
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|10
|.667
|San Francisco
|10
|6
|.625
|23
|8
|.742
|BYU
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|9
|.700
|Portland
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|San Diego
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|15
|.500
|Pacific
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|22
|.267
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|12
|.200
|11
|17
|.393
|Pepperdine
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|25
|.219
___
Loyola Marymount 86, Pacific 66
San Diego 74, Pepperdine 67
Loyola Marymount vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
San Diego vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
TBD vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Stephen F. Austin
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|8
|.724
|New Mexico St.
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Sam Houston St.
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|13
|.581
|Grand Canyon
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|7
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Utah Valley St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|10
|.655
|Tarleton St.
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|Cal Baptist
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|14
|.533
|Dixie St.
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|3
|14
|.176
|8
|21
|.276
|Chicago St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
|Lamar
|0
|15
|.000
|2
|26
|.071
___
Sam Houston St. 69, Tarleton St. 50
Abilene Christian 80, Dixie St. 64
Grand Canyon 68, Utah Valley St. 57
Cal Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Chicago St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Dixie St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
