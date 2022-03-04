On Air: Cyber Chat
The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 17 2 .895 27 3 .900
Southern Cal 14 5 .737 25 5 .833
UCLA 14 5 .737 22 6 .786
Colorado 11 8 .579 19 10 .655
Oregon 11 8 .579 18 12 .600
Washington St. 10 9 .526 17 13 .567
Washington 10 9 .526 15 14 .517
Arizona St. 9 10 .474 13 16 .448
Stanford 8 11 .421 15 14 .517
California 5 14 .263 12 18 .400
Utah 4 15 .211 11 18 .379
Oregon St. 1 18 .053 3 26 .103

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. 71, California 44

Arizona 81, Stanford 69

Washington 78, Oregon 67

Washington St. 71, Oregon St. 67

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.

California at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 16 2 .889 21 11 .656
Navy 12 6 .667 20 10 .667
Boston U. 11 7 .611 21 11 .656
Lehigh 10 8 .556 13 18 .419
Army 9 9 .500 15 16 .484
Loyola (Md.) 8 10 .444 14 16 .467
Lafayette 7 11 .389 10 20 .333
Holy Cross 7 11 .389 9 22 .290
American 5 13 .278 10 22 .313
Bucknell 5 13 .278 9 23 .281

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston U. 76, Loyola (Md.) 64

Colgate 96, Bucknell 68

Lehigh 91, Army 77

Navy 71, American 64

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Navy, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 14 3 .824 26 4 .867
Arkansas 13 4 .765 24 6 .800
Kentucky 13 4 .765 24 6 .800
Tennessee 13 4 .765 22 7 .759
Alabama 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
Florida 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
South Carolina 9 8 .529 18 11 .621
LSU 8 9 .471 20 10 .667
Texas A&M 8 9 .471 19 11 .633
Mississippi St. 8 9 .471 17 13 .567
Vanderbilt 6 11 .353 14 15 .483
Mississippi 4 13 .235 13 17 .433
Missouri 4 13 .235 10 20 .333
Georgia 1 16 .059 6 24 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at LSU, Noon

Arkansas at Tennessee, Noon

South Carolina at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Furman 12 6 .667 20 11 .645
Samford 10 8 .556 20 10 .667
Wofford 10 8 .556 18 12 .600
UNC-Greensboro 9 9 .500 17 13 .567
VMI 9 9 .500 16 14 .533
Mercer 8 10 .444 15 16 .484
ETSU 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
The Citadel 6 12 .333 12 17 .414
W. Carolina 5 13 .278 11 20 .355

___

Friday’s Games

The Citadel vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TBD vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., Noon

VMI vs. Wofford at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 10 3 .769 20 10 .667
New Orleans 10 3 .769 17 11 .607
SE Louisiana 9 4 .692 17 13 .567
Texas A&M-CC 6 7 .462 19 11 .633
Houston Baptist 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
Northwestern St. 5 8 .385 9 21 .300
McNeese St. 4 9 .308 10 20 .333
Incarnate Word 3 10 .231 7 23 .233

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alcorn St. 13 4 .765 14 15 .483
Texas Southern 12 5 .706 14 12 .538
Southern U. 10 6 .625 16 13 .552
Prairie View 8 7 .533 8 17 .320
Grambling St. 8 8 .500 11 18 .379
Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 12 .294 7 23 .233

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 10 7 .588 12 16 .429
Alabama A&M 10 7 .588 11 16 .407
Jackson St. 8 9 .471 10 18 .357
Bethune-Cookman 7 10 .412 9 20 .310
Alabama St. 7 10 .412 8 21 .276
MVSU 2 15 .118 2 25 .074

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M 71, Grambling St. 63

Alcorn St. 72, MVSU 69

Jackson St. 87, Ark.-Pine Bluff 79

Alabama St. 77, Southern U. 67

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 18 0 1.000 27 4 .871
N. Dakota St. 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
UMKC 12 6 .667 19 11 .633
Oral Roberts 12 6 .667 18 11 .621
South Dakota 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
W. Illinois 7 11 .389 16 14 .533
Denver 7 11 .389 11 20 .355
St. Thomas (MN) 4 14 .222 10 20 .333
Omaha 4 14 .222 5 24 .172
North Dakota 2 16 .111 6 25 .194

___

Saturday’s Games

Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Denver vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Dakota vs. UMKC at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 12 3 .800 21 6 .778
Appalachian St. 12 6 .667 18 13 .581
Georgia St. 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
Troy 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
South Alabama 9 7 .563 19 11 .633
Arkansas St. 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Coastal Carolina 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Texas-Arlington 7 10 .412 11 18 .379
Georgia Southern 5 11 .313 13 15 .464
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 13 18 .419
UALR 3 11 .214 9 18 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 67, Texas-Arlington 64

UALR 75, South Alabama 71

Arkansas St. 81, Louisiana-Monroe 77

Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 64

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Texas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

UALR vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 1 .929 24 3 .889
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 12 3 .800 24 6 .800
Santa Clara 10 5 .667 20 10 .667
San Francisco 10 6 .625 23 8 .742
BYU 9 6 .600 21 9 .700
Portland 7 7 .500 17 13 .567
San Diego 7 9 .438 15 15 .500
Pacific 3 11 .214 8 22 .267
Loyola Marymount 3 12 .200 11 17 .393
Pepperdine 1 15 .063 7 25 .219

___

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 86, Pacific 66

San Diego 74, Pepperdine 67

Friday’s Games

Loyola Marymount vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

San Diego vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TBD vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

TBD vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 13 4 .765 22 8 .733
Stephen F. Austin 13 4 .765 21 8 .724
New Mexico St. 12 4 .750 23 6 .793
Sam Houston St. 13 5 .722 18 13 .581
Grand Canyon 11 5 .688 21 7 .750
Abilene Christian 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Utah Valley St. 10 7 .588 19 10 .655
Tarleton St. 9 8 .529 14 16 .467
Cal Baptist 6 11 .353 16 14 .533
Dixie St. 6 11 .353 13 17 .433
Texas Rio Grande Valley 3 14 .176 8 21 .276
Chicago St. 3 14 .176 7 23 .233
Lamar 0 15 .000 2 26 .071

___

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 69, Tarleton St. 50

Abilene Christian 80, Dixie St. 64

Grand Canyon 68, Utah Valley St. 57

Saturday’s Games

Cal Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

