The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 10:07 am
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 18 2 .900 28 3 .903
UCLA 15 5 .750 23 6 .793
Southern Cal 14 6 .700 25 6 .806
Colorado 12 8 .600 20 10 .667
Oregon 11 9 .550 18 13 .581
Washington St. 11 9 .550 18 13 .581
Washington 11 9 .550 16 14 .533
Arizona St. 10 10 .500 14 16 .467
Stanford 8 12 .400 15 15 .500
California 5 15 .250 12 19 .387
Utah 4 16 .200 11 19 .367
Oregon St. 1 19 .050 3 27 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. 65, Stanford 56

Washington St. 94, Oregon 74

Arizona 89, California 61

Washington 78, Oregon St. 67

Colorado 84, Utah 71

UCLA 75, Southern Cal 68

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 16 2 .889 22 11 .667
Navy 12 6 .667 20 10 .667
Boston U. 11 7 .611 21 11 .656
Lehigh 10 8 .556 13 19 .406
Army 9 9 .500 15 16 .484
Loyola (Md.) 8 10 .444 14 16 .467
Lafayette 7 11 .389 10 20 .333
Holy Cross 7 11 .389 9 22 .290
American 5 13 .278 10 22 .313
Bucknell 5 13 .278 9 23 .281

___

Sunday’s Games

Colgate 81, Lehigh 61

Boston U. at Navy, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 15 3 .833 27 4 .871
Kentucky 14 4 .778 25 6 .806
Tennessee 14 4 .778 23 7 .767
Arkansas 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
LSU 9 9 .500 21 10 .677
Texas A&M 9 9 .500 20 11 .645
Alabama 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Florida 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
South Carolina 9 9 .500 18 12 .600
Mississippi St. 8 10 .444 17 14 .548
Vanderbilt 7 11 .389 15 15 .500
Missouri 5 13 .278 11 20 .355
Mississippi 4 14 .222 13 18 .419
Georgia 1 17 .056 6 25 .194

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU 80, Alabama 77, OT

Tennessee 78, Arkansas 74

Auburn 82, South Carolina 71

Kentucky 71, Florida 63

Missouri 79, Georgia 69

Vanderbilt 63, Mississippi 61

Texas A&M 67, Mississippi St. 64

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 14 4 .778 26 7 .788
Furman 12 6 .667 21 11 .656
Samford 10 8 .556 21 10 .677
Wofford 10 8 .556 19 13 .594
UNC-Greensboro 9 9 .500 17 14 .548
VMI 9 9 .500 16 15 .516
Mercer 8 10 .444 16 17 .485
ETSU 7 11 .389 15 17 .469
The Citadel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
W. Carolina 5 13 .278 11 21 .344

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 71, The Citadel 66

Wofford 68, VMI 66

Furman 80, Mercer 66

Samford 66, UNC-Greensboro 64

Sunday’s Games

Chattanooga 79, Wofford 56

Samford vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

TBD vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 11 3 .786 21 10 .677
New Orleans 10 4 .714 17 12 .586
SE Louisiana 10 4 .714 18 13 .581
Texas A&M-CC 7 7 .500 20 11 .645
Houston Baptist 6 8 .429 10 17 .370
Northwestern St. 5 9 .357 9 22 .290
McNeese St. 4 10 .286 10 21 .323
Incarnate Word 3 11 .214 7 24 .226

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 85, Northwestern St. 80

Nicholls 92, New Orleans 85

Texas A&M-CC 77, Incarnate Word 68

Houston Baptist 149, McNeese St. 144, 4OT

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alcorn St. 14 4 .778 15 15 .500
Texas Southern 13 5 .722 15 12 .556
Southern U. 11 6 .647 17 13 .567
Prairie View 8 8 .500 8 18 .308
Grambling St. 8 9 .471 11 19 .367
Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 13 .278 7 24 .226

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 11 7 .611 13 16 .448
Alabama A&M 10 8 .556 11 17 .393
Jackson St. 9 9 .500 11 18 .379
Alabama St. 8 10 .444 9 21 .300
Bethune-Cookman 7 11 .389 9 21 .300
MVSU 2 16 .111 2 26 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M 84, Bethune-Cookman 73

Southern U. 50, Alabama A&M 49

Alabama St. 78, Grambling St. 75

Alcorn St. 100, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77

Jackson St. 76, MVSU 69

Texas Southern 78, Prairie View 77

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 18 0 1.000 28 4 .875
N. Dakota St. 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
UMKC 12 6 .667 19 11 .633
Oral Roberts 12 6 .667 18 11 .621
South Dakota 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
W. Illinois 7 11 .389 16 14 .533
Denver 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
St. Thomas (MN) 4 14 .222 10 20 .333
Omaha 4 14 .222 5 25 .167
North Dakota 2 16 .111 6 25 .194

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 87, Omaha 79

N. Dakota St. 82, Denver 62

Sunday’s Games

South Dakota vs. UMKC at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

W. Illinois vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

TBD vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

TBD vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
Appalachian St. 12 6 .667 19 13 .594
Georgia St. 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
Troy 10 6 .625 20 10 .667
South Alabama 9 7 .563 19 11 .633
Arkansas St. 8 7 .533 18 11 .621
Coastal Carolina 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 9 .471 15 14 .517
Texas-Arlington 7 10 .412 11 18 .379
Georgia Southern 5 11 .313 13 16 .448
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 13 18 .419
UALR 3 11 .214 9 19 .321

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Texas St. 72

Troy 69, UALR 62

Georgia St. 65, Arkansas St. 62

Appalachian St. 73, Georgia Southern 60

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. Appalachian St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 1 .929 24 3 .889
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 12 3 .800 24 6 .800
Santa Clara 10 5 .667 21 10 .677
San Francisco 10 6 .625 24 8 .750
BYU 9 6 .600 22 10 .688
Portland 7 7 .500 18 14 .563
San Diego 7 9 .438 15 16 .484
Pacific 3 11 .214 8 22 .267
Loyola Marymount 3 12 .200 11 18 .379
Pepperdine 1 15 .063 7 25 .219

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 75, BYU 63

Sunday’s Games

Santa Clara 91, Portland 67

Monday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 14 4 .778 23 8 .742
Stephen F. Austin 14 4 .778 22 8 .733
New Mexico St. 13 4 .765 24 6 .800
Sam Houston St. 13 5 .722 18 13 .581
Grand Canyon 12 5 .706 22 7 .759
Abilene Christian 11 7 .611 20 9 .690
Utah Valley St. 10 8 .556 19 11 .633
Tarleton St. 9 9 .500 14 17 .452
Cal Baptist 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
Dixie St. 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
Texas Rio Grande Valley 3 15 .167 8 22 .267
Chicago St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226
Lamar 0 16 .000 2 27 .069

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Baptist 78, Lamar 66

Seattle 74, Chicago St. 66

Abilene Christian 61, Tarleton St. 56

Grand Canyon 70, Dixie St. 53

Stephen F. Austin 93, Texas Rio Grande Valley 63

New Mexico St. 62, Utah Valley St. 46

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Cal Baptist at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. vs. Utah Valley St. at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

