All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|18
|2
|.900
|28
|3
|.903
|UCLA
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Southern Cal
|14
|6
|.700
|25
|6
|.806
|Colorado
|12
|8
|.600
|20
|10
|.667
|Oregon
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|13
|.581
|Washington St.
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|13
|.581
|Washington
|11
|9
|.550
|16
|14
|.533
|Arizona St.
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|16
|.467
|Stanford
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|15
|.500
|California
|5
|15
|.250
|12
|19
|.387
|Utah
|4
|16
|.200
|11
|19
|.367
|Oregon St.
|1
|19
|.050
|3
|27
|.100
___
Arizona St. 65, Stanford 56
Washington St. 94, Oregon 74
Arizona 89, California 61
Washington 78, Oregon St. 67
Colorado 84, Utah 71
UCLA 75, Southern Cal 68
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|16
|2
|.889
|22
|11
|.667
|Navy
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|10
|.667
|Boston U.
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|11
|.656
|Lehigh
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|19
|.406
|Army
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Loyola (Md.)
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|16
|.467
|Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Holy Cross
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|22
|.290
|American
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|Bucknell
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|23
|.281
___
Colgate 81, Lehigh 61
Boston U. at Navy, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|15
|3
|.833
|27
|4
|.871
|Kentucky
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Tennessee
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|7
|.767
|Arkansas
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|LSU
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|10
|.677
|Texas A&M
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|Alabama
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Florida
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|South Carolina
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|12
|.600
|Mississippi St.
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|14
|.548
|Vanderbilt
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|15
|.500
|Missouri
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Mississippi
|4
|14
|.222
|13
|18
|.419
|Georgia
|1
|17
|.056
|6
|25
|.194
___
LSU 80, Alabama 77, OT
Tennessee 78, Arkansas 74
Auburn 82, South Carolina 71
Kentucky 71, Florida 63
Missouri 79, Georgia 69
Vanderbilt 63, Mississippi 61
Texas A&M 67, Mississippi St. 64
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|7
|.788
|Furman
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|11
|.656
|Samford
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|10
|.677
|Wofford
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|13
|.594
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|VMI
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Mercer
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|17
|.485
|ETSU
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|The Citadel
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|W. Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|21
|.344
___
Chattanooga 71, The Citadel 66
Wofford 68, VMI 66
Furman 80, Mercer 66
Samford 66, UNC-Greensboro 64
Chattanooga 79, Wofford 56
Samford vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|10
|.677
|New Orleans
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|12
|.586
|SE Louisiana
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|13
|.581
|Texas A&M-CC
|7
|7
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|Houston Baptist
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Northwestern St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|22
|.290
|McNeese St.
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|21
|.323
|Incarnate Word
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|24
|.226
___
SE Louisiana 85, Northwestern St. 80
Nicholls 92, New Orleans 85
Texas A&M-CC 77, Incarnate Word 68
Houston Baptist 149, McNeese St. 144, 4OT
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|14
|4
|.778
|15
|15
|.500
|Texas Southern
|13
|5
|.722
|15
|12
|.556
|Southern U.
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|13
|.567
|Prairie View
|8
|8
|.500
|8
|18
|.308
|Grambling St.
|8
|9
|.471
|11
|19
|.367
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|24
|.226
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|11
|7
|.611
|13
|16
|.448
|Alabama A&M
|10
|8
|.556
|11
|17
|.393
|Jackson St.
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Alabama St.
|8
|10
|.444
|9
|21
|.300
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|21
|.300
|MVSU
|2
|16
|.111
|2
|26
|.071
___
Florida A&M 84, Bethune-Cookman 73
Southern U. 50, Alabama A&M 49
Alabama St. 78, Grambling St. 75
Alcorn St. 100, Ark.-Pine Bluff 77
Jackson St. 76, MVSU 69
Texas Southern 78, Prairie View 77
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|28
|4
|.875
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|UMKC
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|Oral Roberts
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|11
|.621
|South Dakota
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|W. Illinois
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|14
|.533
|Denver
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|20
|.333
|Omaha
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|25
|.167
|North Dakota
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|25
|.194
___
S. Dakota St. 87, Omaha 79
N. Dakota St. 82, Denver 62
South Dakota vs. UMKC at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
TBD vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
TBD vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|13
|.594
|Georgia St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Troy
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|10
|.667
|South Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|11
|.633
|Arkansas St.
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|11
|.621
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|14
|.517
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|18
|.379
|Georgia Southern
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|16
|.448
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|18
|.419
|UALR
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|19
|.321
___
Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Texas St. 72
Troy 69, UALR 62
Georgia St. 65, Arkansas St. 62
Appalachian St. 73, Georgia Southern 60
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
Georgia St. vs. Appalachian St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|3
|.889
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|6
|.800
|Santa Clara
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|San Francisco
|10
|6
|.625
|24
|8
|.750
|BYU
|9
|6
|.600
|22
|10
|.688
|Portland
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|San Diego
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|16
|.484
|Pacific
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|22
|.267
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|12
|.200
|11
|18
|.379
|Pepperdine
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|25
|.219
___
San Francisco 75, BYU 63
Santa Clara 91, Portland 67
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|Stephen F. Austin
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|8
|.733
|New Mexico St.
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Sam Houston St.
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|13
|.581
|Grand Canyon
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|7
|.759
|Abilene Christian
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Utah Valley St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|11
|.633
|Tarleton St.
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Cal Baptist
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Dixie St.
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|22
|.267
|Chicago St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
|Lamar
|0
|16
|.000
|2
|27
|.069
___
Cal Baptist 78, Lamar 66
Seattle 74, Chicago St. 66
Abilene Christian 61, Tarleton St. 56
Grand Canyon 70, Dixie St. 53
Stephen F. Austin 93, Texas Rio Grande Valley 63
New Mexico St. 62, Utah Valley St. 46
Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Cal Baptist at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Chicago St. vs. Utah Valley St. at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
