Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|8
|.724
|Hofstra
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|12
|.625
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|14
|.517
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|14
|.533
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|27
|.156
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|22
|.290
___
Northeastern 68, William & Mary 63, OT
Towson 68, Northeastern 61
Delaware 66, Drexel 56
Elon vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 6 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston vs. Hofstra at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Delaware vs. Towson at Washington, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|16
|2
|.889
|23
|5
|.821
|UAB
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|9
|.700
|UTEP
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|12
|.600
|Rice
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|15
|.500
|UTSA
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|21
|.323
|Southern Miss.
|1
|17
|.056
|6
|25
|.194
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|W. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|FAU
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|Charlotte
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|13
|.567
|Old Dominion
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|FIU
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|16
|.484
|Marshall
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
___
FAU 84, FIU 76
Old Dominion 68, Middle Tennessee 64
Charlotte 70, Southern Miss. 67
UAB 87, Louisiana Tech 74
UTEP 70, North Texas 68
UTSA 82, Rice 71
W. Kentucky 78, Marshall 69
UTSA vs. UTEP at El Paso, Texas, 5 p.m.
FAU vs. FIU at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Marshall vs. FIU at Frisco, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. vs. UTSA at Frisco, Texas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|9
|.690
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|21
|10
|.677
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|11
|.633
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|19
|13
|.594
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|12
|.625
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|15
|.483
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|14
|.563
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|22
|.313
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|8
|24
|.250
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|25
|.167
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|26
|.103
___
Wright St. vs. Cleveland St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Yale
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|11
|.607
|Penn
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|15
|.444
|Cornell
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Dartmouth
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|16
|.360
|Harvard
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Brown
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|16
|.448
|Columbia
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|22
|.154
___
Dartmouth 76, Harvard 54
Cornell 78, Columbia 64
Princeton 93, Penn 70
Yale 74, Brown 65
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|17
|3
|.850
|25
|6
|.806
|St. Peter’s
|14
|6
|.700
|16
|11
|.593
|Siena
|12
|8
|.600
|15
|13
|.536
|Monmouth (NJ)
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|12
|.613
|Marist
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|15
|.483
|Niagara
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|15
|.483
|Manhattan
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|14
|.517
|Fairfield
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|17
|.452
|Rider
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|18
|.400
|Quinnipiac
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|16
|.429
|Canisius
|7
|13
|.350
|11
|20
|.355
___
Iona 79, Quinnipiac 61
Niagara 83, Marist 52
St. Peter’s 57, Fairfield 41
Canisius 67, Siena 64
Rider 74, Monmouth (NJ) 65
Rider vs. Manhattan at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.
Canisius vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Marist at Atlantic City, N.J., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|17
|3
|.850
|25
|6
|.806
|Kent St.
|16
|4
|.800
|21
|9
|.700
|Ohio
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|8
|.742
|Akron
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|9
|.700
|Buffalo
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|Ball St.
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Miami (Ohio)
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|17
|.452
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|22
|.241
|Bowling Green
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
|N. Illinois
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|21
|.300
|E. Michigan
|5
|15
|.250
|10
|21
|.323
|W. Michigan
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|23
|.258
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Howard
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|12
|.571
|NC Central
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|SC State
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Coppin St.
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|22
|.241
|Delaware St.
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|25
|.074
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|11
|.633
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|25
|7
|.781
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|10
|.706
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|10
|.697
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|18
|.438
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|20
|.394
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|24
|.200
___
Loyola Chicago 66, N. Iowa 43
Drake 79, Missouri St. 78, OT
Loyola Chicago 64, Drake 58
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Colorado St.
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|4
|.857
|San Diego St.
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|7
|.750
|Wyoming
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|UNLV
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Fresno St.
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Utah St.
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|14
|.548
|Nevada
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|New Mexico
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|18
|.419
|Air Force
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|San Jose St.
|1
|17
|.056
|8
|22
|.267
___
Wyoming 68, Fresno St. 64, OT
Colorado St. 71, Boise St. 68
San Diego St. 79, Nevada 78
New Mexico 76, UNLV 67
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|21
|9
|.700
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|5
|.808
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|14
|.533
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|16
|.467
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|20
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|21
|.300
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|22
|.154
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|24
|.250
___
Bryant 70, Mount St. Mary’s 69
Wagner 82, LIU 62
Wagner at Bryant, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|30
|2
|.938
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|11
|.676
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|18
|.438
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|21
|.344
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|21
|.344
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
___
Murray St. 71, Morehead St. 67
