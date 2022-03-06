On Air: Federal News Network program
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Towson 15 3 .833 25 7 .781
UNC-Wilmington 15 3 .833 21 8 .724
Hofstra 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Delaware 10 8 .556 20 12 .625
Drexel 10 8 .556 15 14 .517
Coll. of Charleston 8 10 .444 16 14 .533
Elon 7 11 .389 10 21 .323
James Madison 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
William & Mary 4 14 .222 5 27 .156
Northeastern 2 16 .111 9 22 .290

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 68, William & Mary 63, OT

Sunday’s Games

Towson 68, Northeastern 61

Delaware 66, Drexel 56

Elon vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston vs. Hofstra at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Delaware vs. Towson at Washington, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 16 2 .889 23 5 .821
UAB 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Louisiana Tech 12 6 .667 21 9 .700
UTEP 11 7 .611 18 12 .600
Rice 7 11 .389 15 15 .500
UTSA 3 15 .167 10 21 .323
Southern Miss. 1 17 .056 6 25 .194

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
W. Kentucky 11 7 .611 19 12 .613
FAU 11 7 .611 18 13 .581
Charlotte 10 8 .556 17 13 .567
Old Dominion 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
FIU 5 13 .278 15 16 .484
Marshall 4 14 .222 11 20 .355

___

Saturday’s Games

FAU 84, FIU 76

Old Dominion 68, Middle Tennessee 64

Charlotte 70, Southern Miss. 67

UAB 87, Louisiana Tech 74

UTEP 70, North Texas 68

UTSA 82, Rice 71

W. Kentucky 78, Marshall 69

Tuesday’s Games

UTSA vs. UTEP at El Paso, Texas, 5 p.m.

FAU vs. FIU at Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Marshall vs. FIU at Frisco, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. vs. UTSA at Frisco, Texas, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 6 .714 20 9 .690
Fort Wayne 15 6 .714 21 10 .677
N. Kentucky 14 6 .700 19 11 .633
Wright St. 15 7 .682 19 13 .594
Oakland 12 7 .632 20 12 .625
Detroit 10 7 .588 14 15 .483
Youngstown St. 12 9 .571 18 14 .563
Ill.-Chicago 9 10 .474 14 16 .467
Milwaukee 8 14 .364 10 22 .313
Robert Morris 5 16 .238 8 24 .250
Green Bay 4 16 .200 5 25 .167
IUPUI 1 16 .059 3 26 .103

___

Monday’s Games

Wright St. vs. Cleveland St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Yale 11 3 .786 17 11 .607
Penn 9 5 .643 12 15 .444
Cornell 7 7 .500 15 10 .600
Dartmouth 6 8 .429 9 16 .360
Harvard 5 9 .357 13 13 .500
Brown 5 9 .357 13 16 .448
Columbia 1 13 .071 4 22 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 76, Harvard 54

Cornell 78, Columbia 64

Princeton 93, Penn 70

Yale 74, Brown 65

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 17 3 .850 25 6 .806
St. Peter’s 14 6 .700 16 11 .593
Siena 12 8 .600 15 13 .536
Monmouth (NJ) 11 9 .550 19 12 .613
Marist 9 11 .450 14 15 .483
Niagara 9 11 .450 14 15 .483
Manhattan 8 12 .400 15 14 .517
Fairfield 8 12 .400 14 17 .452
Rider 8 12 .400 12 18 .400
Quinnipiac 7 13 .350 12 16 .429
Canisius 7 13 .350 11 20 .355

___

Saturday’s Games

Iona 79, Quinnipiac 61

Niagara 83, Marist 52

St. Peter’s 57, Fairfield 41

Canisius 67, Siena 64

Rider 74, Monmouth (NJ) 65

Tuesday’s Games

Rider vs. Manhattan at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.

Canisius vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Marist at Atlantic City, N.J., 10 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 17 3 .850 25 6 .806
Kent St. 16 4 .800 21 9 .700
Ohio 14 6 .700 23 8 .742
Akron 14 6 .700 21 9 .700
Buffalo 13 6 .684 19 10 .655
Ball St. 9 10 .474 14 16 .467
Miami (Ohio) 8 12 .400 14 17 .452
Cent. Michigan 6 12 .333 7 22 .241
Bowling Green 6 14 .300 13 18 .419
N. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 21 .300
E. Michigan 5 15 .250 10 21 .323
W. Michigan 4 16 .200 8 23 .258

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 12 2 .857 21 6 .778
Howard 9 5 .643 16 12 .571
NC Central 8 5 .615 15 14 .517
Morgan St. 7 6 .538 12 13 .480
SC State 7 7 .500 15 15 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
Coppin St. 6 8 .429 7 22 .241
Delaware St. 0 14 .000 2 25 .074

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 19 11 .633
Loyola Chicago 13 5 .722 25 7 .781
Drake 13 5 .722 24 10 .706
Missouri St. 13 5 .722 23 10 .697
Bradley 11 7 .611 17 14 .548
S. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 15 .516
Valparaiso 6 12 .333 14 18 .438
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 13 20 .394
Indiana St. 4 14 .222 11 20 .355
Evansville 2 16 .111 6 24 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola Chicago 66, N. Iowa 43

Drake 79, Missouri St. 78, OT

Sunday’s Games

Loyola Chicago 64, Drake 58

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 15 3 .833 24 7 .774
Colorado St. 14 4 .778 24 4 .857
San Diego St. 13 4 .765 21 7 .750
Wyoming 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
UNLV 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
Fresno St. 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
Utah St. 8 10 .444 17 14 .548
Nevada 6 12 .333 12 17 .414
New Mexico 5 12 .294 13 18 .419
Air Force 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
San Jose St. 1 17 .056 8 22 .267

___

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming 68, Fresno St. 64, OT

Colorado St. 71, Boise St. 68

San Diego St. 79, Nevada 78

New Mexico 76, UNLV 67

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 15 2 .882 21 9 .700
Wagner 13 3 .813 21 5 .808
LIU 12 6 .667 16 14 .533
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 14 16 .467
Merrimack 9 8 .529 14 16 .467
St. Francis (NY) 7 11 .389 10 20 .333
Sacred Heart 6 10 .375 10 20 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 9 21 .300
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 11 .267 4 22 .154
CCSU 4 13 .235 8 24 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 70, Mount St. Mary’s 69

Wagner 82, LIU 62

Tuesday’s Games

Wagner at Bryant, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 18 0 1.000 30 2 .938
Belmont 15 3 .833 25 7 .781
Morehead St. 13 5 .722 23 11 .676
SE Missouri 8 9 .471 14 18 .438
Tennessee St. 8 10 .444 14 18 .438
Austin Peay 8 10 .444 12 17 .414
Tennessee Tech 7 10 .412 11 21 .344
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 11 21 .344
UT Martin 4 14 .222 8 22 .267
E. Illinois 3 15 .167 5 26 .161

___

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. 71, Morehead St. 67

