All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|17
|1
|.944
|26
|5
|.839
|UMBC
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|Stony Brook
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|New Hampshire
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Albany (NY)
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|18
|.419
|Hartford
|9
|9
|.500
|12
|19
|.387
|Binghamton
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|16
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|NJIT
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Maine
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
___
Binghamton 72, New Hampshire 69
UMBC 93, Mass.-Lowell 85, OT
Hartford 61, Albany (NY) 49
Vermont 98, NJIT 59
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|5
|.839
|SMU
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|7
|.759
|Memphis
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Temple
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Tulane
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|14
|.481
|UCF
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|11
|.607
|Wichita St.
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|Cincinnati
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|East Carolina
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Tulsa
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|19
|.345
|South Florida
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|22
|.267
___
Wichita St. 70, East Carolina 62
Memphis 75, Houston 61
Temple 75, South Florida 47
Tulsa 73, UCF 72
SMU 74, Tulane 68
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|5
|.833
|VCU
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Dayton
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|9
|.710
|St. Bonaventure
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Saint Louis
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Richmond
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|George Washington
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|17
|.414
|Fordham
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|15
|.500
|George Mason
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|UMass
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|16
|.467
|Rhode Island
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
|Saint Joseph’s
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|18
|.379
|La Salle
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|18
|.357
|Duquesne
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|23
|.207
___
Dayton 82, Davidson 76
La Salle 85, Duquesne 76
Fordham 70, George Washington 66
Saint Joseph’s 70, Rhode Island 60
UMass 83, George Mason 80, OT
Saint Louis 69, VCU 65
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|4
|.800
|26
|5
|.839
|North Carolina
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|8
|.742
|Notre Dame
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|9
|.710
|Miami
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Wake Forest
|13
|7
|.650
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Virginia Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|12
|.613
|Florida St.
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|Syracuse
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|16
|.484
|Clemson
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Louisville
|6
|14
|.300
|12
|18
|.400
|Boston College
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|19
|.367
|Pittsburgh
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|20
|.355
|Georgia Tech
|5
|15
|.250
|12
|19
|.387
|NC State
|4
|16
|.200
|11
|20
|.355
___
Georgia Tech 82, Boston College 78, OT
Virginia 71, Louisville 61
Miami 75, Syracuse 72
Clemson 63, Virginia Tech 59
Florida St. 89, NC State 76
Notre Dame 78, Pittsburgh 54
North Carolina 94, Duke 81
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
NC State vs. Clemson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|10
|.677
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|13
|.594
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|19
|.424
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|18
|.419
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|21
|.300
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|11
|.667
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|9
|.700
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|11
|.656
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|18
|.419
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|19
|.367
___
Bellarmine 53, Liberty 50
Jacksonville 54, Jacksonville St. 51
Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|5
|.839
|Kansas
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Texas Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Texas
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|10
|.677
|TCU
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|11
|.633
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|15
|.500
|Iowa St.
|7
|11
|.389
|20
|11
|.645
|Oklahoma
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Kansas St.
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|16
|.467
|West Virginia
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|16
|.484
___
West Virginia 70, TCU 64
Oklahoma St. 52, Texas Tech 51
Kansas 70, Texas 63, OT
Oklahoma 78, Kansas St. 71
Baylor 75, Iowa St. 68
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|7
|.767
|UConn
|13
|6
|.684
|22
|8
|.733
|Creighton
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|10
|.667
|Seton Hall
|11
|8
|.579
|20
|9
|.690
|Marquette
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Xavier
|8
|11
|.421
|18
|12
|.600
|St. John’s
|8
|11
|.421
|16
|14
|.533
|DePaul
|6
|14
|.300
|15
|15
|.500
|Butler
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
|Georgetown
|0
|19
|.000
|6
|24
|.200
___
Villanova 78, Butler 59
Seton Hall 65, Creighton 60
UConn 75, DePaul 68
Xavier 97, Georgetown 75
Marquette 85, St. John’s 77
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|16
|4
|.800
|24
|7
|.774
|S. Utah
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|10
|.667
|Weber St.
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|N. Colorado
|13
|7
|.650
|18
|14
|.563
|Montana
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|13
|.581
|E. Washington
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Portland St.
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|6
|14
|.300
|10
|17
|.370
|Idaho
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|21
|.300
|N. Arizona
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|22
|.290
|Idaho St.
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
___
E. Washington 83, Portland St. 75
Idaho 78, N. Arizona 69
Montana St. 87, N. Colorado 85
S. Utah 80, Weber St. 70
Sacramento St. 72, Montana 71
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|26
|6
|.813
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|20
|.375
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|19
|.321
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|9
|.719
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|13
|.581
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|16
|.467
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|20
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|25
|.194
___
Longwood 79, SC-Upstate 70
Winthrop 76, Gardner-Webb 67
Longwood 79, Winthrop 58
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|6
|.800
|Illinois
|14
|5
|.737
|21
|8
|.724
|Purdue
|14
|6
|.700
|25
|6
|.806
|Iowa
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Ohio St.
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|10
|.655
|Rutgers
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Michigan
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|13
|.567
|Michigan St.
|10
|9
|.526
|19
|11
|.633
|Indiana
|9
|11
|.450
|18
|12
|.600
|Maryland
|7
|12
|.368
|15
|15
|.500
|Penn St.
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|16
|.429
|Northwestern
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|15
|.211
|13
|15
|.464
|Nebraska
|4
|16
|.200
|10
|21
|.323
___
Purdue 69, Indiana 67
Rutgers 59, Penn St. 58
Michigan 75, Ohio St. 69
Nebraska 74, Wisconsin 73
Maryland at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|11
|.621
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|10
|.643
|Hawaii
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Irvine
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Riverside
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|11
|.593
|UC Davis
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|CS Northridge
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|18
|.280
|Cal Poly
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|20
|.259
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|16
|.448
___
UC Irvine 66, CS Bakersfield 61
Long Beach St. 73, UC Riverside 72, OT
Cal St.-Fullerton 62, UC Davis 59
Hawaii 84, CS Northridge 62
Cal Poly 80, UC San Diego 76
CS Bakersfield vs. CS Northridge at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. UC Davis at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
