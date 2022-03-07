Trending:
The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 17 1 .944 26 5 .839
UMBC 11 7 .611 17 13 .567
Stony Brook 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
New Hampshire 10 8 .556 15 13 .536
Albany (NY) 9 9 .500 13 18 .419
Hartford 9 9 .500 12 19 .387
Binghamton 8 10 .444 12 16 .429
Mass.-Lowell 7 11 .389 15 16 .484
NJIT 6 12 .333 11 18 .379
Maine 3 15 .167 6 23 .207

___

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 72, New Hampshire 69

UMBC 93, Mass.-Lowell 85, OT

Hartford 61, Albany (NY) 49

Vermont 98, NJIT 59

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 15 3 .833 26 5 .839
SMU 13 4 .765 22 7 .759
Memphis 13 5 .722 19 9 .679
Temple 10 7 .588 17 11 .607
Tulane 10 8 .556 13 14 .481
UCF 9 9 .500 17 11 .607
Wichita St. 6 9 .400 15 12 .556
Cincinnati 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
East Carolina 6 11 .353 15 14 .517
Tulsa 4 14 .222 10 19 .345
South Florida 3 15 .167 8 22 .267

___

Sunday’s Games

Memphis 75, Houston 61

Temple 75, South Florida 47

Tulsa 73, UCF 72

SMU 74, Tulane 68

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 15 3 .833 25 5 .833
VCU 14 4 .778 21 8 .724
Dayton 14 4 .778 22 9 .710
St. Bonaventure 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
Saint Louis 12 6 .667 21 10 .677
Richmond 10 8 .556 19 12 .613
George Washington 8 9 .471 12 17 .414
Fordham 8 10 .444 15 15 .500
George Mason 7 9 .438 14 15 .483
UMass 7 11 .389 14 16 .467
Rhode Island 5 12 .294 14 15 .483
Saint Joseph’s 5 13 .278 11 18 .379
La Salle 5 13 .278 10 18 .357
Duquesne 1 16 .059 6 23 .207

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Washington, 1 p.m.

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 16 4 .800 26 5 .839
North Carolina 15 5 .750 23 8 .742
Notre Dame 15 5 .750 22 9 .710
Miami 14 6 .700 22 9 .710
Wake Forest 13 7 .650 23 8 .742
Virginia 12 8 .600 18 12 .600
Virginia Tech 11 9 .550 19 12 .613
Florida St. 10 10 .500 17 13 .567
Syracuse 9 11 .450 15 16 .484
Clemson 8 12 .400 16 15 .516
Louisville 6 14 .300 12 18 .400
Boston College 6 14 .300 11 19 .367
Pittsburgh 6 14 .300 11 20 .355
Georgia Tech 5 15 .250 12 19 .387
NC State 4 16 .200 11 20 .355

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

NC State vs. Clemson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse vs. Florida St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

TBD vs. Wake Forest at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

TBD vs. Virginia at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 13 3 .813 21 10 .677
Bellarmine 11 5 .688 19 13 .594
Cent. Arkansas 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
Lipscomb 6 10 .375 14 19 .424
E. Kentucky 5 11 .313 13 18 .419
North Alabama 2 14 .125 9 21 .300

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 12 4 .750 22 11 .667
Jacksonville 11 5 .688 21 9 .700
Florida Gulf Coast 10 6 .625 21 11 .656
Kennesaw St. 7 9 .438 13 18 .419
North Florida 7 9 .438 11 20 .355
Stetson 5 11 .313 11 19 .367

___

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 14 4 .778 26 5 .839
Kansas 14 4 .778 25 6 .806
Texas Tech 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Texas 10 8 .556 21 10 .677
TCU 8 10 .444 19 11 .633
Oklahoma St. 8 10 .444 15 15 .500
Iowa St. 7 11 .389 20 11 .645
Oklahoma 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
Kansas St. 6 12 .333 14 16 .467
West Virginia 4 14 .222 15 16 .484

___

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Villanova 16 4 .800 23 7 .767
UConn 13 6 .684 22 8 .733
Creighton 12 7 .632 20 10 .667
Seton Hall 11 8 .579 20 9 .690
Marquette 11 8 .579 19 11 .633
Xavier 8 11 .421 18 12 .600
St. John’s 8 11 .421 16 14 .533
DePaul 6 14 .300 15 15 .500
Butler 6 14 .300 13 18 .419
Georgetown 0 19 .000 6 24 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Butler vs. Xavier at New York, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall at New York, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 16 4 .800 24 7 .774
S. Utah 14 6 .700 20 10 .667
Weber St. 13 7 .650 20 11 .645
N. Colorado 13 7 .650 18 14 .563
Montana 11 9 .550 18 13 .581
E. Washington 11 9 .550 17 14 .548
Portland St. 10 10 .500 12 16 .429
Sacramento St. 6 14 .300 10 17 .370
Idaho 6 14 .300 9 21 .300
N. Arizona 5 15 .250 9 22 .290
Idaho St. 5 15 .250 7 22 .241

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho vs. Sacramento St. at Boise, Idaho, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.

N. Arizona vs. E. Washington at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 15 1 .938 26 6 .813
Campbell 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
High Point 7 9 .438 14 18 .438
Radford 7 9 .438 11 18 .379
NC A&T 6 10 .375 12 20 .375
Hampton 5 11 .313 9 19 .321

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 14 2 .875 23 9 .719
Gardner-Webb 11 5 .688 18 13 .581
SC-Upstate 10 6 .625 14 16 .467
UNC-Asheville 8 8 .500 16 14 .533
Presbyterian 4 12 .250 12 20 .375
Charleston Southern 1 15 .063 6 25 .194

___

Sunday’s Games

Longwood 79, Winthrop 58

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 15 5 .750 24 6 .800
Illinois 15 5 .750 22 8 .733
Purdue 14 6 .700 25 6 .806
Iowa 12 8 .600 22 9 .710
Ohio St. 12 8 .600 19 10 .655
Rutgers 12 8 .600 18 12 .600
Michigan St. 11 9 .550 20 11 .645
Michigan 11 9 .550 17 13 .567
Indiana 9 11 .450 18 12 .600
Maryland 7 13 .350 15 16 .484
Northwestern 7 13 .350 14 15 .483
Penn St. 7 13 .350 12 16 .429
Minnesota 4 16 .200 13 16 .448
Nebraska 4 16 .200 10 21 .323

___

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers 59, Penn St. 58

Michigan 75, Ohio St. 69

Nebraska 74, Wisconsin 73

Michigan St. 77, Maryland 67

Illinois 74, Iowa 72

Northwestern 75, Minnesota 62

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska vs. Northwestern at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 12 3 .800 18 11 .621
Cal St.-Fullerton 11 4 .733 18 10 .643
Hawaii 10 5 .667 16 10 .615
UC Irvine 9 5 .643 15 9 .625
UC Santa Barbara 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
UC Riverside 9 6 .600 16 11 .593
UC Davis 5 6 .455 12 10 .545
CS Northridge 3 13 .188 7 22 .241
CS Bakersfield 2 12 .143 7 18 .280
Cal Poly 2 12 .143 7 20 .259
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 13 16 .448

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield vs. CS Northridge at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

