All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|17
|1
|.944
|26
|5
|.839
|UMBC
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|Stony Brook
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|New Hampshire
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Albany (NY)
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|18
|.419
|Hartford
|9
|9
|.500
|12
|19
|.387
|Binghamton
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|16
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|NJIT
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Maine
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
___
Binghamton 72, New Hampshire 69
UMBC 93, Mass.-Lowell 85, OT
Hartford 61, Albany (NY) 49
Vermont 98, NJIT 59
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|5
|.839
|SMU
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|7
|.759
|Memphis
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Temple
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Tulane
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|14
|.481
|UCF
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|11
|.607
|Wichita St.
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|Cincinnati
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|East Carolina
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Tulsa
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|19
|.345
|South Florida
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|22
|.267
___
Memphis 75, Houston 61
Temple 75, South Florida 47
Tulsa 73, UCF 72
SMU 74, Tulane 68
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|5
|.833
|VCU
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Dayton
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|9
|.710
|St. Bonaventure
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Saint Louis
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Richmond
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|George Washington
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|17
|.414
|Fordham
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|15
|.500
|George Mason
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|UMass
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|16
|.467
|Rhode Island
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
|Saint Joseph’s
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|18
|.379
|La Salle
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|18
|.357
|Duquesne
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|23
|.207
___
Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Washington, 1 p.m.
Duquesne vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|4
|.800
|26
|5
|.839
|North Carolina
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|8
|.742
|Notre Dame
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|9
|.710
|Miami
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Wake Forest
|13
|7
|.650
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Virginia Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|12
|.613
|Florida St.
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|Syracuse
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|16
|.484
|Clemson
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Louisville
|6
|14
|.300
|12
|18
|.400
|Boston College
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|19
|.367
|Pittsburgh
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|20
|.355
|Georgia Tech
|5
|15
|.250
|12
|19
|.387
|NC State
|4
|16
|.200
|11
|20
|.355
___
Boston College vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
NC State vs. Clemson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Florida St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon
TBD vs. Wake Forest at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
TBD vs. Virginia at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|10
|.677
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|13
|.594
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|19
|.424
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|18
|.419
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|21
|.300
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|11
|.667
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|9
|.700
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|11
|.656
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|18
|.419
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|19
|.367
___
Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|5
|.839
|Kansas
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Texas Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Texas
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|10
|.677
|TCU
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|11
|.633
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|15
|.500
|Iowa St.
|7
|11
|.389
|20
|11
|.645
|Oklahoma
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Kansas St.
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|16
|.467
|West Virginia
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|16
|.484
___
West Virginia vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|7
|.767
|UConn
|13
|6
|.684
|22
|8
|.733
|Creighton
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|10
|.667
|Seton Hall
|11
|8
|.579
|20
|9
|.690
|Marquette
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Xavier
|8
|11
|.421
|18
|12
|.600
|St. John’s
|8
|11
|.421
|16
|14
|.533
|DePaul
|6
|14
|.300
|15
|15
|.500
|Butler
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
|Georgetown
|0
|19
|.000
|6
|24
|.200
___
Butler vs. Xavier at New York, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall at New York, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|16
|4
|.800
|24
|7
|.774
|S. Utah
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|10
|.667
|Weber St.
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|N. Colorado
|13
|7
|.650
|18
|14
|.563
|Montana
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|13
|.581
|E. Washington
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Portland St.
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|6
|14
|.300
|10
|17
|.370
|Idaho
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|21
|.300
|N. Arizona
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|22
|.290
|Idaho St.
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
___
Idaho vs. Sacramento St. at Boise, Idaho, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.
N. Arizona vs. E. Washington at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|26
|6
|.813
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|20
|.375
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|19
|.321
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|9
|.719
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|13
|.581
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|16
|.467
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|20
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|25
|.194
___
Longwood 79, Winthrop 58
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|6
|.800
|Illinois
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|8
|.733
|Purdue
|14
|6
|.700
|25
|6
|.806
|Iowa
|12
|8
|.600
|22
|9
|.710
|Ohio St.
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|10
|.655
|Rutgers
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Michigan St.
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Michigan
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|13
|.567
|Indiana
|9
|11
|.450
|18
|12
|.600
|Maryland
|7
|13
|.350
|15
|16
|.484
|Northwestern
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|15
|.483
|Penn St.
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|16
|.429
|Minnesota
|4
|16
|.200
|13
|16
|.448
|Nebraska
|4
|16
|.200
|10
|21
|.323
___
Rutgers 59, Penn St. 58
Michigan 75, Ohio St. 69
Nebraska 74, Wisconsin 73
Michigan St. 77, Maryland 67
Illinois 74, Iowa 72
Northwestern 75, Minnesota 62
Nebraska vs. Northwestern at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|11
|.621
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|10
|.643
|Hawaii
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Irvine
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Riverside
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|11
|.593
|UC Davis
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|CS Northridge
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|18
|.280
|Cal Poly
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|20
|.259
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|16
|.448
___
CS Bakersfield vs. CS Northridge at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. UC Davis at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
