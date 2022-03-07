All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|18
|2
|.900
|28
|3
|.903
|UCLA
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Southern Cal
|14
|6
|.700
|25
|6
|.806
|Colorado
|12
|8
|.600
|20
|10
|.667
|Oregon
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|13
|.581
|Washington St.
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|13
|.581
|Washington
|11
|9
|.550
|16
|14
|.533
|Arizona St.
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|16
|.467
|Stanford
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|15
|.500
|California
|5
|15
|.250
|12
|19
|.387
|Utah
|4
|16
|.200
|11
|19
|.367
|Oregon St.
|1
|19
|.050
|3
|27
|.100
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stanford vs. Arizona St. at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Oregon at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
California vs. Washington St. at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.
Utah vs. Washington at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|16
|2
|.889
|22
|11
|.667
|Navy
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Boston U.
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|12
|.636
|Lehigh
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|19
|.406
|Army
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Loyola (Md.)
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|16
|.467
|Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Holy Cross
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|22
|.290
|American
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|Bucknell
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|23
|.281
___
Sunday’s Games
Colgate 81, Lehigh 61
Navy 85, Boston U. 80, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Navy at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|15
|3
|.833
|27
|4
|.871
|Kentucky
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Tennessee
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|7
|.767
|Arkansas
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|LSU
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|10
|.677
|Texas A&M
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|Alabama
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Florida
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|South Carolina
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|12
|.600
|Mississippi St.
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|14
|.548
|Vanderbilt
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|15
|.500
|Missouri
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Mississippi
|4
|14
|.222
|13
|18
|.419
|Georgia
|1
|17
|.056
|6
|25
|.194
___
Wednesday’s Games
Mississippi vs. Missouri at Tampa, Fla., 6 p.m.
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt at Tampa, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|7
|.788
|Furman
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|11
|.667
|Samford
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|11
|.656
|Wofford
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|13
|.594
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|14
|.548
|VMI
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Mercer
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|17
|.485
|ETSU
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|The Citadel
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|W. Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|21
|.344
___
Sunday’s Games
Chattanooga 79, Wofford 56
Furman 71, Samford 68
Monday’s Games
Furman vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|10
|.677
|New Orleans
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|12
|.586
|SE Louisiana
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|13
|.581
|Texas A&M-CC
|7
|7
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|Houston Baptist
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Northwestern St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|22
|.290
|McNeese St.
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|21
|.323
|Incarnate Word
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|24
|.226
___
Wednesday’s Games
Incarnate Word vs. Houston Baptist at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.
McNeese St. vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|14
|4
|.778
|15
|15
|.500
|Texas Southern
|13
|5
|.722
|15
|12
|.556
|Southern U.
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|13
|.567
|Prairie View
|8
|8
|.500
|8
|18
|.308
|Grambling St.
|8
|9
|.471
|11
|19
|.367
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|24
|.226
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|11
|7
|.611
|13
|16
|.448
|Alabama A&M
|10
|8
|.556
|11
|17
|.393
|Jackson St.
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Alabama St.
|8
|10
|.444
|9
|21
|.300
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|21
|.300
|MVSU
|2
|16
|.111
|2
|26
|.071
___
Wednesday’s Games
Jackson St. vs. Texas Southern at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Alcorn St. at Birmingham, Ala., 9:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|28
|4
|.875
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Oral Roberts
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|UMKC
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|12
|.613
|South Dakota
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|W. Illinois
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|15
|.516
|Denver
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|21
|.344
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|20
|.333
|Omaha
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|25
|.167
|North Dakota
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|25
|.194
___
Sunday’s Games
South Dakota 74, UMKC 61
Oral Roberts 80, W. Illinois 68
Monday’s Games
South Dakota vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|14
|.576
|Georgia St.
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|Troy
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|South Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|11
|.633
|Arkansas St.
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|11
|.621
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|14
|.533
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|18
|.379
|Georgia Southern
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|16
|.448
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|18
|.419
|UALR
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|19
|.321
___
Sunday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 66, Troy 57
Georgia St. 71, Appalachian St. 66
Monday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, Fla., 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|3
|.889
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|6
|.800
|Santa Clara
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|San Francisco
|10
|6
|.625
|24
|8
|.750
|BYU
|9
|6
|.600
|22
|10
|.688
|Portland
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|14
|.563
|San Diego
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|16
|.484
|Pacific
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|22
|.267
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|12
|.200
|11
|18
|.379
|Pepperdine
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|25
|.219
___
Sunday’s Games
Santa Clara 91, Portland 67
Monday’s Games
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|8
|.742
|Stephen F. Austin
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|8
|.733
|New Mexico St.
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Sam Houston St.
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|13
|.581
|Grand Canyon
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|7
|.759
|Abilene Christian
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Utah Valley St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|11
|.633
|Tarleton St.
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Cal Baptist
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Dixie St.
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|22
|.267
|Chicago St.
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|24
|.226
|Lamar
|0
|16
|.000
|2
|27
|.069
___
Tuesday’s Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Cal Baptist at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Chicago St. vs. Utah Valley St. at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
TBD vs. Sam Houston St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
TBD vs. Abilene Christian at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
