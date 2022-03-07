Trending:
The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 18 2 .900 28 3 .903
UCLA 15 5 .750 23 6 .793
Southern Cal 14 6 .700 25 6 .806
Colorado 12 8 .600 20 10 .667
Oregon 11 9 .550 18 13 .581
Washington St. 11 9 .550 18 13 .581
Washington 11 9 .550 16 14 .533
Arizona St. 10 10 .500 14 16 .467
Stanford 8 12 .400 15 15 .500
California 5 15 .250 12 19 .387
Utah 4 16 .200 11 19 .367
Oregon St. 1 19 .050 3 27 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stanford vs. Arizona St. at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Oregon at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

California vs. Washington St. at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.

Utah vs. Washington at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 16 2 .889 22 11 .667
Navy 12 6 .667 21 10 .677
Boston U. 11 7 .611 21 12 .636
Lehigh 10 8 .556 13 19 .406
Army 9 9 .500 15 16 .484
Loyola (Md.) 8 10 .444 14 16 .467
Lafayette 7 11 .389 10 20 .333
Holy Cross 7 11 .389 9 22 .290
American 5 13 .278 10 22 .313
Bucknell 5 13 .278 9 23 .281

___

Sunday’s Games

Colgate 81, Lehigh 61

Navy 85, Boston U. 80, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Navy at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 15 3 .833 27 4 .871
Kentucky 14 4 .778 25 6 .806
Tennessee 14 4 .778 23 7 .767
Arkansas 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
LSU 9 9 .500 21 10 .677
Texas A&M 9 9 .500 20 11 .645
Alabama 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Florida 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
South Carolina 9 9 .500 18 12 .600
Mississippi St. 8 10 .444 17 14 .548
Vanderbilt 7 11 .389 15 15 .500
Missouri 5 13 .278 11 20 .355
Mississippi 4 14 .222 13 18 .419
Georgia 1 17 .056 6 25 .194

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi vs. Missouri at Tampa, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt at Tampa, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 14 4 .778 26 7 .788
Furman 12 6 .667 22 11 .667
Samford 10 8 .556 21 11 .656
Wofford 10 8 .556 19 13 .594
UNC-Greensboro 9 9 .500 17 14 .548
VMI 9 9 .500 16 15 .516
Mercer 8 10 .444 16 17 .485
ETSU 7 11 .389 15 17 .469
The Citadel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
W. Carolina 5 13 .278 11 21 .344

___

Sunday’s Games

Chattanooga 79, Wofford 56

Furman 71, Samford 68

Monday’s Games

Furman vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 11 3 .786 21 10 .677
New Orleans 10 4 .714 17 12 .586
SE Louisiana 10 4 .714 18 13 .581
Texas A&M-CC 7 7 .500 20 11 .645
Houston Baptist 6 8 .429 10 17 .370
Northwestern St. 5 9 .357 9 22 .290
McNeese St. 4 10 .286 10 21 .323
Incarnate Word 3 11 .214 7 24 .226

___

Wednesday’s Games

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Baptist at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

McNeese St. vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alcorn St. 14 4 .778 15 15 .500
Texas Southern 13 5 .722 15 12 .556
Southern U. 11 6 .647 17 13 .567
Prairie View 8 8 .500 8 18 .308
Grambling St. 8 9 .471 11 19 .367
Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 13 .278 7 24 .226

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 11 7 .611 13 16 .448
Alabama A&M 10 8 .556 11 17 .393
Jackson St. 9 9 .500 11 18 .379
Alabama St. 8 10 .444 9 21 .300
Bethune-Cookman 7 11 .389 9 21 .300
MVSU 2 16 .111 2 26 .071

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jackson St. vs. Texas Southern at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Alcorn St. at Birmingham, Ala., 9:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 18 0 1.000 28 4 .875
N. Dakota St. 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Oral Roberts 12 6 .667 19 11 .633
UMKC 12 6 .667 19 12 .613
South Dakota 11 7 .611 19 11 .633
W. Illinois 7 11 .389 16 15 .516
Denver 7 11 .389 11 21 .344
St. Thomas (MN) 4 14 .222 10 20 .333
Omaha 4 14 .222 5 25 .167
North Dakota 2 16 .111 6 25 .194

___

Sunday’s Games

South Dakota 74, UMKC 61

Oral Roberts 80, W. Illinois 68

Monday’s Games

South Dakota vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
Appalachian St. 12 6 .667 19 14 .576
Georgia St. 9 5 .643 17 10 .630
Troy 10 6 .625 20 11 .645
South Alabama 9 7 .563 19 11 .633
Arkansas St. 8 7 .533 18 11 .621
Coastal Carolina 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 9 .471 16 14 .533
Texas-Arlington 7 10 .412 11 18 .379
Georgia Southern 5 11 .313 13 16 .448
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 13 18 .419
UALR 3 11 .214 9 19 .321

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, Troy 57

Georgia St. 71, Appalachian St. 66

Monday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, Fla., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 1 .929 24 3 .889
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 12 3 .800 24 6 .800
Santa Clara 10 5 .667 21 10 .677
San Francisco 10 6 .625 24 8 .750
BYU 9 6 .600 22 10 .688
Portland 7 7 .500 18 14 .563
San Diego 7 9 .438 15 16 .484
Pacific 3 11 .214 8 22 .267
Loyola Marymount 3 12 .200 11 18 .379
Pepperdine 1 15 .063 7 25 .219

___

Sunday’s Games

Santa Clara 91, Portland 67

Monday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 14 4 .778 23 8 .742
Stephen F. Austin 14 4 .778 22 8 .733
New Mexico St. 13 4 .765 24 6 .800
Sam Houston St. 13 5 .722 18 13 .581
Grand Canyon 12 5 .706 22 7 .759
Abilene Christian 11 7 .611 20 9 .690
Utah Valley St. 10 8 .556 19 11 .633
Tarleton St. 9 9 .500 14 17 .452
Cal Baptist 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
Dixie St. 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
Texas Rio Grande Valley 3 15 .167 8 22 .267
Chicago St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226
Lamar 0 16 .000 2 27 .069

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Cal Baptist at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. vs. Utah Valley St. at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TBD vs. Sam Houston St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Abilene Christian at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

