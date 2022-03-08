All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 17 1 .944 26 5 .839 UMBC 11 7 .611 17 13 .567 Stony Brook 10 8 .556 18 13 .581 New Hampshire 10 8 .556 15 13 .536 Albany (NY) 9 9 .500 13 18 .419 Hartford 9 9 .500 12 19 .387 Binghamton 8 10 .444 12 16 .429 Mass.-Lowell 7 11 .389 15 16 .484 NJIT 6 12 .333 11 18 .379 Maine 3 15 .167 6 23 .207

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 15 3 .833 26 5 .839 SMU 13 4 .765 22 7 .759 Memphis 13 5 .722 19 9 .679 Temple 10 7 .588 17 11 .607 Tulane 10 8 .556 13 14 .481 UCF 9 9 .500 17 11 .607 Wichita St. 6 9 .400 15 12 .556 Cincinnati 7 11 .389 17 14 .548 East Carolina 6 11 .353 15 14 .517 Tulsa 4 14 .222 10 19 .345 South Florida 3 15 .167 8 22 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Wichita St. at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Davidson 15 3 .833 25 5 .833 VCU 14 4 .778 21 8 .724 Dayton 14 4 .778 22 9 .710 St. Bonaventure 12 5 .706 20 8 .714 Saint Louis 12 6 .667 21 10 .677 Richmond 10 8 .556 19 12 .613 George Washington 8 9 .471 12 17 .414 Fordham 8 10 .444 15 15 .500 George Mason 7 9 .438 14 15 .483 UMass 7 11 .389 14 16 .467 Rhode Island 5 12 .294 14 15 .483 Saint Joseph’s 5 13 .278 11 18 .379 La Salle 5 13 .278 10 18 .357 Duquesne 1 16 .059 6 23 .207

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Washington, 1 p.m.

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

George Mason vs. Fordham at Washington, Noon

TBD vs. Saint Louis at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

UMass vs. George Washington at Washington, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Richmond at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 16 4 .800 26 5 .839 North Carolina 15 5 .750 23 8 .742 Notre Dame 15 5 .750 22 9 .710 Miami 14 6 .700 22 9 .710 Wake Forest 13 7 .650 23 8 .742 Virginia 12 8 .600 18 12 .600 Virginia Tech 11 9 .550 19 12 .613 Florida St. 10 10 .500 17 13 .567 Syracuse 9 11 .450 15 16 .484 Clemson 8 12 .400 16 15 .516 Louisville 6 14 .300 12 18 .400 Boston College 6 14 .300 12 19 .387 Pittsburgh 6 14 .300 11 21 .344 Georgia Tech 5 15 .250 12 19 .387 NC State 4 16 .200 11 20 .355

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46

NC State vs. Clemson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse vs. Florida St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

Boston College vs. Wake Forest at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

TBD vs. Virginia at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Duke at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

TBD vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Notre Dame at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

TBD vs. North Carolina at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jacksonville St. 13 3 .813 21 10 .677 Bellarmine 11 5 .688 19 13 .594 Cent. Arkansas 7 9 .438 11 20 .355 Lipscomb 6 10 .375 14 19 .424 E. Kentucky 5 11 .313 13 18 .419 North Alabama 2 14 .125 9 21 .300

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 12 4 .750 22 11 .667 Jacksonville 11 5 .688 21 9 .700 Florida Gulf Coast 10 6 .625 21 11 .656 Kennesaw St. 7 9 .438 13 18 .419 North Florida 7 9 .438 11 20 .355 Stetson 5 11 .313 11 19 .367

___

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 14 4 .778 26 5 .839 Kansas 14 4 .778 25 6 .806 Texas Tech 12 6 .667 23 8 .742 Texas 10 8 .556 21 10 .677 TCU 8 10 .444 19 11 .633 Oklahoma St. 8 10 .444 15 15 .500 Iowa St. 7 11 .389 20 11 .645 Oklahoma 7 11 .389 17 14 .548 Kansas St. 6 12 .333 14 16 .467 West Virginia 4 14 .222 15 16 .484

___

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TCU vs. Texas at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Baylor at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Providence 14 3 .824 24 4 .857 Villanova 16 4 .800 23 7 .767 UConn 13 6 .684 22 8 .733 Creighton 12 7 .632 20 10 .667 Seton Hall 11 8 .579 20 9 .690 Marquette 11 8 .579 19 11 .633 Xavier 8 11 .421 18 12 .600 St. John’s 8 11 .421 16 14 .533 DePaul 6 14 .300 15 15 .500 Butler 6 14 .300 13 18 .419 Georgetown 0 19 .000 6 24 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Butler vs. Xavier at New York, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall at New York, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Providence at New York, Noon

Marquette vs. Creighton at New York, 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Villanova at New York, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. UConn at New York, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana St. 16 4 .800 24 7 .774 S. Utah 14 6 .700 20 10 .667 Weber St. 13 7 .650 20 11 .645 N. Colorado 13 7 .650 18 14 .563 Montana 11 9 .550 18 13 .581 E. Washington 11 9 .550 17 14 .548 Portland St. 10 10 .500 12 16 .429 Sacramento St. 6 14 .300 10 17 .370 Idaho 6 14 .300 9 21 .300 N. Arizona 5 15 .250 9 22 .290 Idaho St. 5 15 .250 7 22 .241

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho vs. Sacramento St. at Boise, Idaho, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.

N. Arizona vs. E. Washington at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Montana vs. Weber St. at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.

TBD vs. S. Utah at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

TBD vs. N. Colorado at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Longwood 15 1 .938 26 6 .813 Campbell 8 8 .500 16 13 .552 High Point 7 9 .438 14 18 .438 Radford 7 9 .438 11 18 .379 NC A&T 6 10 .375 12 20 .375 Hampton 5 11 .313 9 19 .321

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 14 2 .875 23 9 .719 Gardner-Webb 11 5 .688 18 13 .581 SC-Upstate 10 6 .625 14 16 .467 UNC-Asheville 8 8 .500 16 14 .533 Presbyterian 4 12 .250 12 20 .375 Charleston Southern 1 15 .063 6 25 .194

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wisconsin 15 5 .750 24 6 .800 Illinois 15 5 .750 22 8 .733 Purdue 14 6 .700 25 6 .806 Iowa 12 8 .600 22 9 .710 Ohio St. 12 8 .600 19 10 .655 Rutgers 12 8 .600 18 12 .600 Michigan St. 11 9 .550 20 11 .645 Michigan 11 9 .550 17 13 .567 Indiana 9 11 .450 18 12 .600 Maryland 7 13 .350 15 16 .484 Northwestern 7 13 .350 14 15 .483 Penn St. 7 13 .350 12 16 .429 Minnesota 4 16 .200 13 16 .448 Nebraska 4 16 .200 10 21 .323

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska vs. Northwestern at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana vs. Michigan at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.

TBD vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.

Maryland vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Long Beach St. 12 3 .800 18 11 .621 Cal St.-Fullerton 11 4 .733 18 10 .643 Hawaii 10 5 .667 16 10 .615 UC Irvine 9 5 .643 15 9 .625 UC Santa Barbara 8 5 .615 16 10 .615 UC Riverside 9 6 .600 16 11 .593 UC Davis 5 6 .455 12 10 .545 CS Northridge 3 13 .188 7 22 .241 CS Bakersfield 2 12 .143 7 18 .280 Cal Poly 2 12 .143 7 20 .259 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 13 16 .448

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield vs. CS Northridge at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 3 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Irvine at Henderson, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Hawaii at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

