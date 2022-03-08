Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|17
|1
|.944
|26
|5
|.839
|UMBC
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|Stony Brook
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|New Hampshire
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Albany (NY)
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|18
|.419
|Hartford
|9
|9
|.500
|12
|19
|.387
|Binghamton
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|16
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|16
|.484
|NJIT
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Maine
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
___
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|5
|.839
|SMU
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|7
|.759
|Memphis
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|9
|.679
|Temple
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Tulane
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|14
|.481
|UCF
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|11
|.607
|Wichita St.
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|Cincinnati
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|East Carolina
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|14
|.517
|Tulsa
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|19
|.345
|South Florida
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|22
|.267
___
East Carolina vs. Cincinnati at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.
Tulsa vs. Wichita St. at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|5
|.833
|VCU
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Dayton
|14
|4
|.778
|22
|9
|.710
|St. Bonaventure
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Saint Louis
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|10
|.677
|Richmond
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|George Washington
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|17
|.414
|Fordham
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|15
|.500
|George Mason
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|UMass
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|16
|.467
|Rhode Island
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|15
|.483
|Saint Joseph’s
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|18
|.379
|La Salle
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|18
|.357
|Duquesne
|1
|16
|.059
|6
|23
|.207
___
Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Washington, 1 p.m.
Duquesne vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
George Mason vs. Fordham at Washington, Noon
TBD vs. Saint Louis at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
UMass vs. George Washington at Washington, 6 p.m.
TBD vs. Richmond at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|16
|4
|.800
|26
|5
|.839
|North Carolina
|15
|5
|.750
|23
|8
|.742
|Notre Dame
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|9
|.710
|Miami
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Wake Forest
|13
|7
|.650
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Virginia Tech
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|12
|.613
|Florida St.
|10
|10
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|Syracuse
|9
|11
|.450
|15
|16
|.484
|Clemson
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|Louisville
|6
|14
|.300
|12
|18
|.400
|Boston College
|6
|14
|.300
|12
|19
|.387
|Pittsburgh
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|21
|.344
|Georgia Tech
|5
|15
|.250
|12
|19
|.387
|NC State
|4
|16
|.200
|11
|20
|.355
___
Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46
NC State vs. Clemson at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Florida St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon
Boston College vs. Wake Forest at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
TBD vs. Virginia at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Duke at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon
TBD vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Notre Dame at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
TBD vs. North Carolina at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|10
|.677
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|13
|.594
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|19
|.424
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|18
|.419
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|21
|.300
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|11
|.667
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|9
|.700
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|11
|.656
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|18
|.419
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|19
|.367
___
Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|5
|.839
|Kansas
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Texas Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Texas
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|10
|.677
|TCU
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|11
|.633
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|15
|.500
|Iowa St.
|7
|11
|.389
|20
|11
|.645
|Oklahoma
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Kansas St.
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|16
|.467
|West Virginia
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|16
|.484
___
West Virginia vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
TCU vs. Texas at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Baylor at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Villanova
|16
|4
|.800
|23
|7
|.767
|UConn
|13
|6
|.684
|22
|8
|.733
|Creighton
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|10
|.667
|Seton Hall
|11
|8
|.579
|20
|9
|.690
|Marquette
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Xavier
|8
|11
|.421
|18
|12
|.600
|St. John’s
|8
|11
|.421
|16
|14
|.533
|DePaul
|6
|14
|.300
|15
|15
|.500
|Butler
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
|Georgetown
|0
|19
|.000
|6
|24
|.200
___
Butler vs. Xavier at New York, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall at New York, 9:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Providence at New York, Noon
Marquette vs. Creighton at New York, 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Villanova at New York, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. UConn at New York, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|16
|4
|.800
|24
|7
|.774
|S. Utah
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|10
|.667
|Weber St.
|13
|7
|.650
|20
|11
|.645
|N. Colorado
|13
|7
|.650
|18
|14
|.563
|Montana
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|13
|.581
|E. Washington
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Portland St.
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|16
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|6
|14
|.300
|10
|17
|.370
|Idaho
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|21
|.300
|N. Arizona
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|22
|.290
|Idaho St.
|5
|15
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
___
Idaho vs. Sacramento St. at Boise, Idaho, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.
N. Arizona vs. E. Washington at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.
Montana vs. Weber St. at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.
TBD vs. S. Utah at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
TBD vs. N. Colorado at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|26
|6
|.813
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|18
|.438
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|20
|.375
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|19
|.321
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|9
|.719
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|13
|.581
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|16
|.467
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|20
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|25
|.194
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|6
|.800
|Illinois
|15
|5
|.750
|22
|8
|.733
|Purdue
|14
|6
|.700
|25
|6
|.806
|Iowa
|12
|8
|.600
|22
|9
|.710
|Ohio St.
|12
|8
|.600
|19
|10
|.655
|Rutgers
|12
|8
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|Michigan St.
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Michigan
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|13
|.567
|Indiana
|9
|11
|.450
|18
|12
|.600
|Maryland
|7
|13
|.350
|15
|16
|.484
|Northwestern
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|15
|.483
|Penn St.
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|16
|.429
|Minnesota
|4
|16
|.200
|13
|16
|.448
|Nebraska
|4
|16
|.200
|10
|21
|.323
___
Nebraska vs. Northwestern at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.
Indiana vs. Michigan at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.
TBD vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.
Maryland vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|11
|.621
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|10
|.643
|Hawaii
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Irvine
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|UC Riverside
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|11
|.593
|UC Davis
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|CS Northridge
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|18
|.280
|Cal Poly
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|20
|.259
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|16
|.448
___
CS Bakersfield vs. CS Northridge at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.
Cal Poly vs. UC Davis at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 3 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Irvine at Henderson, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Hawaii at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
