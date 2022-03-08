All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arizona 18 2 .900 28 3 .903 UCLA 15 5 .750 23 6 .793 Southern Cal 14 6 .700 25 6 .806 Colorado 12 8 .600 20 10 .667 Oregon 11 9 .550 18 13 .581 Washington St. 11 9 .550 18 13 .581 Washington 11 9 .550 16 14 .533 Arizona St. 10 10 .500 14 16 .467 Stanford 8 12 .400 15 15 .500 California 5 15 .250 12 19 .387 Utah 4 16 .200 11 19 .367 Oregon St. 1 19 .050 3 27 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stanford vs. Arizona St. at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Oregon at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

California vs. Washington St. at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.

Utah vs. Washington at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Arizona at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

TBD vs. Colorado at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

TBD vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 16 2 .889 22 11 .667 Navy 12 6 .667 21 10 .677 Boston U. 11 7 .611 21 12 .636 Lehigh 10 8 .556 13 19 .406 Army 9 9 .500 15 16 .484 Loyola (Md.) 8 10 .444 14 16 .467 Lafayette 7 11 .389 10 20 .333 Holy Cross 7 11 .389 9 22 .290 American 5 13 .278 10 22 .313 Bucknell 5 13 .278 9 23 .281

___

Wednesday’s Games

Navy at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 15 3 .833 27 4 .871 Kentucky 14 4 .778 25 6 .806 Tennessee 14 4 .778 23 7 .767 Arkansas 13 5 .722 24 7 .774 LSU 9 9 .500 21 10 .677 Texas A&M 9 9 .500 20 11 .645 Alabama 9 9 .500 19 12 .613 Florida 9 9 .500 19 12 .613 South Carolina 9 9 .500 18 12 .600 Mississippi St. 8 10 .444 17 14 .548 Vanderbilt 7 11 .389 15 15 .500 Missouri 5 13 .278 11 20 .355 Mississippi 4 14 .222 13 18 .419 Georgia 1 17 .056 6 25 .194

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi vs. Missouri at Tampa, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt at Tampa, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida vs. Texas A&M at Tampa, Fla., Noon

TBD vs. LSU at Tampa, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. South Carolina at Tampa, Fla., 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Alabama at Tampa, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 14 4 .778 27 7 .794 Furman 12 6 .667 22 12 .647 Samford 10 8 .556 21 11 .656 Wofford 10 8 .556 19 13 .594 UNC-Greensboro 9 9 .500 17 14 .548 VMI 9 9 .500 16 15 .516 Mercer 8 10 .444 16 17 .485 ETSU 7 11 .389 15 17 .469 The Citadel 6 12 .333 13 18 .419 W. Carolina 5 13 .278 11 21 .344

___

Monday’s Games

Chattanooga 64, Furman 63, OT

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Nicholls 11 3 .786 21 10 .677 New Orleans 10 4 .714 17 12 .586 SE Louisiana 10 4 .714 18 13 .581 Texas A&M-CC 7 7 .500 20 11 .645 Houston Baptist 6 8 .429 10 17 .370 Northwestern St. 5 9 .357 9 22 .290 McNeese St. 4 10 .286 10 21 .323 Incarnate Word 3 11 .214 7 24 .226

___

Wednesday’s Games

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Baptist at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

McNeese St. vs. Northwestern St. at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. New Orleans at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alcorn St. 14 4 .778 15 15 .500 Texas Southern 13 5 .722 15 12 .556 Southern U. 11 6 .647 17 13 .567 Prairie View 8 8 .500 8 18 .308 Grambling St. 8 9 .471 11 19 .367 Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 13 .278 7 24 .226

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida A&M 11 7 .611 13 16 .448 Alabama A&M 10 8 .556 11 17 .393 Jackson St. 9 9 .500 11 18 .379 Alabama St. 8 10 .444 9 21 .300 Bethune-Cookman 7 11 .389 9 21 .300 MVSU 2 16 .111 2 26 .071

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jackson St. vs. Texas Southern at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Alcorn St. at Birmingham, Ala., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 9:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 18 0 1.000 29 4 .879 N. Dakota St. 13 5 .722 23 9 .719 Oral Roberts 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 UMKC 12 6 .667 19 12 .613 South Dakota 11 7 .611 19 12 .613 W. Illinois 7 11 .389 16 15 .516 Denver 7 11 .389 11 21 .344 St. Thomas (MN) 4 14 .222 10 20 .333 Omaha 4 14 .222 5 25 .167 North Dakota 2 16 .111 6 25 .194

___

Monday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 83, South Dakota 60

N. Dakota St. 92, Oral Roberts 72

Tuesday’s Games

N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Texas St. 12 3 .800 21 7 .750 Appalachian St. 12 6 .667 19 14 .576 Georgia St. 9 5 .643 18 10 .643 Troy 10 6 .625 20 11 .645 South Alabama 9 7 .563 19 11 .633 Arkansas St. 8 7 .533 18 11 .621 Coastal Carolina 8 8 .500 16 13 .552 Louisiana-Lafayette 8 9 .471 16 15 .516 Texas-Arlington 7 10 .412 11 18 .379 Georgia Southern 5 11 .313 13 16 .448 Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 13 18 .419 UALR 3 11 .214 9 19 .321

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia St. 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 71

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 13 1 .929 25 3 .893 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 12 3 .800 25 6 .806 Santa Clara 10 5 .667 21 11 .656 San Francisco 10 6 .625 24 9 .727 BYU 9 6 .600 22 10 .688 Portland 7 7 .500 18 14 .563 San Diego 7 9 .438 15 16 .484 Pacific 3 11 .214 8 22 .267 Loyola Marymount 3 12 .200 11 18 .379 Pepperdine 1 15 .063 7 25 .219

___

Monday’s Games

Gonzaga 81, San Francisco 71

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Santa Clara 72

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seattle 14 4 .778 23 8 .742 Stephen F. Austin 14 4 .778 22 8 .733 New Mexico St. 13 4 .765 24 6 .800 Sam Houston St. 13 5 .722 18 13 .581 Grand Canyon 12 5 .706 22 7 .759 Abilene Christian 11 7 .611 20 9 .690 Utah Valley St. 10 8 .556 19 11 .633 Tarleton St. 9 9 .500 14 17 .452 Cal Baptist 7 11 .389 17 14 .548 Dixie St. 6 12 .333 13 18 .419 Texas Rio Grande Valley 3 15 .167 8 22 .267 Chicago St. 3 15 .167 7 24 .226 Lamar 0 16 .000 2 27 .069

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Cal Baptist at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. vs. Utah Valley St. at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TBD vs. Sam Houston St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Abilene Christian at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Grand Canyon at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Stephen F. Austin at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.