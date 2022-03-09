On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Towson 15 3 .833 25 8 .758
UNC-Wilmington 15 3 .833 23 9 .719
Hofstra 13 5 .722 21 11 .656
Delaware 10 8 .556 22 12 .647
Drexel 10 8 .556 15 14 .517
Coll. of Charleston 8 10 .444 17 15 .531
Elon 7 11 .389 10 22 .313
James Madison 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
William & Mary 4 14 .222 5 27 .156
Northeastern 2 16 .111 9 22 .290

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 59, UNC-Wilmington 55

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 16 2 .889 23 5 .821
UAB 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Louisiana Tech 12 6 .667 21 9 .700
UTEP 11 7 .611 18 12 .600
Rice 7 11 .389 15 15 .500
UTSA 3 15 .167 10 22 .313
Southern Miss. 1 17 .056 7 25 .219

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
W. Kentucky 11 7 .611 19 12 .613
FAU 11 7 .611 18 13 .581
Charlotte 10 8 .556 17 13 .567
Old Dominion 8 10 .444 13 18 .419
FIU 5 13 .278 15 17 .469
Marshall 4 14 .222 12 20 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Marshall 74, FIU 62

Southern Miss. 67, UTSA 64

Wednesday’s Games

Rice vs. Charlotte at Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech at Frisco, Texas, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion vs. UTEP at Frisco, Texas, 9 p.m.

Southern Miss. vs. FAU at Frisco, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. North Texas at Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, Texas, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. Middle Tennessee at Frisco, Texas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. UAB at Frisco, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 6 .714 20 10 .667
Fort Wayne 15 6 .714 21 11 .656
N. Kentucky 14 6 .700 20 12 .625
Wright St. 15 7 .682 21 13 .618
Oakland 12 7 .632 20 12 .625
Detroit 10 7 .588 14 15 .483
Youngstown St. 12 9 .571 18 14 .563
Ill.-Chicago 9 10 .474 14 16 .467
Milwaukee 8 14 .364 10 22 .313
Robert Morris 5 16 .238 8 24 .250
Green Bay 4 16 .200 5 25 .167
IUPUI 1 16 .059 3 26 .103

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wright St. 72, N. Kentucky 71

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Yale 11 3 .786 17 11 .607
Penn 9 5 .643 12 15 .444
Cornell 7 7 .500 15 10 .600
Dartmouth 6 8 .429 9 16 .360
Harvard 5 9 .357 13 13 .500
Brown 5 9 .357 13 16 .448
Columbia 1 13 .071 4 22 .154

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 17 3 .850 25 6 .806
St. Peter’s 14 6 .700 16 11 .593
Siena 12 8 .600 15 13 .536
Monmouth (NJ) 11 9 .550 19 12 .613
Niagara 9 11 .450 14 15 .483
Marist 9 11 .450 14 16 .467
Manhattan 8 12 .400 15 15 .500
Fairfield 8 12 .400 15 17 .469
Rider 8 12 .400 13 18 .419
Quinnipiac 7 13 .350 13 16 .448
Canisius 7 13 .350 11 21 .344

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rider 79, Manhattan 67

Fairfield 72, Canisius 50

Quinnipiac 77, Marist 52

Wednesday’s Games

Rider vs. Iona at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.

Fairfield vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Quinnipiac vs. Siena at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.

Niagara vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 17 3 .850 25 6 .806
Kent St. 16 4 .800 21 9 .700
Ohio 14 6 .700 23 8 .742
Akron 14 6 .700 21 9 .700
Buffalo 13 6 .684 19 10 .655
Ball St. 9 10 .474 14 16 .467
Miami (Ohio) 8 12 .400 14 17 .452
Cent. Michigan 6 12 .333 7 22 .241
Bowling Green 6 14 .300 13 18 .419
N. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 21 .300
E. Michigan 5 15 .250 10 21 .323
W. Michigan 4 16 .200 8 23 .258

___

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Michigan vs. Toledo at Cleveland, 11 a.m.

Buffalo vs. Akron at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Ball St. vs. Ohio at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 12 2 .857 21 6 .778
Howard 9 5 .643 16 12 .571
NC Central 8 5 .615 15 14 .517
Morgan St. 7 6 .538 12 13 .480
SC State 7 7 .500 15 15 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
Coppin St. 6 8 .429 7 22 .241
Delaware St. 0 14 .000 2 25 .074

___

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.

Coppin St. vs. Howard at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SC State vs. Morgan St. at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore vs. NC Central at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 19 11 .633
Loyola Chicago 13 5 .722 25 7 .781
Drake 13 5 .722 24 10 .706
Missouri St. 13 5 .722 23 10 .697
Bradley 11 7 .611 17 14 .548
S. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 15 .516
Valparaiso 6 12 .333 14 18 .438
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 13 20 .394
Indiana St. 4 14 .222 11 20 .355
Evansville 2 16 .111 6 24 .200

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 15 3 .833 24 7 .774
Colorado St. 14 4 .778 24 4 .857
San Diego St. 13 4 .765 21 7 .750
Wyoming 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
UNLV 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
Fresno St. 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
Utah St. 8 10 .444 17 14 .548
Nevada 6 12 .333 12 17 .414
New Mexico 5 12 .294 13 18 .419
Air Force 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
San Jose St. 1 17 .056 8 22 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Mexico vs. Nevada at Paradise, Nev., 2 p.m.

Air Force vs. Utah St. at Paradise, Nev., 4:30 p.m.

San Jose St. vs. Fresno St. at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Boise St. at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

UNLV vs. Wyoming at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.

TBD vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 15 2 .882 22 9 .710
Wagner 13 3 .813 21 6 .778
LIU 12 6 .667 16 14 .533
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 14 16 .467
Merrimack 9 8 .529 14 16 .467
St. Francis (NY) 7 11 .389 10 20 .333
Sacred Heart 6 10 .375 10 20 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 9 21 .300
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 11 .267 4 22 .154
CCSU 4 13 .235 8 24 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bryant 70, Wagner 43

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 18 0 1.000 30 2 .938
Belmont 15 3 .833 25 7 .781
Morehead St. 13 5 .722 23 11 .676
SE Missouri 8 9 .471 14 18 .438
Tennessee St. 8 10 .444 14 18 .438
Austin Peay 8 10 .444 12 17 .414
Tennessee Tech 7 10 .412 11 21 .344
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 11 21 .344
UT Martin 4 14 .222 8 22 .267
E. Illinois 3 15 .167 5 26 .161

___

