All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|8
|.758
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|9
|.719
|Hofstra
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|11
|.656
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|22
|12
|.647
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|14
|.517
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|27
|.156
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|22
|.290
___
Tuesday’s Games
Delaware 59, UNC-Wilmington 55
CONFERENCE USA West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|16
|2
|.889
|23
|5
|.821
|UAB
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|9
|.700
|UTEP
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|12
|.600
|Rice
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|15
|.500
|UTSA
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|22
|.313
|Southern Miss.
|1
|17
|.056
|7
|25
|.219
___
CONFERENCE USA East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|W. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|FAU
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|Charlotte
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|13
|.567
|Old Dominion
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|FIU
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|17
|.469
|Marshall
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|20
|.375
___
Tuesday’s Games
Marshall 74, FIU 62
Southern Miss. 67, UTSA 64
Wednesday’s Games
Rice vs. Charlotte at Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech at Frisco, Texas, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion vs. UTEP at Frisco, Texas, 9 p.m.
Southern Miss. vs. FAU at Frisco, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
TBD vs. North Texas at Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m.
TBD vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, Texas, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. Middle Tennessee at Frisco, Texas, 9 p.m.
TBD vs. UAB at Frisco, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|10
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|21
|11
|.656
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|12
|.625
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|21
|13
|.618
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|12
|.625
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|15
|.483
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|14
|.563
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|22
|.313
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|8
|24
|.250
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|25
|.167
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|26
|.103
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wright St. 72, N. Kentucky 71
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Yale
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|11
|.607
|Penn
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|15
|.444
|Cornell
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Dartmouth
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|16
|.360
|Harvard
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Brown
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|16
|.448
|Columbia
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|22
|.154
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|17
|3
|.850
|25
|6
|.806
|St. Peter’s
|14
|6
|.700
|16
|11
|.593
|Siena
|12
|8
|.600
|15
|13
|.536
|Monmouth (NJ)
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|12
|.613
|Niagara
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|15
|.483
|Marist
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|16
|.467
|Manhattan
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|15
|.500
|Fairfield
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|17
|.469
|Rider
|8
|12
|.400
|13
|18
|.419
|Quinnipiac
|7
|13
|.350
|13
|16
|.448
|Canisius
|7
|13
|.350
|11
|21
|.344
___
Tuesday’s Games
Rider 79, Manhattan 67
Fairfield 72, Canisius 50
Quinnipiac 77, Marist 52
Wednesday’s Games
Rider vs. Iona at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.
Fairfield vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Quinnipiac vs. Siena at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.
Niagara vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|17
|3
|.850
|25
|6
|.806
|Kent St.
|16
|4
|.800
|21
|9
|.700
|Ohio
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|8
|.742
|Akron
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|9
|.700
|Buffalo
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|Ball St.
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Miami (Ohio)
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|17
|.452
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|22
|.241
|Bowling Green
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
|N. Illinois
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|21
|.300
|E. Michigan
|5
|15
|.250
|10
|21
|.323
|W. Michigan
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|23
|.258
___
Thursday’s Games
Cent. Michigan vs. Toledo at Cleveland, 11 a.m.
Buffalo vs. Akron at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Ball St. vs. Ohio at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Howard
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|12
|.571
|NC Central
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|SC State
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Coppin St.
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|22
|.241
|Delaware St.
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|25
|.074
___
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware St. vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.
Coppin St. vs. Howard at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
SC State vs. Morgan St. at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore vs. NC Central at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|11
|.633
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|25
|7
|.781
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|10
|.706
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|10
|.697
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|18
|.438
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|20
|.394
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|24
|.200
___
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|Colorado St.
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|4
|.857
|San Diego St.
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|7
|.750
|Wyoming
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|UNLV
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Fresno St.
|8
|9
|.471
|18
|12
|.600
|Utah St.
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|14
|.548
|Nevada
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|New Mexico
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|18
|.419
|Air Force
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|San Jose St.
|1
|17
|.056
|8
|22
|.267
___
Wednesday’s Games
New Mexico vs. Nevada at Paradise, Nev., 2 p.m.
Air Force vs. Utah St. at Paradise, Nev., 4:30 p.m.
San Jose St. vs. Fresno St. at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
TBD vs. Boise St. at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
UNLV vs. Wyoming at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.
TBD vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|22
|9
|.710
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|14
|.533
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|16
|.467
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|20
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|21
|.300
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|22
|.154
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|24
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bryant 70, Wagner 43
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|30
|2
|.938
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|11
|.676
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|18
|.438
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|21
|.344
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|21
|.344
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
___
