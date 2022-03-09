Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
East Carolina vs. Cincinnati at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.
Tulsa vs. Wichita St. at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.
Tulane vs. Temple at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.
TBD vs. SMU at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Washington, 1 p.m.
Duquesne vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
George Mason vs. Fordham at Washington, Noon
TBD vs. Saint Louis at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
UMass vs. George Washington at Washington, 6 p.m.
TBD vs. Richmond at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Davidson at Washington, Noon
TBD vs. St. Bonaventure at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Dayton at Washington, 6 p.m.
TBD vs. VCU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46
Clemson 70, NC State 64
Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74
Syracuse vs. Florida St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon
Boston College vs. Wake Forest at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
Clemson vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Louisville vs. Virginia at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Duke at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon
TBD vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Notre Dame at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
TBD vs. North Carolina at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Bellarmine 77, Jacksonville 72
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
West Virginia vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
TCU vs. Texas at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Baylor at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Butler vs. Xavier at New York, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall at New York, 9:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Providence at New York, Noon
Marquette vs. Creighton at New York, 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Villanova at New York, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. UConn at New York, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Idaho vs. Sacramento St. at Boise, Idaho, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.
N. Arizona vs. E. Washington at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.
Montana vs. Weber St. at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.
TBD vs. S. Utah at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
TBD vs. N. Colorado at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Nebraska vs. Northwestern at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.
Indiana vs. Michigan at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.
TBD vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.
Maryland vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.
TBD vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.
TBD vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.
TBD vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
CS Bakersfield 58, CS Northridge 45
UC Davis 63, Cal Poly 53
CS Bakersfield vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 3 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Irvine at Henderson, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Hawaii at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.