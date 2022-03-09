On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Vermont 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SMU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Wichita St. at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

Tulane vs. Temple at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

TBD vs. SMU at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Mason 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Washington, 1 p.m.

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

George Mason vs. Fordham at Washington, Noon

TBD vs. Saint Louis at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

UMass vs. George Washington at Washington, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Richmond at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Davidson at Washington, Noon

TBD vs. St. Bonaventure at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Dayton at Washington, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. VCU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boston College 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Louisville 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Miami 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NC State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46

Clemson 70, NC State 64

Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse vs. Florida St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

Boston College vs. Wake Forest at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Louisville vs. Virginia at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Duke at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

TBD vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Notre Dame at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

TBD vs. North Carolina at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bellarmine 77, Jacksonville 72

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TCU vs. Texas at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Baylor at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Creighton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Marquette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Providence 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Villanova 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Xavier 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Butler vs. Xavier at New York, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall at New York, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Providence at New York, Noon

Marquette vs. Creighton at New York, 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Villanova at New York, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. UConn at New York, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho vs. Sacramento St. at Boise, Idaho, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.

N. Arizona vs. E. Washington at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Montana vs. Weber St. at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.

TBD vs. S. Utah at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

TBD vs. N. Colorado at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hampton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maryland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska vs. Northwestern at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana vs. Michigan at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.

TBD vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.

Maryland vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.

TBD vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.

TBD vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 58, CS Northridge 45

UC Davis 63, Cal Poly 53

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 3 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Irvine at Henderson, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Hawaii at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

