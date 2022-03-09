All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hartford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UMBC 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Vermont 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Memphis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SMU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Wichita St. at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

Tulane vs. Temple at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

TBD vs. SMU at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 George Mason 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 George Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 VCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s vs. La Salle at Washington, 1 p.m.

Duquesne vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

George Mason vs. Fordham at Washington, Noon

TBD vs. Saint Louis at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

UMass vs. George Washington at Washington, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Richmond at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Davidson at Washington, Noon

TBD vs. St. Bonaventure at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Dayton at Washington, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. VCU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boston College 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Clemson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Louisville 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Miami 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NC State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 North Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Syracuse 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 46

Clemson 70, NC State 64

Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse vs. Florida St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

Boston College vs. Wake Forest at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Louisville vs. Virginia at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Duke at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

TBD vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Notre Dame at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

TBD vs. North Carolina at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bellarmine 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Liberty 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Stetson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Bellarmine 77, Jacksonville 72

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TCU vs. Texas at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Baylor at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Butler 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Creighton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Marquette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Providence 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Villanova 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Xavier 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Butler vs. Xavier at New York, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall at New York, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Providence at New York, Noon

Marquette vs. Creighton at New York, 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Villanova at New York, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. UConn at New York, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Idaho 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Montana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho vs. Sacramento St. at Boise, Idaho, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho St. vs. Portland St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.

N. Arizona vs. E. Washington at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Montana vs. Weber St. at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.

TBD vs. S. Utah at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

TBD vs. N. Colorado at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Longwood 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Campbell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Hampton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Indiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Maryland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska vs. Northwestern at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Penn St. at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana vs. Michigan at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.

TBD vs. Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.

Maryland vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.

TBD vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.

TBD vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 58, CS Northridge 45

UC Davis 63, Cal Poly 53

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 3 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Irvine at Henderson, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Hawaii at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

