All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Towson 15 3 .833 25 8 .758
UNC-Wilmington 15 3 .833 23 9 .719
Hofstra 13 5 .722 21 11 .656
Delaware 10 8 .556 22 12 .647
Drexel 10 8 .556 15 14 .517
Coll. of Charleston 8 10 .444 17 15 .531
Elon 7 11 .389 10 22 .313
James Madison 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
William & Mary 4 14 .222 5 27 .156
Northeastern 2 16 .111 9 22 .290

___

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 16 2 .889 23 5 .821
UAB 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Louisiana Tech 12 6 .667 22 9 .710
UTEP 11 7 .611 19 12 .613
Rice 7 11 .389 16 15 .516
UTSA 3 15 .167 10 22 .313
Southern Miss. 1 17 .056 7 26 .212

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
W. Kentucky 11 7 .611 19 12 .613
FAU 11 7 .611 19 13 .594
Charlotte 10 8 .556 17 14 .548
Old Dominion 8 10 .444 13 19 .406
FIU 5 13 .278 15 17 .469
Marshall 4 14 .222 12 21 .364

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rice 73, Charlotte 61

Louisiana Tech 77, Marshall 67

UTEP 74, Old Dominion 64

FAU 86, Southern Miss. 59

Thursday’s Games

Rice vs. North Texas at Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, Texas, 7 p.m.

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee at Frisco, Texas, 9 p.m.

FAU vs. UAB at Frisco, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 6 .714 20 10 .667
Fort Wayne 15 6 .714 21 11 .656
N. Kentucky 14 6 .700 20 12 .625
Wright St. 15 7 .682 21 13 .618
Oakland 12 7 .632 20 12 .625
Detroit 10 7 .588 14 15 .483
Youngstown St. 12 9 .571 18 14 .563
Ill.-Chicago 9 10 .474 14 16 .467
Milwaukee 8 14 .364 10 22 .313
Robert Morris 5 16 .238 8 24 .250
Green Bay 4 16 .200 5 25 .167
IUPUI 1 16 .059 3 26 .103

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Yale 11 3 .786 17 11 .607
Penn 9 5 .643 12 15 .444
Cornell 7 7 .500 15 10 .600
Dartmouth 6 8 .429 9 16 .360
Harvard 5 9 .357 13 13 .500
Brown 5 9 .357 13 16 .448
Columbia 1 13 .071 4 22 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Cornell vs. Princeton at Allston, Mass., 11 a.m.

Penn vs. Yale at Allston, Mass., 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 17 3 .850 25 7 .781
St. Peter’s 14 6 .700 17 11 .607
Siena 12 8 .600 15 13 .536
Monmouth (NJ) 11 9 .550 19 12 .613
Niagara 9 11 .450 14 15 .483
Marist 9 11 .450 14 16 .467
Manhattan 8 12 .400 15 15 .500
Fairfield 8 12 .400 15 18 .455
Rider 8 12 .400 14 18 .438
Quinnipiac 7 13 .350 13 16 .448
Canisius 7 13 .350 11 21 .344

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rider 71, Iona 70

St. Peter’s 77, Fairfield 63

Thursday’s Games

Quinnipiac vs. Siena at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.

Niagara vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Rider at Atlantic City, N.J., 6 p.m.

TBD vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 17 3 .850 26 6 .813
Kent St. 16 4 .800 21 9 .700
Ohio 14 6 .700 23 8 .742
Akron 14 6 .700 22 9 .710
Buffalo 13 6 .684 19 11 .633
Ball St. 9 10 .474 14 16 .467
Miami (Ohio) 8 12 .400 14 17 .452
Cent. Michigan 6 12 .333 7 23 .233
Bowling Green 6 14 .300 13 18 .419
N. Illinois 6 14 .300 9 21 .300
E. Michigan 5 15 .250 10 21 .323
W. Michigan 4 16 .200 8 23 .258

___

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71

Akron 70, Buffalo 68

Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Ball St. vs. Ohio at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron vs. Toledo at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 12 2 .857 22 6 .786
Howard 9 5 .643 16 13 .552
NC Central 8 5 .615 15 14 .517
Morgan St. 7 6 .538 12 13 .480
SC State 7 7 .500 15 15 .500
Md.-Eastern Shore 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
Coppin St. 6 8 .429 8 22 .267
Delaware St. 0 14 .000 2 26 .071

___

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66

Coppin St. 59, Howard 57

Thursday’s Games

SC State vs. Morgan St. at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore vs. NC Central at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.

TBD vs. Coppin St. at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 19 11 .633
Loyola Chicago 13 5 .722 25 7 .781
Drake 13 5 .722 24 10 .706
Missouri St. 13 5 .722 23 10 .697
Bradley 11 7 .611 17 14 .548
S. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 15 .516
Valparaiso 6 12 .333 14 18 .438
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 13 20 .394
Indiana St. 4 14 .222 11 20 .355
Evansville 2 16 .111 6 24 .200

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 15 3 .833 25 7 .781
Colorado St. 14 4 .778 24 4 .857
San Diego St. 13 4 .765 21 7 .750
Wyoming 13 5 .722 24 7 .774
UNLV 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
Fresno St. 8 9 .471 19 12 .613
Utah St. 8 10 .444 18 14 .563
Nevada 6 12 .333 13 18 .419
New Mexico 5 12 .294 13 19 .406
Air Force 4 13 .235 11 18 .379
San Jose St. 1 17 .056 8 23 .258

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nevada 79, New Mexico 72

Utah St. 83, Air Force 56

Fresno St. 69, San Jose St. 67, OT

Thursday’s Games

Boise St. 71, Nevada 69

UNLV vs. Wyoming at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Boise St. at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 15 2 .882 22 9 .710
Wagner 13 3 .813 21 6 .778
LIU 12 6 .667 16 14 .533
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 14 16 .467
Merrimack 9 8 .529 14 16 .467
St. Francis (NY) 7 11 .389 10 20 .333
Sacred Heart 6 10 .375 10 20 .333
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 9 21 .300
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 11 .267 4 22 .154
CCSU 4 13 .235 8 24 .250

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 18 0 1.000 30 2 .938
Belmont 15 3 .833 25 7 .781
Morehead St. 13 5 .722 23 11 .676
SE Missouri 8 9 .471 14 18 .438
Tennessee St. 8 10 .444 14 18 .438
Austin Peay 8 10 .444 12 17 .414
Tennessee Tech 7 10 .412 11 21 .344
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 11 21 .344
UT Martin 4 14 .222 8 22 .267
E. Illinois 3 15 .167 5 26 .161

___

