COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|8
|.758
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|9
|.719
|Hofstra
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|11
|.656
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|22
|12
|.647
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|14
|.517
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|22
|.313
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|27
|.156
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|22
|.290
___
CONFERENCE USA West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|16
|2
|.889
|23
|5
|.821
|UAB
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|9
|.710
|UTEP
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|Rice
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|15
|.516
|UTSA
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|22
|.313
|Southern Miss.
|1
|17
|.056
|7
|26
|.212
___
CONFERENCE USA East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|W. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|FAU
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|13
|.594
|Charlotte
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|14
|.548
|Old Dominion
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|19
|.406
|FIU
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|17
|.469
|Marshall
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|21
|.364
___
Wednesday’s Games
Rice 73, Charlotte 61
Louisiana Tech 77, Marshall 67
UTEP 74, Old Dominion 64
FAU 86, Southern Miss. 59
Thursday’s Games
Rice vs. North Texas at Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, Texas, 7 p.m.
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee at Frisco, Texas, 9 p.m.
FAU vs. UAB at Frisco, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|10
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|21
|11
|.656
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|12
|.625
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|21
|13
|.618
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|12
|.625
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|15
|.483
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|14
|.563
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|22
|.313
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|8
|24
|.250
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|25
|.167
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|26
|.103
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Yale
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|11
|.607
|Penn
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|15
|.444
|Cornell
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Dartmouth
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|16
|.360
|Harvard
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Brown
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|16
|.448
|Columbia
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|22
|.154
___
Saturday’s Games
Cornell vs. Princeton at Allston, Mass., 11 a.m.
Penn vs. Yale at Allston, Mass., 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|17
|3
|.850
|25
|7
|.781
|St. Peter’s
|14
|6
|.700
|17
|11
|.607
|Siena
|12
|8
|.600
|15
|13
|.536
|Monmouth (NJ)
|11
|9
|.550
|19
|12
|.613
|Niagara
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|15
|.483
|Marist
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|16
|.467
|Manhattan
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|15
|.500
|Fairfield
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|18
|.455
|Rider
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|18
|.438
|Quinnipiac
|7
|13
|.350
|13
|16
|.448
|Canisius
|7
|13
|.350
|11
|21
|.344
___
Wednesday’s Games
Rider 71, Iona 70
St. Peter’s 77, Fairfield 63
Thursday’s Games
Quinnipiac vs. Siena at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.
Niagara vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
TBD vs. Rider at Atlantic City, N.J., 6 p.m.
TBD vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 8:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|17
|3
|.850
|26
|6
|.813
|Kent St.
|16
|4
|.800
|21
|9
|.700
|Ohio
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|8
|.742
|Akron
|14
|6
|.700
|22
|9
|.710
|Buffalo
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|11
|.633
|Ball St.
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Miami (Ohio)
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|17
|.452
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|23
|.233
|Bowling Green
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
|N. Illinois
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|21
|.300
|E. Michigan
|5
|15
|.250
|10
|21
|.323
|W. Michigan
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|23
|.258
___
Thursday’s Games
Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71
Akron 70, Buffalo 68
Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Ball St. vs. Ohio at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Akron vs. Toledo at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|6
|.786
|Howard
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|13
|.552
|NC Central
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|SC State
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Coppin St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|22
|.267
|Delaware St.
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|26
|.071
___
Wednesday’s Games
Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66
Coppin St. 59, Howard 57
Thursday’s Games
SC State vs. Morgan St. at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore vs. NC Central at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
TBD vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.
TBD vs. Coppin St. at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|11
|.633
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|25
|7
|.781
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|10
|.706
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|10
|.697
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|18
|.438
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|20
|.394
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|24
|.200
___
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|Colorado St.
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|4
|.857
|San Diego St.
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|7
|.750
|Wyoming
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|UNLV
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Fresno St.
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|12
|.613
|Utah St.
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|14
|.563
|Nevada
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|New Mexico
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|19
|.406
|Air Force
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|18
|.379
|San Jose St.
|1
|17
|.056
|8
|23
|.258
___
Wednesday’s Games
Nevada 79, New Mexico 72
Utah St. 83, Air Force 56
Fresno St. 69, San Jose St. 67, OT
Thursday’s Games
Boise St. 71, Nevada 69
UNLV vs. Wyoming at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
TBD vs. Boise St. at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|22
|9
|.710
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|14
|.533
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|16
|.467
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|20
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|21
|.300
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|22
|.154
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|24
|.250
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|30
|2
|.938
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|11
|.676
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|18
|.438
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|21
|.344
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|21
|.344
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
___
