Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UMBC 80, Hartford 60
Vermont 74, Binghamton 42
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
UMBC at Vermont, 11 a.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63
Tulsa 73, Wichita St. 67
South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.
Tulane vs. Temple at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa vs. SMU at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
La Salle 63, Saint Joseph’s 56
Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77
Fordham 54, George Mason 49
Saint Louis 71, La Salle 51
UMass vs. George Washington at Washington, 6 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Rhode Island vs. Richmond at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Fordham vs. Davidson at Washington, Noon
Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Dayton at Washington, 6 p.m.
TBD vs. VCU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57
Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT
Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT
Virginia 51, Louisville 50
Duke 88, Syracuse 79
Miami 71, Boston College 69, OT
Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Virginia vs. North Carolina at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Duke at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 67
TCU 65, Texas 60
Kansas 87, West Virginia 63
Oklahoma vs. Baylor at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.
TCU vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT
St. John’s 92, DePaul 73
Seton Hall 57, Georgetown 53
Providence 65, Butler 61
Creighton 74, Marquette 63
St. John’s vs. Villanova at New York, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. UConn at New York, 9:30 p.m.
Creighton vs. Providence at New York, 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54
Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52
E. Washington 78, N. Arizona 75
Montana St. 83, Sacramento St. 61
Montana vs. Weber St. at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.
Portland St. vs. S. Utah at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington vs. N. Colorado at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.
TBD vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69
Penn St. 60, Minnesota 51
Indiana 74, Michigan 69
Iowa 112, Northwestern 76
Maryland vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, 9 p.m.
Indiana vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.
Iowa vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.
TBD vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Long Beach St. 72, CS Bakersfield 61
UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Irvine at Henderson, Nev., 5:45 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Hawaii at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.