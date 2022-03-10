All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMBC 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Vermont 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMBC 80, Hartford 60

Vermont 74, Binghamton 42

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Vermont, 11 a.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Memphis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SMU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 South Florida 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63

Tulsa 73, Wichita St. 67

South Florida vs. UCF at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

Tulane vs. Temple at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa vs. SMU at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 George Mason 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 George Washington 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 VCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle 63, Saint Joseph’s 56

Rhode Island 79, Duquesne 77

Thursday’s Games

Fordham 54, George Mason 49

Saint Louis 71, La Salle 51

UMass vs. George Washington at Washington, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Richmond at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fordham vs. Davidson at Washington, Noon

Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Dayton at Washington, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. VCU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Miami 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Boston College 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Clemson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Louisville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 NC State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 North Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 96, Florida St. 57

Boston College 82, Wake Forest 77, OT

Virginia Tech 76, Clemson 75, OT

Virginia 51, Louisville 50

Thursday’s Games

Duke 88, Syracuse 79

Miami 71, Boston College 69, OT

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. North Carolina at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami vs. Duke at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bellarmine 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Liberty 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Stetson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kansas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Baylor 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia 73, Kansas St. 67

Thursday’s Games

TCU 65, Texas 60

Kansas 87, West Virginia 63

Oklahoma vs. Baylor at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TCU vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Marquette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Villanova 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Xavier 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Butler 89, Xavier 82, OT

St. John’s 92, DePaul 73

Seton Hall 57, Georgetown 53

Thursday’s Games

Providence 65, Butler 61

Creighton 74, Marquette 63

St. John’s vs. Villanova at New York, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. UConn at New York, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Creighton vs. Providence at New York, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Montana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. 57, Idaho 54

Portland St. 66, Idaho St. 52

E. Washington 78, N. Arizona 75

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. 83, Sacramento St. 61

Montana vs. Weber St. at Boise, Idaho, 4:30 p.m.

Portland St. vs. S. Utah at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington vs. N. Colorado at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Longwood 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Campbell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Hampton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Indiana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Maryland 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69

Penn St. 60, Minnesota 51

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 74, Michigan 69

Iowa 112, Northwestern 76

Maryland vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indiana vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.

Iowa vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.

TBD vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. 72, CS Bakersfield 61

UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Irvine at Henderson, Nev., 5:45 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Hawaii at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TBD vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.