PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Colorado 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UCLA 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Washington 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Stanford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Washington St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 California 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Utah 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 84, Stanford 80

Colorado 80, Oregon 69

UCLA 75, Washington St. 65

Washington vs. Southern Cal at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado vs. Arizona at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.

TBD vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Navy 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 American 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Boston U. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Army 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 LSU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Georgia 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas A&M 83, Florida 80, OT

LSU 76, Missouri 68

Mississippi St. 73, South Carolina 51

Vanderbilt 82, Alabama 76

Friday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Auburn at Tampa, Fla., Noon

LSU vs. Arkansas at Tampa, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Tennessee at Tampa, Fla., 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky at Tampa, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Furman 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Mercer 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Samford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Wofford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 ETSU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 VMI 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC 75, Houston Baptist 60

New Orleans 82, McNeese St. 78

Friday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. 60, Southern U. 58

Alabama A&M 61, Florida A&M 56

Friday’s Games

Grambling St. vs. Texas Southern at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alcorn St. at Birmingham, Ala., 9:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Denver 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Omaha 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. Thomas (MN) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMKC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgia St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UALR 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 South Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Texas St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Portland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 San Diego 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 San Francisco 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Pacific 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Dixie St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lamar 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon 71, Sam Houston St. 66

Abilene Christian vs. Stephen F. Austin at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Seattle at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

