All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 84, Stanford 80
Colorado 80, Oregon 69
UCLA 75, Washington St. 65
Southern Cal 65, Washington 61
Friday’s Games
Colorado vs. Arizona at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas A&M 83, Florida 80, OT
LSU 76, Missouri 68
Mississippi St. 73, South Carolina 51
Vanderbilt 82, Alabama 76
Friday’s Games
Texas A&M vs. Auburn at Tampa, Fla., Noon
LSU vs. Arkansas at Tampa, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Tennessee at Tampa, Fla., 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky at Tampa, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC 75, Houston Baptist 60
New Orleans 82, McNeese St. 78
Friday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.
New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Grambling St. 60, Southern U. 58
Alabama A&M 61, Florida A&M 56
Friday’s Games
Grambling St. vs. Texas Southern at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Alcorn St. at Birmingham, Ala., 9:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Grand Canyon 71, Sam Houston St. 66
Abilene Christian 76, Stephen F. Austin 62
Friday’s Games
Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Seattle at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.