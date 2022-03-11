On Air: Cyber Chat
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Washington St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 84, Stanford 80

Colorado 80, Oregon 69

UCLA 75, Washington St. 65

Southern Cal 65, Washington 61

Friday’s Games

Colorado vs. Arizona at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Navy 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
American 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boston U. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Army 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Auburn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Georgia 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas A&M 83, Florida 80, OT

LSU 76, Missouri 68

Mississippi St. 73, South Carolina 51

Vanderbilt 82, Alabama 76

Friday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Auburn at Tampa, Fla., Noon

LSU vs. Arkansas at Tampa, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Tennessee at Tampa, Fla., 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky at Tampa, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Furman 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Mercer 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Samford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wofford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
ETSU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
VMI 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC 75, Houston Baptist 60

New Orleans 82, McNeese St. 78

Friday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. 60, Southern U. 58

Alabama A&M 61, Florida A&M 56

Friday’s Games

Grambling St. vs. Texas Southern at Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alcorn St. at Birmingham, Ala., 9:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Denver 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Omaha 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Thomas (MN) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMKC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UALR 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
South Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Francisco 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon 71, Sam Houston St. 66

Abilene Christian 76, Stephen F. Austin 62

Friday’s Games

Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Seattle at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

