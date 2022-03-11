All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Delaware 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Towson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Drexel 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Elon 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 James Madison 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 North Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UAB 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Rice 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UTEP 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UTSA 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 FAU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Marshall 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 FIU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

North Texas 68, Rice 50

Louisiana Tech 59, W. Kentucky 57

Middle Tennessee 66, UTEP 59, OT

UAB 80, FAU 66

Friday’s Games

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas at Frisco, Texas, 12:30 p.m.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee at Frisco, Texas, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Detroit 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Oakland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Cornell vs. Princeton at Allston, Mass., 11 a.m.

Penn vs. Yale at Allston, Mass., 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Rider 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fairfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Canisius 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Iona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Marist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Niagara 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Quinnipiac 77, Siena 71

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Niagara 58

Friday’s Games

Rider vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 6 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Kent St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Ohio 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Toledo 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71

Akron 70, Buffalo 68

Kent St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 75

Ohio 77, Ball St. 67

Friday’s Games

Akron vs. Toledo at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Ohio vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Howard 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. 80, SC State 77

NC Central 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 56

Friday’s Games

Morgan St. vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.

Coppin St. vs. NC Central at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Drake 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Bradley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Evansville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nevada 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Air Force 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UNLV 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Boise St. 71, Nevada 69

Wyoming 59, UNLV 56

Colorado St. 53, Utah St. 51

San Diego St. 53, Fresno St. 46

Friday’s Games

Wyoming vs. Boise St. at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, Nev., 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wagner 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 CCSU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 LIU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Merrimack 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Belmont 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

