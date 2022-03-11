All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
CONFERENCE USA West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
CONFERENCE USA East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
North Texas 68, Rice 50
Louisiana Tech 59, W. Kentucky 57
Middle Tennessee 66, UTEP 59, OT
UAB 80, FAU 66
Friday’s Games
Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas at Frisco, Texas, 12:30 p.m.
UAB vs. Middle Tennessee at Frisco, Texas, 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Cornell vs. Princeton at Allston, Mass., 11 a.m.
Penn vs. Yale at Allston, Mass., 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Quinnipiac 77, Siena 71
Monmouth (NJ) 61, Niagara 58
Friday’s Games
Rider vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 6 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 8:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71
Akron 70, Buffalo 68
Kent St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 75
Ohio 77, Ball St. 67
Friday’s Games
Akron vs. Toledo at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Ohio vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Morgan St. 80, SC State 77
NC Central 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 56
Friday’s Games
Morgan St. vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.
Coppin St. vs. NC Central at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Boise St. 71, Nevada 69
Wyoming 59, UNLV 56
Colorado St. 53, Utah St. 51
San Diego St. 53, Fresno St. 46
Friday’s Games
Wyoming vs. Boise St. at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego St. vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, Nev., 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.