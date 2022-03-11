On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 10:06 am
All Times EST
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Delaware 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Elon 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Hofstra 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
James Madison 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UAB 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTEP 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
FAU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Marshall 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
FIU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

North Texas 68, Rice 50

Louisiana Tech 59, W. Kentucky 57

Middle Tennessee 66, UTEP 59, OT

UAB 80, FAU 66

Friday’s Games

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas at Frisco, Texas, 12:30 p.m.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee at Frisco, Texas, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Detroit 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oakland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Cornell vs. Princeton at Allston, Mass., 11 a.m.

Penn vs. Yale at Allston, Mass., 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rider 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Iona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Marist 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Quinnipiac 77, Siena 71

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Niagara 58

Friday’s Games

Rider vs. Monmouth (NJ) at Atlantic City, N.J., 6 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ohio 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Toledo 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ball St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Buffalo 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 72, Cent. Michigan 71

Akron 70, Buffalo 68

Kent St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 75

Ohio 77, Ball St. 67

Friday’s Games

Akron vs. Toledo at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Ohio vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. 80, SC State 77

NC Central 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 56

Friday’s Games

Morgan St. vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.

Coppin St. vs. NC Central at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Drake 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bradley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nevada 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Air Force 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNLV 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Boise St. 71, Nevada 69

Wyoming 59, UNLV 56

Colorado St. 53, Utah St. 51

San Diego St. 53, Fresno St. 46

Friday’s Games

Wyoming vs. Boise St. at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, Nev., 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
CCSU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
LIU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Merrimack 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Belmont 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UT Martin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

