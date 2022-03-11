Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UMBC at Vermont, 11 a.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63
Tulsa 73, Wichita St. 67
UCF 60, South Florida 58
Cincinnati vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.
Tulane vs. Temple at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa vs. SMU at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.
UCF vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Fordham 54, George Mason 49
Saint Louis 71, La Salle 51
UMass 99, George Washington 88
Richmond 64, Rhode Island 59
Fordham vs. Davidson at Washington, Noon
Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
UMass vs. Dayton at Washington, 6 p.m.
Richmond vs. VCU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Duke 88, Syracuse 79
Miami 71, Boston College 69, OT
Virginia Tech 87, Notre Dame 80
North Carolina 63, Virginia 43
Miami vs. Duke at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
TCU 65, Texas 60
Kansas 87, West Virginia 63
Oklahoma 72, Baylor 67
Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 41
TCU vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Providence 65, Butler 61
Creighton 74, Marquette 63
Villanova 66, St. John’s 65
UConn 62, Seton Hall 52
Creighton vs. Providence at New York, 6:30 p.m.
UConn vs. Villanova at New York, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Montana St. 83, Sacramento St. 61
Weber St. 68, Montana 56
Portland St. 77, S. Utah 65
N. Colorado 68, E. Washington 67
Weber St. vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
Portland St. vs. N. Colorado at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Indiana 74, Michigan 69
Iowa 112, Northwestern 76
Michigan St. 76, Maryland 72
Penn St. 71, Ohio St. 68
Indiana vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.
Iowa vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Long Beach St. 72, CS Bakersfield 61
UC Santa Barbara 78, UC Irvine 69
Cal St.-Fullerton 73, UC Davis 55
Hawaii 68, UC Riverside 67
UC Santa Barbara vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.
Hawaii vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
