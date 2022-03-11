On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Vermont 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Vermont, 11 a.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SMU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
South Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 74, East Carolina 63

Tulsa 73, Wichita St. 67

UCF 60, South Florida 58

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

Tulane vs. Temple at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa vs. SMU at Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

UCF vs. Memphis at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
George Mason 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
VCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Fordham 54, George Mason 49

Saint Louis 71, La Salle 51

UMass 99, George Washington 88

Richmond 64, Rhode Island 59

Friday’s Games

Fordham vs. Davidson at Washington, Noon

Saint Louis vs. St. Bonaventure at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

UMass vs. Dayton at Washington, 6 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Richmond vs. VCU at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Boston College 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Clemson 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Louisville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Syracuse 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Virginia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
NC State 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Duke 88, Syracuse 79

Miami 71, Boston College 69, OT

Virginia Tech 87, Notre Dame 80

North Carolina 63, Virginia 43

Friday’s Games

Miami vs. Duke at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Baylor 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU 65, Texas 60

Kansas 87, West Virginia 63

Oklahoma 72, Baylor 67

Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 41

Friday’s Games

TCU vs. Kansas at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
St. John’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Marquette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Xavier 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Providence 65, Butler 61

Creighton 74, Marquette 63

Villanova 66, St. John’s 65

UConn 62, Seton Hall 52

Friday’s Games

Creighton vs. Providence at New York, 6:30 p.m.

UConn vs. Villanova at New York, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. 83, Sacramento St. 61

Weber St. 68, Montana 56

Portland St. 77, S. Utah 65

N. Colorado 68, E. Washington 67

Friday’s Games

Weber St. vs. Montana St. at Boise, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Portland St. vs. N. Colorado at Boise, Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hampton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Illinois 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Maryland 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Michigan 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 74, Michigan 69

Iowa 112, Northwestern 76

Michigan St. 76, Maryland 72

Penn St. 71, Ohio St. 68

Friday’s Games

Indiana vs. Illinois at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.

Iowa vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. 72, CS Bakersfield 61

UC Santa Barbara 78, UC Irvine 69

Cal St.-Fullerton 73, UC Davis 55

Hawaii 68, UC Riverside 67

Friday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara vs. Long Beach St. at Henderson, Nev., 9 p.m.

Hawaii vs. Cal St.-Fullerton at Henderson, Nev., 11:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies "tree cookies" in Montana