Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 10:06 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Oregon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Washington St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona 82, Colorado 72

UCLA 69, Southern Cal 59

Saturday’s Games

UCLA vs. Arizona at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Navy 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
American 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Boston U. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Bucknell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Lehigh 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Army 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
LSU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Missouri 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Auburn 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Georgia 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
South Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62

Arkansas 79, LSU 67

Tennessee 72, Mississippi St. 59

Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 71

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 82, Arkansas 64

Tennessee 69, Kentucky 62

Sunday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee at Tampa, Fla., 1 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Furman 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Mercer 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Samford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
The Citadel 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wofford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
ETSU 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
VMI 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nicholls 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC 71, Nicholls 64

SE Louisiana 74, New Orleans 65

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC vs. SE Louisiana at Katy, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 54

Alcorn St. 69, Alabama A&M 64

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn St. at Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Denver 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Omaha 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Thomas (MN) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMKC 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Troy 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UALR 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
South Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
San Francisco 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Pacific 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cal Baptist 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah Valley St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Dixie St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lamar 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Tarleton St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Texas Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

New Mexico St. 75, Grand Canyon 70

Abilene Christian 78, Seattle 76

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian vs. New Mexico St. at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

