All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Louisiana Tech 42, North Texas 36
UAB 102, Middle Tennessee 98, 3OT
Louisiana Tech vs. UAB at Frisco, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Princeton 77, Cornell 73
Yale 67, Penn 61
Yale vs. Princeton at Allston, Mass., Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Monmouth (NJ) 72, Rider 68
St. Peter’s 64, Quinnipiac 52
Monmouth (NJ) vs. St. Peter’s at Atlantic City, N.J., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Akron 70, Toledo 62
Kent St. 67, Ohio 61
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Norfolk St. 72, Morgan St. 63
Coppin St. 79, NC Central 73
Norfolk St. 72, Coppin St. 57
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Boise St. 68, Wyoming 61
San Diego St. 63, Colorado St. 58
San Diego St. vs. Boise St. at Paradise, Nev., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.